Knoxville, TN

utdailybeacon.com

Best of Vol Calls: Barnes, Harper talk Battle 4 Atlantis

Basketball coaches Kellie Harper and Rick Barnes joined Bob and Brent for the first basketball Vol Calls of the season. Both teams traveled to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis over Thanksgiving week with opposite results. The Lady Vols tipped off at the beginning of the tournament against Rutgers....
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rick Barnes provides latest update on Josiah-Jordan James

No. 13 Tennessee basketball traveled south to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving and won the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Butler, USC and No. 3 Kansas. It did so without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James who didn't play in any of the three games. Tennessee said following the win over Butler that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols outgun Colonels 105-71

The No. 23 Tennessee’s offense stole the show Sunday as they ran away with a 105-71 win in Thompson-Boling Arena against Eastern Kentucky. As a team, Tennessee shot 52% on Sunday. 15 Lady Vols saw the court on Sunday with 14 Lady Vols putting up points. Head coach Kellie...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Women’s basketball grades: Colorado

Tennessee found the win column on Friday, beating Colorado 69-51. With the win, the Lady Vols move to 3-4 on the year. The win will hopefully boost morale as Tennessee looks to improve following a shaky start to the year. Here’s how the team graded out. Backcourt. Jordan Horston...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols senior sends message to media who created the locker room drama narrative surrounding UT

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, there was a narrative going around that UT’s locker room was in shambles. The narrative started thanks to social media posts and message board rumors. It eventually made its way to ESPN when Kirk Herbstreit said during last week’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal show that Tennessee was “fighting amongst themselves”.
NASHVILLE, TN
tennisrecruiting.net

Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee

After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Vols stomp Commodores 56-0, secure first 10-win regular season since 2003

No. 10 Tennessee secured its first 10-win regular season since 2003 Saturday night, routing Vanderbilt 56-0 in one of the Vols' most dominant performances of the season. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won 10. That’s something that we talked about this week,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “It’s important to go finish the right way. Our guys did that.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Coordinator Tagged as Potential Cincinnati Coaching Candidate

The college football coaching carousel is turning. On Sunday, the University of Wisconsin announced that former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is on his way to coach the Badgers, thus leaving a spot with the Bearcats open. The Bearcats play in the American Athletic Conference, which is outside of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
abc17news.com

STAT WATCH: Tennessee offense leads nation in yards, scoring

Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force led the other major offensive categories. The Volunteers’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt left them with season averages of 538.1 yards and 47.3 points per game. Washington has thrown for 376.7 yards per game and Air Force has rushed for 330.9 yards per game. UAB’s DeWayne McBride leads the nation with more than 1,700 rushing yards and an average of better than 155 yards per game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
purduesports.com

Purdue Selected to Play Tennessee In NCAA First Round

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The postseason journey is set to begin for the No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermaker volleyball squad (20-10, 11-9 Big Ten) on Friday in a rematch vs. Tennessee at 4 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky. The match will be played in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

UT faculty named on list of most highly-cited researchers of 2022

Research is one of the driving factors of the academic world. Without continuous, dedicated research, technology and life would not be able to improve. This contribution can be seen at the University of Tennessee, as seven faculty members have been named as some of the most highly cited researchers of 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views

The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Knoxville’s First Moonshine Distillery, Drop Zone Distillery; Open for Business (And Headed to Kerns Bakery!)

(Today’s article is by guest writer Heather Ryerson) Step into Drop Zone Distillery and you will instantly understand its name and a bit more about it’s owner. Rod Parton served 8 years in the Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne division and he is also a Gulf War Veteran, reaching the rank of sergeant before the end of his military career. He spent 28 years in law enforcement and 3 years as a fireman on the dive and recovery team in Blount County. In his company’s logo, you will see his commitment to the servicemen and women he still honors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road

Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Appalachia concert series brings big names to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee hills are alive with the sound of music that comes out of them. The Appalachia Sessions are coming to the Bijou Theatre on Monday, December 5.The series is being put on by the East Tennessee Historical Society to support literacy and speak into the lives of underserved children in Appalachia. Tickets are on sale now.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN

