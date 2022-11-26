Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta City Schools congratulates honor roll students
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools congratulates honor roll with distinction and honor roll students during the first nine weeks of the 2022 – 2023 school year. Congratulations to our honor roll with distinction and honor roll students on your accomplishments during the first nine weeks of the 2022 – 2023 school year.
WALB 10
Downtown Cordele and Moultrie host shop small Saturday events
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The day after Black Friday is known as Small Business Saturday. Downtown Moultrie continued their holiday festivities by hosting food trucks and encouraging people to shop locally. This year businesses are dealing with higher costs for materials, shipping, and gas. Kalee Bass and her husband Andrew...
WALB 10
Valdosta to celebrate Small Business Saturday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There’s good news for people who didn’t want to fight the Black Friday crowds. Saturday is Small Business Saturday. Small business owners in Valdosta worked on their Black Friday deals and prepped for Small Business Saturday. Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaimed such a day,...
WJBF.com
Widowed on Thanksgiving
A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Congress considers stepping in to avoid railroad …. Lawmakers are trying to stop a railroad strike...
WALB 10
Mild Start To The Workweek, Strong Storms on Wednesday
The sun is finally back and it’ll stay for the next few days with a brief intermission of rainfall. This afternoon won’t be as warm as yesterday. Temperatures will peak near 70 degrees for most. That is just above normal for this time of year. 69° in Albany,...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man attacks a female with a crowbar
VALDOSTA – A 24-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after assaulting a female with a crowbar and breaking her cell phone. Arrested: Kevin Brown, African American male, 24 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:52 pm., several Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the...
WALB 10
Valdosta shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you love shopping, Black Friday is meant just for you. It’s a major day for retail. It sets the tone for the holiday season and one report says it accounts for 20% of yearly sales in the retail industry, according to Walden University. Traditionally,...
Thomasville set for 36th Victorian Christmas
THOMASVILLE -- Decorated storefronts, twinkling lights, and Christmas displays make Thomasville the perfect holiday destination. Southwest Georgians are encouraged to make plans to join the city for the 36th annual Victorian Christmas on Dec. 8-9 in downtown Thomasville. Guests can turn back time and experience the holiday spirit of the Victorian era during this Thomasville tradition.
Thomasville to kick off Christmas season with Sip & Shop
THOMASVILLE — Christmas in Thomasville continues in the city on Dec. 2, with a First Friday Sip & Shop filled with holiday activities. Live sidewalk entertainment, food trucks, Christmas tree lighting, sipping, shopping, and a free concert will help guests celebrate this time of year. “Our December First Friday...
Victims identified in Thanksgiving morning wrong-way crash that killed 3 on I-75 in Georgia
Coroner Leon Jones has identified the driver of the Tahoe. He says that the driver has been identified as 27-year-old Martinez Avaro of Pearson, Georgia. Three people died in a wrong-way crash in Macon early Thanksgiving morning. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened on I-75 south near the Bass...
valdostatoday.com
Man struck and killed by train in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
GA man attacks woman with crowbar, kicks police officer
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta police arrested a man on Tuesday after they say he hit a woman with a crowbar and assaulted an officer. Authorities said several officers went to a residence on North Troup Street after a witness reported that a man assaulted a woman with a crowbar.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested after violating no-contact order
VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old man violated a no-contact order and was arrested for charges of stalking, robbery, and criminal trespass. Arrested: Melchizedek Harris, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 30, 2022, a victim called E911 to report that Melchizedek Harris, 38-years-of-age, had violated a...
valdostatoday.com
Woman arrested at Valdosta Mall after threatening a store manager
VALDOSTA – A woman was arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store manager and found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1700 Norman Drive, the Valdosta Mall, after a citizen called E911 to report that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer, later identified as Jahniah Seawright, from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning. As officers began to speak with Seawright, she provided a false name and date of birth. Based off of Seawright’s demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided.
WALB 10
Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County deputy suffered injuries after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday at approximately 3:54 p.m., a Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401 in the area of the 37-mile marker northbound when he was struck by a passing car.
WALB 10
Thomas Co. widow charged in spouse’s possible poisoning death
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County widow is facing murder and other charges in connection to their spouse’s possible poisoning death, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and felony theft by...
wfxl.com
Police: Wanted subject arrested after being found hiding in a Valdosta home air vent
While searching a residence for a wanted person, Valdosta officers found the man hiding in a small space in a locked closet, behind an air vent. He was taken into custody for six active arrest warrants. On October 30, a victim called E911 to report that 38-year-old Melchizedek Harris had...
douglasnow.com
Douglas woman arrested on shoplifting, drug possession charges after allegedly stealing shoes
Billy Jean Spell of Douglas was recently arrested after she allegedly walked out of Walmart with a pair of unpaid shoes on her feet. Officers also allegedly found a Schedule IV controlled substance in her bag in the ensuing investigation. Although Spell initially denied the theft, she seemed to have inadvertently confessed to the crime while being booked in the Coffee County Jail.
Comments / 0