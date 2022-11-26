Twitter is seeing all-time high signups and is on course for a billion users and to replace TikTok and Amazon, Elon Musk has claimed.Mr Musk made the predictions as he struggles with both advertisers and users leaving the platform amid fears for its future.As he looked to paint a brighter pic of Twitter’s fortunes, he claimed that it will one day serve as the “everything app”, integrating payment, entertainment and more.When a user suggested that it will replace “TikTok, YouTube, Amazon, Google, and every news outlet”, he said he is “optimistic that we will make some progress”.And he suggested that...

1 DAY AGO