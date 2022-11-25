ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
usctrojans.com

USC Women's Volleyball Opens 38th NCAA Tournament Run with High Point

LOS ANGELES – The USC women's volleyball team (21-10) was awarded one of 32 at-large berths into the 2022 NCAA tournament and will hold the sixth seed in the Texas quarter of the bracket where the Trojans face Big South champion High Point (23-9) in a first-round match at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) on Friday, Dec. 2, at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. In the other first-round match at the Columbus site, Ohio Valley Conference champion Tennessee State (19-15) will take on third-seeded host Ohio State (19-9) from the Big Ten. The winners of the two first-round contests will meet in the second round on Saturday, Dec. 3 (6 p.m. ET).
LOS ANGELES, CA
usctrojans.com

No. 4 USC Football Faces No. 12 Utah In Rematch at Pac-12 Championship Game

*No. 4 USC is challenging No. 12 Utah in its fourth Pac-12 Championship Game, which will be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. *The game is a re-match from the two teams' first meeting on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City, where the Utes handed the Trojans their only loss of the season as Utah QB Cam Rising scored the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion with 48 seconds left in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
usctrojans.com

USC Women's Volleyball's Skylar Fields and Adonia Faumuina Earn Pac-12 Weekly Awards

SAN FRANCISCO – USC women's volleyball senior outside hitter Skylar Fields (Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point HS) was chosen as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth time this season and freshman setter Adonia Faumuina (Long Beach, Calif./Long Beach Poly HS) was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for matches played the week of Nov. 21-27, the Conference announced on Monday, Nov. 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
usctrojans.com

It's Giving Tuesday — The Perfect Time To Support USC Athletics!

USC Athletics is thrilled to participate in USC's annual Giving Tuesday on November 29. This special day allows our Trojan Family around the world to give back to the University, and USC Athletics invites our alumni and supporters to take this opportunity to make a tax-deductible gift to one of our 21 varsity sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA

