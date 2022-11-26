Read full article on original website
Related
seafoodsource.com
Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct
A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
New type of rechargeable lithium battery now made possible thanks to scientists solving this mystery
The development of a new type of rechargeable lithium battery, which labs have pursued throughout the world for years, that is more lightweight, compact, and safe than current ones, may now be possible thanks to a discovery made by MIT researchers. Currently, there are two essential components of this prospective...
Swiss Technology Firm Claims The Ability To Recharge An EV Battery To 80% In Just 72 Seconds
The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future. The tech is...
torquenews.com
Tesla Megapack: Largest Backup Battery System In Europe Has Just Been Activated
A few hours ago a new stationary battery installation was connected to the grid: a facility located in the British town of Cottingham, near Hull, which uses Tesla batteries in the largest project of its kind launched so far in Europe. The installation has been developed by Harmony Energy, a...
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
3 Tips Tech Experts Swear By For A Longer-Lasting Phone Battery
An Apple iPhone is a must-have for so many — a device that some can’t see themselves living or working without. And for the most part, we can only marvel at its many functions and features and at how, for example, it has more or less replaced cameras and video recorders for a number of users. But one common complaint you may hear (or may be experiencing yourself) is that the iPhone’s battery doesn’t last as long as it should. If you find yourself reaching for a charger way too often, these three tips tech experts swear by for a longer-lasting phone battery are for you.
Tesla's 4680 Cells Are Worse Than Those In Regular Batteries
A joint study by UC San Diego and The Limiting Factor, a science and technology YouTube channel, has unearthed interesting data about Tesla's 4680 battery cells. Jordan Glesige, the man behind the channel, purchased a used 4680 cell that formed part of a Tesla Model Y battery pack. With just 420 miles, the $800 cell is as close to new as possible. The analysis from UC San Diego shows the 4680 cell - produced at Giga Austin - has a nominal energy density of 244 watt-hours per kilogram. The usable figure is even lower, at 230 Wh/kg.
Phys.org
Researchers publish 31,618 molecules with potential for energy storage in batteries
Scientists from the Dutch Institute for Fundamental Energy Research (DIFFER) have created a database of 31,618 molecules that could potentially be used in future redox-flow batteries. These batteries hold great promise for energy storage. Among other things, the researchers used artificial intelligence and supercomputers to identify the molecules' properties. Today, they publish their findings in the journal Scientific Data.
torquenews.com
University Of Cambridge Team Discovers Why EV Batteries Degrade; Tesla, Other Automakers Grateful
An investigation from the University of Cambridge has found the reason why electric car batteries lose efficiency and degrade throughout their lifecycle; very good news for Tesla, Volvo, Mercedes Benz, GM, NIO, Kia, and many other EV manufacturers, as they will be able use the findings to improve existing technologies in a critical area.
As demand for lithium batteries accelerates, so does the race to extract the mineral
Some lithium mines look more like Caribbean wading pools. However, these briny pools are part of the mining process of extracting lithium from water instead of rock: water is pumped into the earth and then a salty concoction is pumped back to the surface and a lovely blue evaporation pool is formed. Once the pool dries and is reprocessed, lithium can be mined.
insideevs.com
Lucid CEO Says EV Efficiency Is Key When It Comes To Cheaper Cars
Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid and former chief engineer for the Tesla Model S, recently talked at the Automotive News Congress in Los Angeles. He reiterated that for electric cars, range and efficiency are the keys to lowering costs and increasing adoption. Lucid has already set EV range records, though...
techaiapp.com
Reliability and Quality Requirements for SiC and GaN Power Devices in Automotive Applications
The use of semiconductors within automobiles continues to increase. This is illustrated in Figure 1, which shows that even though new car sales fell over the last few years overall due to global supply chain constraints caused by the pandemic, the revenue from the sales of semiconductors within automobiles went up over that same period. The increased semiconductor value in cars comes from chips used in advanced driver-assistance systems for safety and autonomous-driving features, as well as in the electrification of engine drive systems as the world moves toward a more carbon-neutral environment.
brytfmonline.com
Hydrogen electric car: 2,000 km autonomy
VW is one of the largest auto manufacturers on the planet, and as such, it can never put all of its eggs in one basket. However, despite the big bet on electric motors and large batteries, Volkswagen is also studying other ways to conquer the car market in the future.
electrek.co
Tesla, Quebec, LG, and others work on new ‘battery passport’
Tesla, Quebec, LG, and others, through the Global Battery Alliance, are working on a new “battery passport” to help track battery materials. The project is important to make EV batteries sustainable and is critical to the new EV incentive in the United States. One of the biggest arguments...
Best air purifiers 2022: Top picks from Levoit, Dyson and more
The best air purifiers can keep your indoor air clean and allergen-free — here are the top appliances we've tested.
CNET
Solar Cheat Sheet: Your Complete Guide to Getting Solar Panels at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're thinking of going solar, you're likely encountering equipment and policies you haven't had to think about before. It's pretty easy to take your electricity for granted, except for the few times it goes out. Luckily, with a trustworthy solar installer, going solar is pretty easy even for a nonexpert.
Jalopnik
Indonesia Set to Subsidize Electric Motorcycle Purchases
Indonesia is taking a significant step towards reducing its carbon footprint by offering a subsidy on electric motorcycle purchases. Southeast Asia’s largest country, like many other countries, aims to electrify as many vehicles as possible. The general goal is to move as much energy consumption from fossil fuels to the country’s electricity grid, which will concurrently transition to sustainable power sources.
programminginsider.com
Blocking the Ill Effects of Blue Light with Anti-Blue Light Glasses
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Spending hours in front of digital screens has had negative effects on the eyes and that has escalated since the pandemic. But why? How has the pandemic had its clutches on the eyes? And how is it one of the major worries when it comes to the effect of digital screens on the eyes?
Cooling solar farms can make them more powerful - here is the proof
You heard that right, it's time to cool down the solar farms a bit.
Comments / 0