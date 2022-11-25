ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

addictedtovacation.com

The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville

Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxurytraveldiary.com

Review: Four Seasons Nashville

Four Seasons Nashville is the first Four Seasons in Tennessee. Set in one of the most iconic high-rise buildings in the state of Tennessee, rising 40 stories above the vibrant city, the art and light-filled hotel encompass 235 hotel guest rooms and suites, along with a unique chef-driven restaurant and bar concept, a full-service spa and resort-style pool deck, modern event spaces, and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $3,849,948 Contemporary Home will Take Your Breath Away at Every Step with Elegent Design and Luxury Finishes in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville is a masterpiece of contemporary design & Cons by P. Shea and construction by Province Builders LLC, now available for sale. This home located at 4612 Belmont Park Ter, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,484 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Goins – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 615-243-8286) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Nashville’s role in the slave trade

In 1860, more than 30% of Davidson County’s roughly 47,000 residents were enslaved. That’s nearly 15,000 people. As significant as those numbers are, they underlie another, equally unsettling truth: Nashville was a key location in the sale of enslaved people. Slavery was a booming business in our city,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Nashville

If you're trying to find a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. What's on the menu: Affectionately known as "Satco," this dining room near Vanderbilt serves Tex-Mex fare like tacos, enchiladas, chips, salsa and queso. Cost: Tacos (starting at $1.99),...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Burgers in Nashville, TN

If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
NASHVILLE, TN
budgettravel.com

4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108

Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yahoo Sports

Ranking architecture: Here are the 10 most significant buildings in the Nashville area

When you think of the New York City skyline, the Chrysler Building or the Empire State Building might come to mind. San Francisco? Golden Gate Bridge. You immediately thought of the Batman building, didn't you? Like it or not, the dueling spires atop the AT&T building in downtown Nashville might be one of the most recognizable pieces of architecture in the city's skyline.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. How Nashville...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Country music publicist arrested for public intoxication after Uber incident at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of an entertainment firm in Nashville was arrested Saturday for public intoxication following an incident with his Uber driver. An arrest warrant charging Zachary Farnum with public intoxication alleges Farnum had become "aggressive and threatening" towards his rideshare driver around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The Uber driver told police he stopped at Nashville International Airport (BNA) for safety and called 911.
NASHVILLE, TN

