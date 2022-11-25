Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Owner of Memphis gay bar undeterred after mass shooting; spreads message of love, tolerance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs, Colo. last weekend, bars around the Mid-South are re-evaluating security protocol. “It’s a different world now,” said Tami Montgomery, owner of DRUS Bar, a LGBTQ-friendly bar in Memphis’ Midtown neighborhood. Montgomery took...
localmemphis.com
Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
actionnews5.com
‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is kicking off the holidays in a big way!. What better way to celebrate than to get a peek at some bright and dazzling light displays at Shelby Farms Park?. Action News 5 went down to Shelby Farms Park for the first night of “Starry...
WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Memphis shoe store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
Not so busy Black Friday: Why shoppers are staying at home instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest and most popular shopping day of the season took place Friday. But many shoppers chose to online shop for Black Friday than wait in the long lines at stores. FOX13 spoke to shoppers and they said this Black Friday wasn’t the same...
actionnews5.com
Austin Peay officers buy groceries for homeowner who hasn’t eaten in 3 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Austin Peay police were advised that a homeowner had not eaten in a few days and contacted a food company in Iowa needing help with food, according to police. Officers responded to the welfare check on Saturday morning on Slocum Avenue. The homeowner did not have...
ucbjournal.com
Averitt opens Memphis-area distribution and fulfillment facility
Memphis – As part of its continuing growth in distribution & fulfillment services, Averitt Express recently opened a new facility in the Memphis area. The facility features 260,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight. Within short proximity of the...
Chestnuts infested with insects found by customs officials in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays might look a little different for those wanting to roast chestnuts by an open fire. Nine immature insects in a shipment of chestnuts headed for New York earlier this month were found by customs officials, a release said. According to U.S. Customs and Border...
kslsports.com
Indiana Coach Says Vegas Tourney Set Back Women’s Basketball
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational because no paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to...
Ride of Tears holds procession for slain children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be difficult for those grieving the loss of a loved one, and especially for parents dealing with the loss of a child to gun violence in Memphis. One local organization is coming together to support them during this difficult time. These are the faces of some of the children […]
desotocountynews.com
Christ and baseball are “Changing Trajectories”
In 2015, the Dizzy Dean baseball world was abuzz about the arrival of a team from Nicaragua to play in the annual World Series at Snowden Grove Park in Southaven. People couldn’t remember a team previously playing in the tournament from another country. Dizzy Dean baseball typically attracts teams primarily from the southeastern United States, after all.
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas
MADISON, Ark. (AP) — A man, a woman, and a 12-year-old child were found shot to death in their beds Monday at a house in northeastern Arkansas, authorities said. Killed at home in Madison were Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright, and the child, who was not identified, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said. The ages […]
Members of COGIC remember Evangelist Louise D. Patterson
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Members of the Church of God in Christ are mourning after Evangelist Louise Patterson, who was the wife of former Presiding Bishop G.E. Patterson, passed away Sunday night. Video provided by Bountiful Blessings Ministry shows Evangelist Louise Patterson during the 2005 International Women’s Convention in Atlanta. “I encourage you tonight to not get […]
West Junior High in West Memphis dismisses early due to heat issue
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Junior High in West Memphis, Arkansas will dismiss early on Monday, November 28, the West Memphis School District (WMSD) announced. The school will let out at 12:30 p.m. WMSD said there is no heat in the junior high building but that the gas company...
Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
Police officers help starving woman in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
Shooting this afternoon in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
actionnews5.com
Celebrating the life of Mrs. Louise D. Patterson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mrs. Patterson’s public viewing will be from 9a.m to 6:45p.m on Thursday, December 1. The local memorial service will continue at 7 p.m. On Friday, December 2, Mrs. Patterson’s visitation will be from 8 to 9:45a.m. The National Homegoing Service will be at 10 that morning.
Man accused in Young Dolph murder loses phone privileges after allegedly releasing rap song in jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jermarcus Johnson, the fourth man accused in the murder of rapper Young Dolph, made his first court appearance at 201 Poplar Tuesday morning. Johnson is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton, Jr., died after being shot multiple...
tri-statedefender.com
Historic Collins Chapel thankful for ‘monumental’ preservation awards
Grants totaling $548,000 recently were awarded to historic Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, the first African-American congregation established in Memphis. The money came from the African American Civil Rights Grant Program Historic Preservation Fund. “I became Collins Chapel pastor four years ago,” said Elder Bethel Harris. “So, I did...
