ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utdailybeacon.com

Women’s basketball grades: Colorado

Tennessee found the win column on Friday, beating Colorado 69-51. With the win, the Lady Vols move to 3-4 on the year. The win will hopefully boost morale as Tennessee looks to improve following a shaky start to the year. Here’s how the team graded out. Backcourt. Jordan Horston...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols outgun Colonels 105-71

The Lady Vols’ offense stole the show Sunday as they ran away with a 105-71 win in Thompson-Boling Arena against Eastern Kentucky. 15 Lady Vols saw the court on Sunday with 14 Lady Vols putting up points. Kellie Harper’s experimentation with rotations and combinations persisted against the Colonels.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee sweeps Alabama to end the regular season

The Lady Vols swept Alabama (25-21, 25-18, 26-24) on Friday night in Tuscaloosa. With the sweep, Tennessee finished the regular season 17-13 (11-7). The Lady Vols currently sit fourth in the SEC and No. 39 in the RPI Rankings. Morgahn Fingall had another dominant offensive performance. The senior put down...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Lady Vols charge past Buffaloes

Thompson-Boling arena erupted Friday night as the No. 23 Tennessee Lady Volunteers dominated the Colorado Buffaloes 69-51. Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s win. Preseason All-SEC First Team guard Jordan Horston lived up to the preseason hype tonight, scoring a season-high 23 points. Horston was unstoppable on both sides of the court for the Lady Vols, securing eight rebounds, dishing four assists and sneaking four steals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Halftime Thoughts: No.10 Tennessee @ Vanderbilt

Tennessee leads Vanderbilt BLANK at halftime in Nashville.  Vols Strike Early And Often Tennessee struck first and early against Vanderbilt, scoring on their first possession to take a 7-0 lead.  Joe Milton III, who got the start at QB with Hendon Hooker tearing his ACL last week, hit ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Albany Herald

No. 10 Tennessee uses ground game to demolish Vanderbilt

Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries to help No. 10 Tennessee close its regular season with a 56-0 rout of host Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn. The victory, coupled with multiple upsets of teams ranked ahead of the Volunteers (10-2, 6-2...
NASHVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Keys and Predictions: Vanderbilt

Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Andrew Peters and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, the No. 10 Vols close out their season trying to get back on track against Vanderbilt. Keys. Andrew...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Tennessee Mauls Kansas

Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford left Friday’s game against Tennessee with a leg injury and did not return. Postgame, head coach Bill Self said that Pettiford suffered a hamstring strain and is set to miss time. In his place, Joe Yesufu played a season-high 27 minutes, scoring a KU career-high 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field.
LAWRENCE, KS
Centre Daily

Impact Report: Vols Land Elite Defensive Lineman in Hobbs

Moments ago, in front of friends and family, elite Jay M. Robinson High School (N.C.) defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to the Vols over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio State. We take a look at what Hobbs brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Highly Touted Defensive Lineman Commits To Tennessee

Highly touted defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs committed to Tennessee over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State on Instagram Friday afternoon. Hobbs is a top 100 national recruit and the top recruit left on Tennessee’s recruiting board in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Earning a commitment for the Concord, North Carolina native over two SEC rivals is a major win for Josh Heupel and his staff. While Hobbs chose between six schools, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were Tennessee’s top competition.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee

Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KJCT8

Delta Panthers lose in Class 2A Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Panthers football team lost in the Class 2A Championship to the defending back-to-back champion Eaton Reds at a final score of 21-10. Both teams initially came out slow on offense, the Reds punted the ball on their first possession after not advancing the ball past their 35-yard line.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
luxury-houses.net

This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views

The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy