Lincoln County, Thomson and Swainsboro advance to state semifinals in playoffs
Three area teams will play for spots in their respective GHSA state championships after advancing to the semifinals. Lincoln County used a goal line stand in the final seconds to beat Dooly County 24-21 in the 1A Division II quarterfinals. The Red Devils will be on the road at Bowdon on Friday in the semifinals. […]
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County schools dismissing early this Friday
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Thomson High School football team reaching the playoffs, McDuffie County students will get out of school early Friday. The team won its third-round state playoff game against South Atlanta on the day after Thanksgiving. As a result, the team will be travel this Friday to compete in the final four against Appling County.
41nbc.com
Man wanted for murder in North Carolina, arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted for Murder and Armed Robbery in North Carolina, was arrested Monday morning in Jones County. According to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece, deputies received information about a stolen vehicle from North Carolina, believed to be headed into Jones County from Baldwin County.
Dublin native gets big win on 'Wheel of Fortune'
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin native made Central Georgia proud in his appearance on a popular CBS game show. According to the Dublin City Schools Facebook page, Dublin High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian and current Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets student Quincy Howard competed on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.
WITN
Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they’ve caught up with an Eastern Carolina murder suspect in Georgia. Kinston police said that they’ve arrested Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston, for the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. We’re told that Darden was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s...
41nbc.com
Full camera enforcement of Macon-Bibb school speed limits resumes
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students are back from Thanksgiving Break, and Macon-Bibb County is reminding drivers they’ll pay the price for speeding in school zones using automated cameras. The cameras are in six school zones and will be active during school zone hours. So far, cameras have been...
41nbc.com
GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
Georgia Supreme Court upholds Houston County man's murder conviction
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from previous coverage of this case. Georgia's Supreme Court upheld a life sentence for a Houston County Man convicted of killing his grandmother on Tuesday. The case began in 2018 when Jared Carter was charged with killing...
Sunday 5,067 people voted early for the December runoff
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Polling sites opened up in one local county Sunday morning, giving a chance for people to get their votes in early ahead of the Georgia runoff election. “If you can get out and stand in line and wait to get in the club, you can stand in line to make a change […]
Big Bend Voting Rights Project works to increase voter turnout in south Georgia
One group is working to get all Georgia voters to the polls ahead of that runoff election. Big Bend Voting Rights Project went door-to-door Saturday in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections seeing steady turnout during early voting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting for the runoff election is underway in Georgia. The Board of Elections Office in Macon-Bibb County is seeing about a 30-minute waiting period. The office began its early voting Saturday. Elections officials say more than 1,500 people had voted early as of Monday.
State says Central Georgia judge violated oath, harassed women, interfered in cases
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Central Georgia judge could be suspended or removed after a state agency accused him of violating his oath dozens of times. A complaint by the Judicial Qualifications Commission says Robert Reeves:. Made inappropriate comments in the courtroom about defendants, law enforcement and attorneys. Sexually...
41nbc.com
Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the tractor trailer.
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “There’s no explaining that feeling...
wgxa.tv
State Troopers: Hancock County teen dies after accident
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. -- Georgia State patrol troopers are investigating a fatal accident that killed a teen. According to a release, troopers went out to Anna Poole Road for a vehicle accident. Troopers found out that a 16-year-old boy was driving an ATV when he lost control and was thrown...
41nbc.com
Complaint leads to drug, gun arrests at Macon home
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A complaint about a Macon home leads to a couple arrested on gun and drug charges. On November 28th, investigators were checking out a complaint at a home on Brigham Street in Macon. When investigators arrived, they found 38-year-old Christian Kuntz walking away from the...
41nbc.com
Man killed in single vehicle accident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic collision that occurred in the 5800 block of Thomaston Road. According to a press release it happened around 2:00a.m., Sunday morning. It was reported that a driver of a vehicle was headed...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Southern Police Arrest Individual With Multiple Felony Warrants
According to GSU, an incident last week ended with the identification and peaceful apprehension of an individual wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro thanks to the work of Georgia Southern University Police Investigator Trevor Williams. At approximately 11 a.m., Williams saw a driver on Lanier Drive, near the...
