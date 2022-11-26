Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
utdailybeacon.com
Best of Vol Calls: Barnes, Harper talk Battle 4 Atlantis
Basketball coaches Kellie Harper and Rick Barnes joined Bob and Brent for the first basketball Vol Calls of the season. Both teams traveled to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis over Thanksgiving week with opposite results. The Lady Vols tipped off at the beginning of the tournament against Rutgers....
Rick Barnes provides latest update on Josiah-Jordan James
No. 13 Tennessee basketball traveled south to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving and won the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Butler, USC and No. 3 Kansas. It did so without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James who didn't play in any of the three games. Tennessee said following the win over Butler that...
Lady Vols basketball drop from latest AP Top 25 poll
After coming in at No. 5 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll, the Lady Vols basketball team fell out of the AP Top 25 in the newest edition of the poll.
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols outgun Colonels 105-71
The No. 23 Tennessee’s offense stole the show Sunday as they ran away with a 105-71 win in Thompson-Boling Arena against Eastern Kentucky. As a team, Tennessee shot 52% on Sunday. 15 Lady Vols saw the court on Sunday with 14 Lady Vols putting up points. Head coach Kellie...
utdailybeacon.com
Women’s basketball grades: Colorado
Tennessee found the win column on Friday, beating Colorado 69-51. With the win, the Lady Vols move to 3-4 on the year. The win will hopefully boost morale as Tennessee looks to improve following a shaky start to the year. Here’s how the team graded out. Backcourt. Jordan Horston...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior sends message to media who created the locker room drama narrative surrounding UT
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, there was a narrative going around that UT’s locker room was in shambles. The narrative started thanks to social media posts and message board rumors. It eventually made its way to ESPN when Kirk Herbstreit said during last week’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal show that Tennessee was “fighting amongst themselves”.
tennisrecruiting.net
Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee
After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
utdailybeacon.com
Vols stomp Commodores 56-0, secure first 10-win regular season since 2003
No. 10 Tennessee secured its first 10-win regular season since 2003 Saturday night, routing Vanderbilt 56-0 in one of the Vols' most dominant performances of the season. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won 10. That’s something that we talked about this week,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “It’s important to go finish the right way. Our guys did that.”
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Coordinator Tagged as Potential Cincinnati Coaching Candidate
The college football coaching carousel is turning. On Sunday, the University of Wisconsin announced that former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is on his way to coach the Badgers, thus leaving a spot with the Bearcats open. The Bearcats play in the American Athletic Conference, which is outside of the...
abc17news.com
STAT WATCH: Tennessee offense leads nation in yards, scoring
Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force led the other major offensive categories. The Volunteers’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt left them with season averages of 538.1 yards and 47.3 points per game. Washington has thrown for 376.7 yards per game and Air Force has rushed for 330.9 yards per game. UAB’s DeWayne McBride leads the nation with more than 1,700 rushing yards and an average of better than 155 yards per game.
purduesports.com
Purdue Selected to Play Tennessee In NCAA First Round
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The postseason journey is set to begin for the No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermaker volleyball squad (20-10, 11-9 Big Ten) on Friday in a rematch vs. Tennessee at 4 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky. The match will be played in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
Josh Heupel Discusses Importance of Coming Weeks With Recruiting, Bowl Prep on Horizon
Tennessee handled business in the regular season finale against Vanderbilt tonight in Nashville to improve to 10-2 on the season. Following the outing, Volunteer Country asked Heupel the importance of the coming weeks with the transfer portal, recruiting and bowl prep on the horizon. You can watch ...
utdailybeacon.com
UT faculty named on list of most highly-cited researchers of 2022
Research is one of the driving factors of the academic world. Without continuous, dedicated research, technology and life would not be able to improve. This contribution can be seen at the University of Tennessee, as seven faculty members have been named as some of the most highly cited researchers of 2022.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
insideofknoxville.com
Knoxville’s First Moonshine Distillery, Drop Zone Distillery; Open for Business (And Headed to Kerns Bakery!)
(Today’s article is by guest writer Heather Ryerson) Step into Drop Zone Distillery and you will instantly understand its name and a bit more about it’s owner. Rod Parton served 8 years in the Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne division and he is also a Gulf War Veteran, reaching the rank of sergeant before the end of his military career. He spent 28 years in law enforcement and 3 years as a fireman on the dive and recovery team in Blount County. In his company’s logo, you will see his commitment to the servicemen and women he still honors.
WATE
Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road
Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow...
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crashes In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened near the intersection of Market Place Boulevard and North Peters Road at around 2 p.m.
WATE
Appalachia concert series brings big names to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee hills are alive with the sound of music that comes out of them. The Appalachia Sessions are coming to the Bijou Theatre on Monday, December 5.The series is being put on by the East Tennessee Historical Society to support literacy and speak into the lives of underserved children in Appalachia. Tickets are on sale now.
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
