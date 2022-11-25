Read full article on original website
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
It's hard to find growth stocks that can withstand the heat these days. The sector has taken a beating in 2022 as rising interest rates have compressed valuations, and fears of a recession are weighing on growth rates. However, some companies are still putting up strong growth numbers even in this difficult environment, and these two are primed to deliver impressive long-term returns.
These 3 Retail Stocks Are Drop-Dead Bargains
The holiday season is here, and that means plenty of bargains await holiday shoppers in stores. But your local mall isn't the only place to find a deal. Savvy investors know that stocks are on sale as well. With the S&P 500 down 16%, there are plenty of attractive names...
Bear Market Blues: The Critical Reasons Why fuboTV Stock Is Down 95%
The expenses of sports-centric streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are exceeding revenue with little evidence of improvement. Investors are concerned that the company's business model is unsustainable. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 25, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 27, 2022. 10 stocks we like...
Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for December and Beyond
As we progress through the holiday season, investors are hoping stocks start gathering momentum leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day. The hopes of a Santa Clause rally will be more anticipated this year as broader markets still hover near bear market territory. Here are two stocks that...
How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%
Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
Should You Buy Medtronic Stock At $80?
Medtronic stock (NYSE: MDT) has declined 5% in a week, while it’s down 7% in a month, underperforming the broader markets with the S&P500 index rising 6% in a month. The recent fall can be attributed to the Q2FY23 results the company reported yesterday, with revenue falling below and earnings above our estimates. After its recent fall, we find MDT stock undervalued, as discussed below.
Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?
Medical real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine two relatively stable, recession-proof industries: healthcare and real estate. Spending on healthcare in the United States reached $4.1 trillion in 2020 and, thanks in part to an aging population, it's estimated to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies.
Why Coupa Software (COUP) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Coupa Software (COUP), which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking...
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: BF.B
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Brown-Forman is now the #362 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then...
PFGC or SOVO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Food - Natural Foods Products stocks are likely familiar with Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for...
Is Citigroup Stock Fairly Priced?
Citigroup’s stock (NYSE: C) has lost 20% YTD, as compared to the 16% decline in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, the stock is currently trading at $48 per share, which is 20% below its fair value of $61 – Trefis’ estimate for Citigroup’s valuation. The bank surpassed the consensus estimates in the third quarter of 2022, with revenues increasing by 6% y-o-y to $18.5 billion. It was driven by a 66% jump in the legacy franchise revenues, which was primarily due to the gain on sale of the Philippines consumer business in Q3 2022 and the loss on sale of the Australia consumer business in the year-ago period. Further, the personal banking & wealth management division posted a 6% growth driven by improvement in net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue. On the flip side, the institutional client group witnessed a 5% y-o-y drop in revenues mainly because of a 64% decrease in investment banking and a 7% decline in sales & trading businesses. In addition to this, the provisions for credit losses increased from -$192 million to $1.37 billion. It led to a 25% y-o-y reduction in net income to $3.5 billion.
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Silica Holdings (SLCA) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies...
UTHR vs. ESALY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Drugs sector have probably already heard of United Therapeutics (UTHR) and Eisai Co. (ESALY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding...
3 Best Retail Stocks to Own, Post Black Friday Frenzy
Inflation? What inflation? Shoppers across the nation defied expectations and beat the CPI blues in 2022, buying like there's no tomorrow in a post-Thanksgiving frenzy. Online spending increased 2.3% year-over-year to a record $9.12 billion on Black Friday this year. Cyber Monday is expected to be even bigger, with $11.2 billion in anticipated online spending, up 5.1% year-over-year.
Here's Why Axon Enterprise (AXON) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
