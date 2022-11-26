ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgehampton, NY

seniorshousingbusiness.com

Selfhelp Opens Affordable Community on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Selfhelp has opened 11 Park Drive, an affordable housing community for seniors in the Long Island hamlet of Wyandanch. The developer’s SHASAM service model will provide onsite social services. The property is located adjacent to a Long Island Railroad stop, as well as a larger affordable housing development named Wyandanch Village.
WYANDANCH, NY
NBC New York

Fight Over Proposed Exotic Animal Ban on Long Island Nearly Comes to Blows

A battle over using exotic animals to make money is heating up on Long Island — and very nearly turned physical outside what is a now-closed petting zoo. Two men waging a legal fight over exotic animals today went nose to nose on Monday, as animal rights activist John Di Leonardo confronted Larry Wallach, whowas operated a business where he traveled around allowing people to pet and hold sloths.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

L.I. recycling center reopens thanks to over $7M investment

YAPHANK, N.Y. -- How much of our garbage actually gets recycled?Four years after the worldwide recycling market crashed, you may be surprised to learn it's making a comeback.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was invited inside Long Island's largest recycling processing center in Yaphank for a look at what's been the game-changer and what more can be done.After a sudden halt four years ago when China stopped buying United States recyclables, Brookhaven town's recycling center closed up shop."Recycling was really on almost life support," said Winters Brothers senior vice president Will Flower.But it's back, thanks in part...
YAPHANK, NY
longisland.com

The Best Brunch Spots in Huntington

The Shed is a great restaurant to go to for either brunch, lunch, or dinner! With delicious food and a great atmosphere, The Shed has something on the menu for everyone and will guarantee a great time. Hatch. Photo by @sammygramm. Hatch in Huntington is the perfect restaurant for a...
HUNTINGTON, NY
northforker.com

Schmitt’s farm expands to second location in Laurel￼

Matt and Phil Schmitt of Riverhead have plans to take over their cousin’s Laurel farm stand. They are currently open for Christmas trees and will celebrate a grand opening in the spring. (Credit: Tara Smith) There’s a new place to buy Christmas trees in Laurel with a familiar name....
RIVERHEAD, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Off Key Tikki announces pending sale; owner plans to retire

Off Key Tikki owner Michael Bruemmer is saying goodbye to Long Islanders. That’s because the Patchogue restaurant owner is planning on retiring and moving South, he told greaterpatchogue.com. He’s throwing a final goodbye party Sunday as one last hurrah as he gets ready for a new chapter in his...
PATCHOGUE, NY
northforker.com

Where to buy a Christmas tree on the North Fork

Zuhoski’s Tree Farm offers cut your own trees. (Credit: Northforker) Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, it’s officially Christmas season and the hunt for those looking to buy a real tree this year is on. Here are several places on the North Fork where you can find the perfect tree and get in the holiday spirit.
SOUTHOLD, NY
PIX11

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame opens in Stony Brook

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame is celebrating its grand opening in Stony Brook. It’s the first of its kind on Long Island. The 8,800-square-foot colonial-style building celebrates iconic musical artists who have left a lasting legacy in music and entertainment.  There are two exhibition halls. The […]
STONY BROOK, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

Outstanding bottom fishing these past couple days, from Islip to the tip! Great action on the north shore too. Wrecks are holding strong. Good eating size tog, sea bass, codfish, and more. Striped bass blitzes along the south shore. Death rats to slots and overs. Peanut bunker is fueling this...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Boats Parade Through Huntington Harbor

A variety of boats decorated for the holidays paraded across Huntington Harbor Friday night. The parade, on a chilly, windy evening, featured vessels with Santa Claus, a Grinch. Chrismas trees, lights and wreaths.  It was sponsored by the Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society. Boats in the Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY

