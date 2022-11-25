Read full article on original website
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville
Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
Eric Church Expands His Empire With Longtime Manager John Peets, Launches New Company ‘Solid Entertainment’
Eric Church is taking things to the next level. He just announced a new, all-inclusive enterprise with longtime manager John Peets called Solid Entertainment. If I had to guess, it seems highly likely that the name was inspired by Eric’s song “Solid,” which he co-wrote with Anders Osborne and was included on his 2018 Desperate Man album.
Nashville Parent
Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction...
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plans for Downtown Nashville Tourist Spot
With all the top names in country music opening or owning establishments in downtown Nashville, Dolly Parton hopes to soon leave her stamp as well. But her plans don’t include a typical honky tonk. “I’m going to have a museum here (in Nashville) pretty soon, within the next couple...
Popculture
Enchant Nashville Looks to Turn Your Christmas Light Experience Into a Hallmark Movie
Enchant events are popping up around the U.S., offering a whimsical Christmas experience for adults and children, alike. It's a Hallmark Channel-sponsored event, and the event organizers want to deliver an experience straight out of the winter wonderlands depicted in that network's holiday movies. But does it deliver?. We were...
luxurytraveldiary.com
Review: Four Seasons Nashville
Four Seasons Nashville is the first Four Seasons in Tennessee. Set in one of the most iconic high-rise buildings in the state of Tennessee, rising 40 stories above the vibrant city, the art and light-filled hotel encompass 235 hotel guest rooms and suites, along with a unique chef-driven restaurant and bar concept, a full-service spa and resort-style pool deck, modern event spaces, and more.
luxury-houses.net
This $3,849,948 Contemporary Home will Take Your Breath Away at Every Step with Elegent Design and Luxury Finishes in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville is a masterpiece of contemporary design & Cons by P. Shea and construction by Province Builders LLC, now available for sale. This home located at 4612 Belmont Park Ter, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,484 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Goins – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 615-243-8286) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
wpln.org
Nashville’s role in the slave trade
In 1860, more than 30% of Davidson County’s roughly 47,000 residents were enslaved. That’s nearly 15,000 people. As significant as those numbers are, they underlie another, equally unsettling truth: Nashville was a key location in the sale of enslaved people. Slavery was a booming business in our city,...
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Nashville
If you're trying to find a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. What's on the menu: Affectionately known as "Satco," this dining room near Vanderbilt serves Tex-Mex fare like tacos, enchiladas, chips, salsa and queso. Cost: Tacos (starting at $1.99),...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Burgers in Nashville, TN
If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
budgettravel.com
4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108
Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
Yahoo Sports
Ranking architecture: Here are the 10 most significant buildings in the Nashville area
When you think of the New York City skyline, the Chrysler Building or the Empire State Building might come to mind. San Francisco? Golden Gate Bridge. You immediately thought of the Batman building, didn't you? Like it or not, the dueling spires atop the AT&T building in downtown Nashville might be one of the most recognizable pieces of architecture in the city's skyline.
Mt. Juliet police chase leads to 2 arrests
Two suspects were arrested following a short police chase through Mt. Juliet.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
WKRN
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. How Nashville...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
fox17.com
Country music publicist arrested for public intoxication after Uber incident at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of an entertainment firm in Nashville was arrested Saturday for public intoxication following an incident with his Uber driver. An arrest warrant charging Zachary Farnum with public intoxication alleges Farnum had become "aggressive and threatening" towards his rideshare driver around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The Uber driver told police he stopped at Nashville International Airport (BNA) for safety and called 911.
1 killed in shooting near Dickerson Pike
One person is dead following a shooting just off Dickerson Pike Friday afternoon.
1 injured in shooting outside apartment complex in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in South Nashville.
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea talks 'painful' blowout loss to Tennessee, gives thoughts on 2022 season
A return to the postseason will have to wait at least one more year for Vanderbilt, as the Commodores fell flat Saturday in a 56-0 loss to in-state rival Tennessee. As a result, Vanderbilt ended the 2022 season with a record of 5-7 in its second year under coach Clark Lea.
