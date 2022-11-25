After a terrific Thanksgiving week showing in The Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Tennessee basketball team is on the rise in the latest Top 25 AP Poll. Tennessee swept its way through the three-day tournament with three big wins, all impressive for different reasons. The Vols began by shutting the door on Butler in an emphatic way to begin the tournament and then forced Southern California into a turnover frenzy in the midst of a thrilling overtime win. Tennessee rounded out the tournament with a physical and statement-making win over then-No. 3 Kansas on the third day.

