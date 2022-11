MADISON, Wis. — Luke Fickell has officially been introduced as the 31st head coach of Wisconsin Football and the team’s third of 2022, but who is he?. “You know that cool older uncle at the Fourth of July? That’s Luke Fickell; he’s a normal, down-to-earth guy” said Chad Brendel, the owner of BearcatJournal.com who covered Fickel for six seasons at Cincinnati. “He’s also the most competitive human being I’ve ever met.”

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO