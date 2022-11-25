When you think of the New York City skyline, the Chrysler Building or the Empire State Building might come to mind. San Francisco? Golden Gate Bridge. You immediately thought of the Batman building, didn't you? Like it or not, the dueling spires atop the AT&T building in downtown Nashville might be one of the most recognizable pieces of architecture in the city's skyline.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO