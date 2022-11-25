Read full article on original website
Four Vols included in D1Baseball's 'College Top 100 Prospects' list for 2023 MLB Draft
Four Tennessee baseball players were included on D1Baseball's 'College Top 100 Prospects' list for the 2023 MLB Draft, the publication released on Monday. With four on the list, the Vols were tied with Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Florida for second-most, trailing only LSU (6). The SEC once again dominated the Top 100 with 37 prospects, including 14 of the top 25. Overall, LSU and Tennessee led the way with three potential day one picks each.
Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – 2022 Championship Week
It’s finally here. Championship week has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here of Middle Tennessee schools. The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Division I Class 3A. East Nashville vs...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior sends message to media who created the locker room drama narrative surrounding UT
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, there was a narrative going around that UT’s locker room was in shambles. The narrative started thanks to social media posts and message board rumors. It eventually made its way to ESPN when Kirk Herbstreit said during last week’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal show that Tennessee was “fighting amongst themselves”.
texastech.com
PREVIEW: Tech, Georgetown set for Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will look to extend its home winning streak to 25 games when it hosts Georgetown at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a Big 12-BIG EAST Battle matchup at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (4-2) are coming off three games at the Maui...
Report: Notable College Football Bowl Game Matchup Set
The Hawaii Bowl is reportedly set. According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the Hawaii Bowl has its two teams for the 2022-23 bowl game. "San Diego State & Middle Tennessee will play in the @HawaiiBowl , sources told @ActionNetworkHQ . Merry Christmas Eve! The Hawaii Bowl is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is 2nd official matchup of the 41 bowls. Only 39 remaining," he reported on Monday morning.
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Leaps Into the Top 15 After Battle 4 Atlantis Crown
After a terrific Thanksgiving week showing in The Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Tennessee basketball team is on the rise in the latest Top 25 AP Poll. Tennessee swept its way through the three-day tournament with three big wins, all impressive for different reasons. The Vols began by shutting the door on Butler in an emphatic way to begin the tournament and then forced Southern California into a turnover frenzy in the midst of a thrilling overtime win. Tennessee rounded out the tournament with a physical and statement-making win over then-No. 3 Kansas on the third day.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
texastech.com
Tech releases men's tennis spring schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men's tennis team has released its 2023 spring schedule on Monday afternoon. Red Raider fans will get seven chances to see Texas Tech at the McLeod Tennis Center this season. First, the Red Raiders travel to Knoxville, Tenn. for a season-opener match on...
atozsports.com
Lou Holtz just went overboard with his Tennessee Vols hate
Former Notre Dame/South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz has never been a big fan of the Tennessee Vols. And it impacts his ability to be objective. Holtz has a vote in the FWAA-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll and he voted Tennessee at No. 14 after the Vols’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt this weekend.
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
wgnsradio.com
Dead Woman Found In Trunk of a Michigan Car IS the missing Murfreesboro Woman
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in the trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday (11/27/2022) following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. 31-Year-old Kassa was reported missing in Murfreesboro by family members on Nov....
nashvillemedicalnews.com
American College of Healthcare Executives of Middle TN Announces 2023 Board Members
ACHEMT is the premier professional society for 700+ healthcare executives in the Middle Tennessee area for creating educational, leadership, networking and professional development opportunities. To learn more, please visit www.achemt.org or email info@achemt.org. ACHEMT recently announced the appointment of the 2023 Board members. Jonathan Puncochar, FACHE will serve as President...
‘I’m hoping that it turns out to be my son’: Mother of missing teen hopes skeleton remains discovered in Williamson County brings closure
Law enforcement reached out to the family of Nieko Lisi after skeletal remains were discovered near Franklin, the last place he was seen. While confirmation hasn't been given, his mom says she hopes this time they get closure.
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville
Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
Tennessee Tribune
MSNBC Host and National Political Strategist Symone Sanders to Deliver TSU’s Fall Commencement Address
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Symone D. Sanders-Townsend, political strategist and former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, will headline TSU’s fall 2022 commencement on Saturday, Dec. 3. Sanders, host of the new MSNBC program Symone, will give the keynote address for nearly 600 undergraduate and graduate students in the Gentry Center Complex. The ceremony starts at 9 a.m.
2 teens charged after gas station employee shot, killed in Hermitage
Metro police say two teens are in custody after a gas station employee was shot and killed in Hermitage Monday afternoon.
Tennessee Tribune
Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
