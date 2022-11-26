Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Related
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Selfhelp Opens Affordable Community on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Selfhelp has opened 11 Park Drive, an affordable housing community for seniors in the Long Island hamlet of Wyandanch. The developer’s SHASAM service model will provide onsite social services. The property is located adjacent to a Long Island Railroad stop, as well as a larger affordable housing development named Wyandanch Village.
NBC New York
Fight Over Proposed Exotic Animal Ban on Long Island Nearly Comes to Blows
A battle over using exotic animals to make money is heating up on Long Island — and very nearly turned physical outside what is a now-closed petting zoo. Two men waging a legal fight over exotic animals today went nose to nose on Monday, as animal rights activist John Di Leonardo confronted Larry Wallach, whowas operated a business where he traveled around allowing people to pet and hold sloths.
L.I. recycling center reopens thanks to over $7M investment
YAPHANK, N.Y. -- How much of our garbage actually gets recycled?Four years after the worldwide recycling market crashed, you may be surprised to learn it's making a comeback.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was invited inside Long Island's largest recycling processing center in Yaphank for a look at what's been the game-changer and what more can be done.After a sudden halt four years ago when China stopped buying United States recyclables, Brookhaven town's recycling center closed up shop."Recycling was really on almost life support," said Winters Brothers senior vice president Will Flower.But it's back, thanks in part...
Black Friday shock: Keychains with Nazi symbols were for sale at Riverhead store
On Saturday, News 12 Long Island's Andrew Ehinger went to the same store where he found some more keychains as well and informed the manager about the symbol of hate. The manager, Ebru Kislal, said she was unaware that they were in the store.
Feel like royalty at Oheka Castle in Huntington
When you first enter Oheka Castle, you are greeted by a magnificent staircase that is modeled after a staircase in a French chateau.
'What In The World?': East Islip Restaurant's Water Charge Leaves Mom Irked (Poll)
A breakfast outing at a New York restaurant left a sour taste in one mother’s mouth after the eatery charged her a “steep” fee for a cup of water. In a post on the Facebook group Long Island Foodies Monday, Nov. 28, Suffolk County resident Jennifer Marie posted her receipt from an East Islip Dunkin’ Donuts, located on Main Street.
longisland.com
The Best Brunch Spots in Huntington
The Shed is a great restaurant to go to for either brunch, lunch, or dinner! With delicious food and a great atmosphere, The Shed has something on the menu for everyone and will guarantee a great time. Hatch. Photo by @sammygramm. Hatch in Huntington is the perfect restaurant for a...
northforker.com
Schmitt’s farm expands to second location in Laurel￼
Matt and Phil Schmitt of Riverhead have plans to take over their cousin’s Laurel farm stand. They are currently open for Christmas trees and will celebrate a grand opening in the spring. (Credit: Tara Smith) There’s a new place to buy Christmas trees in Laurel with a familiar name....
greaterlongisland.com
Off Key Tikki announces pending sale; owner plans to retire
Off Key Tikki owner Michael Bruemmer is saying goodbye to Long Islanders. That’s because the Patchogue restaurant owner is planning on retiring and moving South, he told greaterpatchogue.com. He’s throwing a final goodbye party Sunday as one last hurrah as he gets ready for a new chapter in his...
northforker.com
Where to buy a Christmas tree on the North Fork
Zuhoski’s Tree Farm offers cut your own trees. (Credit: Northforker) Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, it’s officially Christmas season and the hunt for those looking to buy a real tree this year is on. Here are several places on the North Fork where you can find the perfect tree and get in the holiday spirit.
Holiday Highlights: ‘The Voice,’ Ice Carving and Dancing at Spectacular
Beyond Saturday’s opening celebration, with the lighting of the Christmas tree and a parade, the Huntington Holiday Spectacular is planning several events on a schedule that runs through Jan.5. Art galleries, bakeries, musicians and others are lined up to add to the spectacular. Events include Read More ...
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame opens in Stony Brook
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame is celebrating its grand opening in Stony Brook. It’s the first of its kind on Long Island. The 8,800-square-foot colonial-style building celebrates iconic musical artists who have left a lasting legacy in music and entertainment. There are two exhibition halls. The […]
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
Outstanding bottom fishing these past couple days, from Islip to the tip! Great action on the north shore too. Wrecks are holding strong. Good eating size tog, sea bass, codfish, and more. Striped bass blitzes along the south shore. Death rats to slots and overs. Peanut bunker is fueling this...
Huntington store owners hope to see plenty of shoppers for Small Business Saturday
Little Switzerland Dolls & Toys on Main Street owner Lily Bergh says that the Saturday after Thanksgiving is always an important day for her store.
Stony Brook's Legendary Lights Show is back and brighter than ever
Stony Brook's Legendary Lights Show is back and brighter than ever as they celebrate 15 years of fun and charity
Kent Animal Shelter says half a dozen rescue dogs from Texas adopted on Long Island
The Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton is happy to announce that about half a dozen of the dogs they recently rescued from Texas have been adopted.
Boats Parade Through Huntington Harbor
A variety of boats decorated for the holidays paraded across Huntington Harbor Friday night. The parade, on a chilly, windy evening, featured vessels with Santa Claus, a Grinch. Chrismas trees, lights and wreaths. It was sponsored by the Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society. Boats in the Read More ...
‘The most wonderful time of the year’: Here’s the lineup of Riverhead’s holiday happenings
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” as Andy Williams’ holiday hit goes, and there is plenty to do during the next few weeks in Riverhead as the winter holidays approach. Here’s a run down of events going on during the holiday season:. Town Square...
Comments / 0