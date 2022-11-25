ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is kicking off the holidays in a big way!. What better way to celebrate than to get a peek at some bright and dazzling light displays at Shelby Farms Park?. Action News 5 went down to Shelby Farms Park for the first night of “Starry...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Memphis shoe store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ucbjournal.com

Averitt opens Memphis-area distribution and fulfillment facility

Memphis – As part of its continuing growth in distribution & fulfillment services, Averitt Express recently opened a new facility in the Memphis area. The facility features 260,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight. Within short proximity of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
kslsports.com

Indiana Coach Says Vegas Tourney Set Back Women’s Basketball

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational because no paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WREG

Ride of Tears holds procession for slain children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be difficult for those grieving the loss of a loved one, and especially for parents dealing with the loss of a child to gun violence in Memphis. One local organization is coming together to support them during this difficult time. These are the faces of some of the children […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Christ and baseball are “Changing Trajectories”

In 2015, the Dizzy Dean baseball world was abuzz about the arrival of a team from Nicaragua to play in the annual World Series at Snowden Grove Park in Southaven. People couldn’t remember a team previously playing in the tournament from another country. Dizzy Dean baseball typically attracts teams primarily from the southeastern United States, after all.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
KOLR10 News

Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas

MADISON, Ark. (AP) — A man, a woman, and a 12-year-old child were found shot to death in their beds Monday at a house in northeastern Arkansas, authorities said. Killed at home in Madison were Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright, and the child, who was not identified, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said. The ages […]
MADISON, AR
WREG

Members of COGIC remember Evangelist Louise D. Patterson

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Members of the Church of God in Christ are mourning after Evangelist Louise Patterson, who was the wife of former Presiding Bishop G.E. Patterson, passed away Sunday night. Video provided by Bountiful Blessings Ministry shows Evangelist Louise Patterson during the 2005 International Women’s Convention in Atlanta. “I encourage you tonight to not get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police officers help starving woman in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shooting this afternoon in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Celebrating the life of Mrs. Louise D. Patterson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mrs. Patterson’s public viewing will be from 9a.m to 6:45p.m on Thursday, December 1. The local memorial service will continue at 7 p.m. On Friday, December 2, Mrs. Patterson’s visitation will be from 8 to 9:45a.m. The National Homegoing Service will be at 10 that morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Historic Collins Chapel thankful for ‘monumental’ preservation awards

Grants totaling $548,000 recently were awarded to historic Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, the first African-American congregation established in Memphis. The money came from the African American Civil Rights Grant Program Historic Preservation Fund. “I became Collins Chapel pastor four years ago,” said Elder Bethel Harris. “So, I did...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy