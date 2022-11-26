ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Death at Manston migrant centre may have been diphtheria, Home Office says

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vchO1_0jO8sF4o00

A man’s death at the Manston migrant-processing centre might have been caused by diphtheria after an outbreak of the highly contagious bacterial infection, the Home Office has said.

Initial tests at a hospital near the centre in Kent, which has struggled with overcrowding and outbreaks of disease, came back negative – but a follow-up PCR was positive.

The result indicates that “diphtheria may be the cause of the illness”, a statement said, after dozens of cases were identified among asylum seekers earlier this month.

The man died in hospital on 19 November after he was believed to have entered the UK on a small boat coming across the English Channel seven days earlier.

The Manston facility has been at the centre of controversy since thousands of migrants were detained at the site – designed to host people for up to 24 hours only – for several weeks.

A government spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has died and all those affected by this loss.”

They added: “Initial test results processed by a local hospital for an infectious disease were negative, but a follow-up PCR test was positive, indicating that diphtheria may be the cause of the illness. The coroner will conclude in due course.”

More than 4,000 asylum seekers had been held at the processing facility in Kent earlier this month despite its maximum capacity being only 1,600.

But the government announced earlier this week that the site was empty after thousands of migrants were moved into hotels.

The transfer of people into hotels has been helped by a lull in instances of migrants crossing the English Channel, but calmer weather is expected to see the arrival of more asylum seekers at the site.

Detention Action and the PCS union have sent a pre-action legal letter to home secretary Suella Braverman on behalf of a woman held at Manston “beyond statutory time limits”.

They allege her detention was unlawful on the basis of “inhuman or degrading treatment” through poor conditions, violating detention policy, a lack of privacy and obstacles to communication with relatives and lawyers.

James Wilson, Detention Action deputy director, said potentially thousands of people “may be legally entitled to compensation for their mistreatment at Manston”.

Earlier in November, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed it was working with Home Office officials to vaccinate against diphtheria at Manston and provide antibiotics.

The UKHSA said 39 cases of the infection had been found in asylum seekers in sites in England during 2022, describing accommodation centres as “high risk for infectious diseases”.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick insisted earlier this month that those at Manston found to have diphtheria had arrived in the UK already infected.

On 1 November the minister said reports of diphtheria, MRSA and scabies incidents at the centre had been “exaggerated”.

The government said it took the welfare of those in its care “extremely seriously” and was taking “all of the necessary steps” after seeing the initial results from the man who died.

A spokesperson added: “We are offering diphtheria vaccinations to people at Manston, which has 24/7 health facilities and trained medical staff.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bride and groom, 68 and 74, become latest wedding couple to have their big day cancelled as Home Office block-books hotels to house asylum seekers

A bride and groom are the latest couple to have their wedding cancelled after a hotel was booked out by the Home Office for asylum seekers. This comes after a man was forced to change his tattoo in February this year showing the time and date of his wedding after the hotel after it was cancelled due to the hotel being booked up for refugees.
The Independent

Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel

An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
Daily Mail

Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'

Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
The Independent

Three remain in custody after baby deaths

An investigation is continuing into the deaths of two babies whose bodies were found in a house.Three people remain in police custody following the discovery at an end-of-terrace property in Wildmill, Bridgend.South Wales Police said two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.Magistrates have granted detectives a further 36 hours of detention to question those in custody.Officers are also awaiting the results of post mortem examinations and forensic tests to determine the causes of the deaths.Forensic examiners were at the three-storey house in Maes-Y-Felin and a...
Daily Mail

Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients

Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC

M﻿P says hotel removed homeless for asylum seekers

A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers. The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed. But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel...
BBC

Gwent Police: Three officers suspended in racist message probe

Three Gwent Police officers have been suspended after a watchdog launched an investigation into claims of racism, misogyny and homophobia in the force. It comes after offensive messages were reportedly found on the phone of a retired police officer Ricky Jones, who took his own life in 2020. The messages...
BBC

North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel

The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
The Independent

Man, 20, fatally shot twice in same eye in drive-by attack, court told

A 20-year-old man was fatally hit twice in the right eye during a drive-by shooting, a court has been told.Otas Sarkus died in hospital two days after being caught in a hail of bullets in north-east London on the evening of last August 18.Four or five rounds were fired and a second man, also 20, was hit in the back but survived, the Old Bailey heard.Dean Adams, 32, of East Ham, and Deon Brisport, 30, from Hackney, are on trial accused of murder and attempted murder.Opening their trial on Tuesday, Sasha Wass KC said a group of young men were in...
The Independent

Mother tells of ‘heart-breaking’ disappearance of daughter missing from yacht

The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands has said her “heart is breaking” over her daughter’s disappearance.Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.Despite the long-running #FindSarm appeal to highlight her case, no details have emerged as to the whereabouts of the former flight attendant.Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, from Essex, have previously travelled to the Caribbean island as...
The Independent

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial.The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex.The jury of 10 men and two women must now decide whether Brown is guilty of murdering 33-year-old Leah Ware in May 2021, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, last November.Brown, 41, hired both women as escorts through the same adult services website.His relationship with Ms Ware deepened and was “on again, off again” from 2018 until early 2021.Brown is accused of...
The Independent

Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels

Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
The Independent

‘Once bitten, twice shy’: Mick Lynch says rail strikes won’t be suspended after meeting transport secretary

Upcoming rail strikes are unlikely to be called off, Mick Lynch hinted on Thursday after meeting the new transport secretary.The RMT union general secretary said he was expecting a “constructive meeting” as he arrived at the Department for Transport (DfT) headquarters.But after meeting Mark Harper, he rejected an invitation to call off the planned eight days of walk-outs announced for December and January.Asked if the RMT would call off the pre-Christmas action, he said: “Well, we called the strikes off two weeks ago, we gave a two-week period – it’s gone past that now, it’s nearly two and a...
The Independent

Neighbours mourning loss of boys, 16, stabbed to death a mile apart

Neighbours are mourning the loss of two 16-year-old boys who were fatally stabbed just a mile apart in south-east London.One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon.Police investigating the stabbings are working to establish whether there is a link due to their proximity.Crime scenes remained in place at both locations on Sunday morning with police offices guarding the cordoned off areas.Everyone in the area has been mourning. It is very sad to lose a 16-year-old boyBamidele FolorunsoSeveral teenage boys laid flowers by the cordon in Titmuss...
The Independent

About 4,000 Afghan children still living in hotels in UK after Taliban takeover

More than 9,000 Afghan refugees are living in hotels 15 months after the Taliban takeover of their homeland and half of them are children, figures show.The Home Office said 9,242 Afghans were in temporary accommodation, as of November 4, living in 63 hotels and “around half” were children.This suggests there are at least 4,000 children and that there is an average of about 147 people staying in each hotel.There are also 7,572 people who have moved into a private home, with 779 who have been found a place to live and are waiting to move in.This does not include families...
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy