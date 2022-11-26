ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville, GA

WRDW-TV

McDuffie County schools dismissing early this Friday

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Thomson High School football team reaching the playoffs, McDuffie County students will get out of school early Friday. The team won its third-round state playoff game against South Atlanta on the day after Thanksgiving. As a result, the team will be travel this Friday to compete in the final four against Appling County.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man wanted for murder in North Carolina, arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted for Murder and Armed Robbery in North Carolina, was arrested Monday morning in Jones County. According to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece, deputies received information about a stolen vehicle from North Carolina, believed to be headed into Jones County from Baldwin County.
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin native gets big win on 'Wheel of Fortune'

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin native made Central Georgia proud in his appearance on a popular CBS game show. According to the Dublin City Schools Facebook page, Dublin High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian and current Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets student Quincy Howard competed on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.
DUBLIN, GA
WITN

Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they’ve caught up with an Eastern Carolina murder suspect in Georgia. Kinston police said that they’ve arrested Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston, for the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. We’re told that Darden was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s...
KINSTON, NC
41nbc.com

Full camera enforcement of Macon-Bibb school speed limits resumes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students are back from Thanksgiving Break, and Macon-Bibb County is reminding drivers they’ll pay the price for speeding in school zones using automated cameras. The cameras are in six school zones and will be active during school zone hours. So far, cameras have been...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections seeing steady turnout during early voting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting for the runoff election is underway in Georgia. The Board of Elections Office in Macon-Bibb County is seeing about a 30-minute waiting period. The office began its early voting Saturday. Elections officials say more than 1,500 people had voted early as of Monday.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the tractor trailer.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

State Troopers: Hancock County teen dies after accident

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. -- Georgia State patrol troopers are investigating a fatal accident that killed a teen. According to a release, troopers went out to Anna Poole Road for a vehicle accident. Troopers found out that a 16-year-old boy was driving an ATV when he lost control and was thrown...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Complaint leads to drug, gun arrests at Macon home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A complaint about a Macon home leads to a couple arrested on gun and drug charges. On November 28th, investigators were checking out a complaint at a home on Brigham Street in Macon. When investigators arrived, they found 38-year-old Christian Kuntz walking away from the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man killed in single vehicle accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic collision that occurred in the 5800 block of Thomaston Road. According to a press release it happened around 2:00a.m., Sunday morning. It was reported that a driver of a vehicle was headed...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Southern Police Arrest Individual With Multiple Felony Warrants

According to GSU, an incident last week ended with the identification and peaceful apprehension of an individual wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro thanks to the work of Georgia Southern University Police Investigator Trevor Williams. At approximately 11 a.m., Williams saw a driver on Lanier Drive, near the...
STATESBORO, GA

