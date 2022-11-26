MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named GameChanger/AVCA Player of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday. Landfair averaged 6.36 points and 5.71 kills per set in wins at No. 8 Ohio State and No. 5 Nebraska. She also tallied 1.29 blocks, 2.14 digs and 0.43 assists per set. The Plainfield, Ill., native went for 25 kills against OSU Friday, also notching nine digs, tying a season-high. She added five blocks Friday as well. Landfair then led the 'U' with 16 kills in a decisive sweep at No. 5 Nebraska, Minnesota's first sweep in Lincoln since 1980. She continued her strong all-around play, going for six digs and five blocks on Saturday.

