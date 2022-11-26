ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Twitter is seeing more signups than ever and is on course for a billion users by 2024, Elon Musk claims

Twitter is seeing all-time high signups and is on course for a billion users and to replace TikTok and Amazon, Elon Musk has claimed.Mr Musk made the predictions as he struggles with both advertisers and users leaving the platform amid fears for its future.As he looked to paint a brighter pic of Twitter’s fortunes, he claimed that it will one day serve as the “everything app”, integrating payment, entertainment and more.When a user suggested that it will replace “TikTok, YouTube, Amazon, Google, and every news outlet”, he said he is “optimistic that we will make some progress”.And he suggested that...
Indy100

Elon Musk tweets photo of gun on bedside table and people are concerned

A typical bedside table may feature things like a glass of water, a lamp, a book, and a phone charger. But Elon Musk's looks very different.On Monday, Musk, 51, gave fans and followers an intimate look inside his bedroom by tweeting a photo of his bedside table. Apparently every night, Musk sleeps with a glass of water, multiple Diet Coke cans, a revolver, and a vintage American Revolutionary war gun next to him. The lineup of random, and slightly chaotic, items led to conversations on Twitter from the coaster-less Diet Coke cans to the multiple guns. Sign up for our...
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi completes 500-mile journey weighing in at 81,000 pounds

The Tesla Semi’s first deliveries are drawing closer, and CEO Elon Musk is wasting no time on Twitter promoting the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Class 8 all-electric truck. Based on Musk’s recent posts, it appears that the Semi is definitely ready to work for its customers, as the Tesla team recently completed a 500-mile journey with the vehicle weighing in at 81,000 pounds.
Phone Arena

Musk suggests that he wants to "go to war" against Apple, starts lobbing "tweet grenades"

These days you have to wonder just exactly what is going through the mind of multi-billionaire Elon Musk. After spending $44 billion to buy Twitter, Musk is acting like someone who never made a major decision in his life. He says one thing, reverses direction in a day and reverts back to his original thought a few days later. At this point, can Twitter board members trust him to pick which flavor of ice cream cone to buy at Baskin Robbins? After all, the ice cream purveyor offers 31 flavors.
Phone Arena

Vulnerability not yet fixed leaves millions of Android phones at risk

According to Google's Project Zero (via 9to5 Google) team of security analysts, millions of Android handsets are vulnerable to an unpatched vulnerability known as CVE-2022-33917. CVE stands for Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures and each CVE number refers to a specific flaw. The aforementioned CVE is a vulnerability that affects Android devices that are equipped with ARM's Mali GPU. That means that Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy handsets are affected along with Android smartphones made by many other manufacturers.
Phone Arena

Foxconn chaos to leave Apple short 6 million iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max units this year

We've closely monitored the events taking place at Foxconn's largest iPhone assembly facility in Zhangzhou, China. The factory reportedly produces half of the iPhone units made worldwide and this year the plant is turning out iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. But production has slowed thanks to the exodus of workers who weren't enamored with China's COVID lockdown in the city.
torquenews.com

What People Are Missing From the Tesla Cybertruck

We have a video of some interesting findings on the Tesla Cybertruck that many people have probably missed. Tesla is supposed to release the Cybertruck next year and we've seen prototypes of it, including a reveal event where the window was broken by a steel ball. But there are a few things that nobody realizes about the Cybertruck and we'll share them with you now.
Phone Arena

This Magic Keyboard deal will click with any iPad Pro user out there

While Apple's iPadOS was evolving throughout the years to offer split-screen, file transfers, and enhanced clipboard, the iPads were still missing something very important — a proper keyboard. Yes, Apple had the Smart Keyboard, which was... quite bad for its asking price (and still is). And there are 3rd party solutions, but they don't work perfectly flawlessly with iPadOS.
Phone Arena

Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?

Whether you think of picking up an iPhone 14 during the holiday season or not, iPhone 15 leaks and rumors aren’t going to wait!. Some of the most exciting iPhone 15 series leaks we’ve had so far hint at a periscope zoom camera for at least one iPhone 15 model, Dynamic Island for all four 2023 iPhones, (finally) a new 3nm chip for the Pro models, and, of course, the one to rule all rumors - a USB-C charging port across the entire iPhone 15 lineup (with faster charging and data transfer speeds for the premium models).
The Independent

AI invents millions of materials that don’t yet exist

Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of predicting the structure and properties of more than 31 million materials that do not yet exist.The AI tool, named M3GNet, could lead to the discovery of new materials with exceptional properties, according to the team from the University of California San Diego who created it.M3GNet was able to populate a vast database of yet-to-be-synthesized materials instantaneously, which the engineers are already using in their hunt for more energy-dense electrodes for lithium-ion batteries used in everything from smartphones to electric cars.The matterverse.ai database and the M3GNet algorithm could potentially expand the exploration...
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk announces ‘war’ with Apple over censorship, 30% App Store tax

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk railed against Apple on Monday in a series of tweets alleging the tech company promotes censorship, and suggested he would “go to war” rather than pay fees related to its App Store. The anti-Apple rant comes as Musk works to loosen speech restrictions...
Phone Arena

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds could be the top overlooked Cyber Monday 2022 bargain

Here's a product you probably don't think a lot about these days and very few of you included on your holiday shopping lists this year. Formally unveiled more than three years ago and commercially released in 2020, the Surface Earbuds were never viewed as "serious" rivals to the mainstream success of Apple's industry-leading AirPods or Samsung's extensive family of Galaxy Buds for every budget.

