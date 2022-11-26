Read full article on original website
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
gophersports.com
Golden Gophers Set to Host Minnesota Invite
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota swimming and diving programs return to the pool this week for the prestigious Minnesota Invite, hosted by University of Minnesota Recreation and Wellness. Taking place Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center, the Minnesota Invite has been dubbed the "fastest...
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall to Virginia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Pharrel Payne and Ta'Lon Cooper led Minnesota with 13 points apiece and Joshua Ola-Joseph had 11 points, but Virginia Tech defeated the Gophers 67-57 in the opening game of the 24th ACC / Big Ten Challenge. Payne was 5-of-8 from the field for his fourth game in double-figures this season,...
gophersports.com
Landfair Named GameChanger/AVCA National Player of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named GameChanger/AVCA Player of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday. Landfair averaged 6.36 points and 5.71 kills per set in wins at No. 8 Ohio State and No. 5 Nebraska. She also tallied 1.29 blocks, 2.14 digs and 0.43 assists per set. The Plainfield, Ill., native went for 25 kills against OSU Friday, also notching nine digs, tying a season-high. She added five blocks Friday as well. Landfair then led the 'U' with 16 kills in a decisive sweep at No. 5 Nebraska, Minnesota's first sweep in Lincoln since 1980. She continued her strong all-around play, going for six digs and five blocks on Saturday.
gophersports.com
ASU Rallies Late, Stuns 'U' in OT
TEMPE, Ariz. - The No. 2 Golden Gophers men's hockey team held a one-goal lead late in the third period but could not finish off the sweep at Arizona State Saturday night falling in overtime, 6-5, inside Mullett Arena. A wild second period saw a combined five goals in a...
gophersports.com
Eleven Recognized by Big Ten on Defense, Special Teams
The Big Ten announced all-conference performers on defense and special teams today and the Gophers had 11 players recognized. Leading the way was defensive back Tyler Nubin, who was named Second Team All-Big Ten by coaches and the media. Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin was placed on the Third Team by the coaches and was an Honorable Mention selection by the media.
gophersports.com
Landfair, Shaffmaster Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, while junior setter Melani Shaffmaster is the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Landfair averaged 5.71 kills and 6.36 points per set in wins at No....
footballscoop.com
Sources: Charlie Ragle to join Arizona State staff
Charlie Ragle has resigned as head coach at Idaho State to join Kenny Dillingham's new Arizona State staff, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Ragle will be the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. Ragle is well known in the Phoenix-area high school scene, owing to his 63-7 run as...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker
This is where we will be tracking the college football transfer portal — as it relates to the Minnesota Golden Gophers — during the offseason. We will update this post regularly with the latest on who is transferring from Minnesota, who in the portal the Golden Gophers have offered, and who has committed to play for the maroon and gold.
gophersports.com
Kaliakmanis Honored by Big Ten
University of Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week today after his performance on Saturday at Wisconsin. Kaliakmanis led the Gophers to a 23-16 border battle win against the Badgers and set career highs in completions (19), attempts (29), yards (319) and touchdowns (2). He completed nine passes of 15 yards or more and averaged 16.8 yards per completion, as Minnesota rallied from a 16-13 fourth-quarter deficit to retain Paul Bunyan's Axe.
gophersports.com
Borowicz's Career Night Leads Gophers to Victory over Liberty
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 27, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (4-2, 0-0 B1G) bounced back with a 77-65 victory over the Liberty Flames (2-4, 0-0) on Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va. Redshirt freshman Katie Borowicz registered a career high 21 points while Alanna Micheaux dropped 15 and nine in the victory.
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
Alcorn State Sports
Men’s Hoops Falls at Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. – Dekedran Thorn scored 19 points and Dominic Brewton added 11 as Alcorn fell to Arizona State, 76-54 in nonconference men's basketball action Sunday evening inside the Desert Financial Arena. After Arizona State (6-1) jumped out to a quick 8-5 lead in the opening minutes, Dominic Brewton...
Nebraska Football: Possible Mickey Joseph landing spot disappears
If former Nebraska football interim head coach is going to get a permanent head coaching job, it won’t be at the school that was thought to have the most interest in hiring him for that position. One has to wonder if that might actually be good news for Husker fans who are hoping that he’ll stick around and be a part of Matt Rhule’s staff.
PJ Fleck after Wisconsin win: 'You all wanted me fired last week'
The back-to-back wins over Wisconsin are the first for Minnesota since 1994.
sports360az.com
Brock Huard Offers Insight on Kenny Dillingham Hire
Brock Huard has seen Kenny Dillingham many times over the years. He calls him one of the brightest football coordinator minds he’s ever been around. Huard joined Brad Cesmat to discuss his thoughts on ASU hiring Dillingham to be the next head coach.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
boreal.org
Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change
Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
