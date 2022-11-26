Read full article on original website
A Sampling of Dining Out Options for Thanksgiving Soul Food Around California
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes greens, beans, candied yams, turkey (roasted and deep-fried), dressing, mac n’ cheese, sweet potato pie and all the other soul food “fixins” that make the holiday meal arguably the tastiest meal of the year for many African Americans. We can choose from a diverse menu of food options that we prepare at home, or we can try to enjoy those options dining out.
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university .
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ties Firing to Discrimination
A gay, HIV-positive Latino man is suing East West Bank and two branch management members, alleging he was wrongfully fired earlier this year from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and his sexual orientation.
Report: Hispanic-serving institutions produce highest economic mobility
Higher-education experts are promoting a new way to rank colleges and universities, proposing an Economic Mobility Index to measure whether the school creates a path to the middle class, instead of the traditional rankings. The nonprofit think tank Third Way released its EMI rankings this spring, and California State University-Los...
Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action
“We just kept thinking, we have to keep doing things in his name,” said Haley Steinhauser, Cooper’s mother. “This felt like the right way to do that.” The post Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LA Council approves fair work week ordinance aimed at helping retail workers
The City Council voted for an ordinance Tuesday that requires retail employers in Los Angeles to provide work schedules to employees at least 14 days in advance and provide at least 10 hours rest between shifts. The Los Angeles Fair Work Week Ordinance, proposed by Councilman Curren Price in 2019,...
LBUSD says major upgrades are coming to Poly High campus
The proposed changes, which are still years away, include seven new academic buildings, three new sports facilities, two new parking structures, and dozens of other renovations and upgrades. The post LBUSD says major upgrades are coming to Poly High campus appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach’s Red Room to Become Baby Gee
Red Room — located on Long Beach’s famed Fourth Street in North Alamitos Beach (1227 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802) — is set to become Baby Gee bar, according to new owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores. Johns told What Now LA the incoming bar...
Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President
Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
Los Angeles, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Birmingham Community Charter High School football team will have a game with James A Garfield High School on November 26, 2022, 19:00:00. 2022 CIF LA City Section Open Div. Football Championship.
Fired former Montebello police detective sues city for discrimination
A former Montebello police detective is suing the city for discrimination, saying she was forced to work in an environment where men were given preferential treatment in everything from promotions to considerations for exemptions from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. Officer Maria Chavez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also...
Ukrainian refugee family shares special Thanksgiving in home of Santa Monica family
In April, a Santa Monica family opened their home to a family of Ukrainian refugees amid turmoil in their country. Now, after months of learning from one another, Thanksgiving Day brought them even closer.
Eight is Great for Inglewood Turkey giveaway at SoFi
Hollywood Park played host to the drive thru City of Inglewood’s 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway, sponsored by Pepsi at SoFi Stadium parking lot on Nov. 22. Inglewood residents who were required to register online to receive one of the 2,000 boxes of food, turkey and other assortments arrived as early as 5 a.m. for the 9 a.m. event. Another 500 families received food at the senior center.
Shootings occur in Hawthorne, near Boyle Heights, Hawaiian Gardens
Shootings occurred this weekend in several communities in Los Angeles County, including one incident in which tree people were shot and one victim was hit by a vehicle in Hawthorne, authorities said. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m....
Wedding: Pinson – Wolfe
The Wedding of Yisroel Pinson of Los Angeles, CA, and Sara Wolfe of Crown Heights took place Monday night at Razag Ballroom.
Los Angeles entrepreneur’s comeback story leads to NWA
Chris Thompson took his first drink when he was 19. Over the next five years, he began cutting himself off from friends and family, and the isolation fueled his alcohol addiction. He eventually hit rock bottom in suburban Philadelphia. During his final few weeks as a binge drinker, Thompson often...
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
