Futurism
Crypto Guys Spend $600,000 on Hideous Wormlike Elon Musk Statue, Causing Their Coin to Crash
A bunch of crypto-pilled Elon Musk fans spent $600,000 to build a giant statue that features the new Twitter czar's head on a goat's body, riding a rocket — and their coin crashed after they took the grotesque work of "art" public. Over the holiday weekend, the great minds...
Fmr. CIA Operative: Elon Musk Has Got to ‘Reinstitute the Same Restrictions that Were on Twitter Before He Bought It’
Twitter, love it or hate it, the use of the social media giant is used by local governments, national governments, business entities, and your neighbor down the street. It has become a tool and a way to connect and share information instantly.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk invites Bill Gates to drive the Semi — just so he knows it’s legit
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates do not necessarily see eye-to-eye in a lot of things. Gates has shorted Tesla stock, and Musk has turned Gates into the butt of jokes several times online. The two billionaires also disagree on one specific thing — long-haul battery electric trucks.
Twitter is seeing more signups than ever and is on course for a billion users by 2024, Elon Musk claims
Twitter is seeing all-time high signups and is on course for a billion users and to replace TikTok and Amazon, Elon Musk has claimed.Mr Musk made the predictions as he struggles with both advertisers and users leaving the platform amid fears for its future.As he looked to paint a brighter pic of Twitter’s fortunes, he claimed that it will one day serve as the “everything app”, integrating payment, entertainment and more.When a user suggested that it will replace “TikTok, YouTube, Amazon, Google, and every news outlet”, he said he is “optimistic that we will make some progress”.And he suggested that...
Elon Musk tweets photo of gun on bedside table and people are concerned
A typical bedside table may feature things like a glass of water, a lamp, a book, and a phone charger. But Elon Musk's looks very different.On Monday, Musk, 51, gave fans and followers an intimate look inside his bedroom by tweeting a photo of his bedside table. Apparently every night, Musk sleeps with a glass of water, multiple Diet Coke cans, a revolver, and a vintage American Revolutionary war gun next to him. The lineup of random, and slightly chaotic, items led to conversations on Twitter from the coaster-less Diet Coke cans to the multiple guns. Sign up for our...
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi completes 500-mile journey weighing in at 81,000 pounds
The Tesla Semi’s first deliveries are drawing closer, and CEO Elon Musk is wasting no time on Twitter promoting the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Class 8 all-electric truck. Based on Musk’s recent posts, it appears that the Semi is definitely ready to work for its customers, as the Tesla team recently completed a 500-mile journey with the vehicle weighing in at 81,000 pounds.
Phone Arena
Musk suggests that he wants to "go to war" against Apple, starts lobbing "tweet grenades"
These days you have to wonder just exactly what is going through the mind of multi-billionaire Elon Musk. After spending $44 billion to buy Twitter, Musk is acting like someone who never made a major decision in his life. He says one thing, reverses direction in a day and reverts back to his original thought a few days later. At this point, can Twitter board members trust him to pick which flavor of ice cream cone to buy at Baskin Robbins? After all, the ice cream purveyor offers 31 flavors.
Phone Arena
Gmail and Google Calendar might be coming to the Pixel Watch and other Wear OS devices
It has been more than a month since Google released its first wearable device, the Pixel Watch. Like with many other newly released devices, however, there is plenty of work to be done before the Pixel Watch could feel like a well-rounded and complete tech product. Google has been working...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: 5,000,000% value increase and a guarantee of 2021 repetition are…
A good number of Shiba Inu long-term holders still held on to the token even though only 18% were in profit. The increased involvement of investors with SHIB could play a vital role in how it performs in the next bull market. If you were a fervent follower of the...
Phone Arena
Vulnerability not yet fixed leaves millions of Android phones at risk
According to Google's Project Zero (via 9to5 Google) team of security analysts, millions of Android handsets are vulnerable to an unpatched vulnerability known as CVE-2022-33917. CVE stands for Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures and each CVE number refers to a specific flaw. The aforementioned CVE is a vulnerability that affects Android devices that are equipped with ARM's Mali GPU. That means that Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy handsets are affected along with Android smartphones made by many other manufacturers.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 could be armed with new Sony sensor twice as capable as current cameras
We are presumably still a solid ten months away from the unveiling of Apple's next iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 series, but the rumor mills are already running wild. The latest leak pertains to the iPhone 15's camera. One of the main upgrades of the iPhone 14 range was the...
Phone Arena
Foxconn chaos to leave Apple short 6 million iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max units this year
We've closely monitored the events taking place at Foxconn's largest iPhone assembly facility in Zhangzhou, China. The factory reportedly produces half of the iPhone units made worldwide and this year the plant is turning out iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. But production has slowed thanks to the exodus of workers who weren't enamored with China's COVID lockdown in the city.
torquenews.com
What People Are Missing From the Tesla Cybertruck
We have a video of some interesting findings on the Tesla Cybertruck that many people have probably missed. Tesla is supposed to release the Cybertruck next year and we've seen prototypes of it, including a reveal event where the window was broken by a steel ball. But there are a few things that nobody realizes about the Cybertruck and we'll share them with you now.
Phone Arena
How I re-fell in love with Samsung's magic beans (Sorry, Apple, don't want your AirPods Pro)
True wireless earbuds… By now – the end of 2022 – they have really, really improved. Remember the first AirPods that started this craze? I wasn't exactly on board back then, since they looked ridiculous, and didn't seem like a worthy solution to any existing problem. But...
Phone Arena
What's better than a Black Friday deal? A free iPhone 13 Pro with no trade-in at Verizon!
Here's something you don't see happening quite every year. With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, Verizon is kicking off a better-than-ever deal on the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro technically scheduled to run until Monday, December 5. This doesn't require a device trade-in or anything as...
Phone Arena
This Magic Keyboard deal will click with any iPad Pro user out there
While Apple's iPadOS was evolving throughout the years to offer split-screen, file transfers, and enhanced clipboard, the iPads were still missing something very important — a proper keyboard. Yes, Apple had the Smart Keyboard, which was... quite bad for its asking price (and still is). And there are 3rd party solutions, but they don't work perfectly flawlessly with iPadOS.
Phone Arena
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Whether you think of picking up an iPhone 14 during the holiday season or not, iPhone 15 leaks and rumors aren’t going to wait!. Some of the most exciting iPhone 15 series leaks we’ve had so far hint at a periscope zoom camera for at least one iPhone 15 model, Dynamic Island for all four 2023 iPhones, (finally) a new 3nm chip for the Pro models, and, of course, the one to rule all rumors - a USB-C charging port across the entire iPhone 15 lineup (with faster charging and data transfer speeds for the premium models).
AI invents millions of materials that don’t yet exist
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of predicting the structure and properties of more than 31 million materials that do not yet exist.The AI tool, named M3GNet, could lead to the discovery of new materials with exceptional properties, according to the team from the University of California San Diego who created it.M3GNet was able to populate a vast database of yet-to-be-synthesized materials instantaneously, which the engineers are already using in their hunt for more energy-dense electrodes for lithium-ion batteries used in everything from smartphones to electric cars.The matterverse.ai database and the M3GNet algorithm could potentially expand the exploration...
americanmilitarynews.com
Elon Musk announces ‘war’ with Apple over censorship, 30% App Store tax
Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk railed against Apple on Monday in a series of tweets alleging the tech company promotes censorship, and suggested he would “go to war” rather than pay fees related to its App Store. The anti-Apple rant comes as Musk works to loosen speech restrictions...
Phone Arena
Microsoft's Surface Earbuds could be the top overlooked Cyber Monday 2022 bargain
Here's a product you probably don't think a lot about these days and very few of you included on your holiday shopping lists this year. Formally unveiled more than three years ago and commercially released in 2020, the Surface Earbuds were never viewed as "serious" rivals to the mainstream success of Apple's industry-leading AirPods or Samsung's extensive family of Galaxy Buds for every budget.
