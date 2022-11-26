ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

postnewsgroup.com

A Sampling of Dining Out Options for Thanksgiving Soul Food Around California

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes greens, beans, candied yams, turkey (roasted and deep-fried), dressing, mac n’ cheese, sweet potato pie and all the other soul food “fixins” that make the holiday meal arguably the tastiest meal of the year for many African Americans. We can choose from a diverse menu of food options that we prepare at home, or we can try to enjoy those options dining out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
whatnowlosangeles.com

Long Beach’s Red Room to Become Baby Gee

Red Room — located on Long Beach’s famed Fourth Street in North Alamitos Beach (1227 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802) — is set to become Baby Gee bar, according to new owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores. Johns told What Now LA the incoming bar...
LONG BEACH, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President

Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Fired former Montebello police detective sues city for discrimination

A former Montebello police detective is suing the city for discrimination, saying she was forced to work in an environment where men were given preferential treatment in everything from promotions to considerations for exemptions from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. Officer Maria Chavez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also...
MONTEBELLO, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Eight is Great for Inglewood Turkey giveaway at SoFi

Hollywood Park played host to the drive thru City of Inglewood’s 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway, sponsored by Pepsi at SoFi Stadium parking lot on Nov. 22. Inglewood residents who were required to register online to receive one of the 2,000 boxes of food, turkey and other assortments arrived as early as 5 a.m. for the 9 a.m. event. Another 500 families received food at the senior center.
INGLEWOOD, CA
talkbusiness.net

Los Angeles entrepreneur’s comeback story leads to NWA

Chris Thompson took his first drink when he was 19. Over the next five years, he began cutting himself off from friends and family, and the isolation fueled his alcohol addiction. He eventually hit rock bottom in suburban Philadelphia. During his final few weeks as a binge drinker, Thompson often...
LOS ANGELES, CA

