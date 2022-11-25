Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
3 Cyber Monday stocks to watch in December
Revenue of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) rose 25 per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is slated to report its starting quarter earnings results for fiscal 2023 on December 1. Revenue of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) jumped 58 per cent YoY in Q3 FY23. Cyber Monday is a...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists 5 under $50 dividend stocks to watch before 2023
Slate Grocery’s rental revenue was US$ 48.4 million in Q3 2022. In Q3 2022, Northland Power’s sales were C$ 555.85 million. Cenovus Energy’s net earnings in Q3 2022 were C$ 1,609 million. Dividend stocks are companies that offer dividends to investors from the profits they generate. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
By Tom Wilson LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that public unrest in China could spark an earlier loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-biggest economy. How did Melvin Capital end up blowing $3.75 Billion?. January 29, 2021 01:43 PM AEDT |. January...
kalkinemedia.com
Semtech Corp expected to post earnings of 63cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Semtech Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 30. * The Camarillo California-based company is expected to report a 10.0% decrease in revenue to $175.441 million from $194.93 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between 170.00 million and 180.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Semtech Corp is for earnings of 63 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between 0.6 and 0.66 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Semtech Corp is $49, above its last closing price of $29.61. The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Capital Expenditures of 10.7 million.The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for gross profit margin between 65% and 66%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.85 0.85 0.87 Beat 2 Apr. 30 2022 0.76 0.76 0.80 Beat 5.3 Jan. 31 2022 0.70 0.69 0.70 Beat 0.9 Oct. 31 2021 0.72 0.72 0.74 Beat 2.6 Jul. 0.62 0.62 0.65 Beat 4.9 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 0.52 0.52 0.53 Beat 1.8 Jan. 31 2021 0.48 0.48 0.51 Beat 6.2 Oct. 31 2020 0.46 0.46 0.47 Beat 2.8 This summary was machine generated November 28 at 11:01 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX200 drops after setting new 100-day high | Pilbara and Calix execute JV agreement
The Australian share market traded on a negative note. The S&P/ASX200 was lower, dropping 0.25% to 7,241.60 after setting a new 100-day high. Paul Brown joins the board of Jindalee Resources. Pilbara Minerals and Calix execute a joint venture agreement. Watch out for this show for more updates.
kalkinemedia.com
OrganiGram Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in August - Earnings Summary
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 2 cents per share for the quarter ended in August. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 2 cents per share. * Revenue rose 82.9% to C$45.48 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$44.20 million. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 2 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc shares had risen by 14.7% this quarter and lost 42.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$6.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc is C$3.36 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 03:51 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 Met May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.02 0.00 Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
kalkinemedia.com
Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative | Kalkine Media
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is teetering from the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
kalkinemedia.com
Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions. Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine | What is the progress of CBDC (eAUD) in Australia?
The term CBDC, however, has 'central bank' in its name. Here, it is expected that the fiat currency of any country, for example, the Australian dollar (AUD), would be infused with some new features and released as a digital-only currency for regular payments.
kalkinemedia.com
Market Updates
Australian shares opened flat on Tuesday despite Wall Street ending lower in the overnight trade.
kalkinemedia.com
OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.TO>: Losses of 2 cents announced for fourth quarter
29 November 2022 04:04 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by OrganiGram Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -2 cents per share, 7 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -2 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -3 cents to -1 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -2 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$45.48 million, which is higher than the estimated C$42.48 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$45.48 million from C$24.87 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.02 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.03 0.00 Beat Aug. 31 2021 -0.04 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 04:04 a.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are BWX (ASX:BWX) shares on trading halt today?
BWX was supposed to begin trading on ASX today, followed by the release of its audited FY22 results today. However, the company has further delayed the release of the results. Beauty and wellness company BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) shared some significant updates related to its revenue recognition in FY21 and FY22. The stock has stopped trading on ASX in August due to some discrepancies over its FY21 and FY22 revenue recognition. BWX was expected to begin trading on ASX on 28 November 2022 onwards.
kalkinemedia.com
Why Woolworths’ (ASX:WOW) shares are on the rise today?
Woolworths’ shares were trading in the green, up 0.171% as of 3:11 PM AEDT today (28 November). The group released its Q1 FY23 results earlier this month. In Q1, Woolworths’ group sales reached 1.8% higher than the corresponding period last year. Shares of Australian trans-Tasman retailing company Woolworths...
kalkinemedia.com
Semtech Corp <SMTC.O>: Profits of 63 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
28 November 2022 11:02 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Semtech Corp is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 63 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 63 cents to 64 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between None0.6 and None0.66 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy", seven "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen slightly by 0.08 percent from 63 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 64 cents to a low of 63 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eleven analysts providing estimates is $50.88. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $175.44 million from $194.93 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between None170 million and None180 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 63 cents per share implies a loss of 14.57 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 74 cents per share. The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Capital Expenditures of None10.7 million.The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for gross profit margin between None65 and None66. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.85 0.87 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.76 0.80 Beat Jan. 31 2022 0.69 0.70 Beat Oct. 31 2021 0.72 0.74 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 11:02 a.m..
kalkinemedia.com
UK to launch new billion pound home insulation programme | Kalkine Media
Britain's government intends to make 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of public funding available for home insulation projects from early next year, widening access to assistance that was previously only available to poorer households. The government said the proposed scheme would run from early 2023 until March 2026 and would help meet a recent target to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030.
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Red alert
RED ALERT (0649 GMT) Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar. To make matters worse, COVID-19 infections hit a fifth...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Microba Says Sonic Acquires 19.9% Stake In Co And Enters Partnership
* SONIC HEALTHCARE HAS AGREED TO INVEST A$17.8 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN MICROBA. * SONIC IS SEEKING TO ACQUIRE OPTIONS FOR A FURTHER 5% STAKE IN CO. * EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY SONIC WOULD RESULT IN FURTHER INVESTMENT OF A$7.5 MILLION IN MICROBA. * PARTIES AGREED INITIAL TERMS...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall after poor night on Wall Street
The Australian share market is expected to open marginally lower Wednesday. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would start the day 3 points lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.0091%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, and the NASDAQ ended 0.59% lower. The Australian share market...
kalkinemedia.com
What is the progress of CBDC (eAUD) in Australia?
Australia and many other countries are contemplating the launch and use of CBDCs, with or without blockchain. Australia’s central bank released a white paper in this regard in September 2022, which shines a light on the technology that could be used. The pilot, according to the white paper, can...
Comments / 0