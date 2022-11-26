Elon Musk’s reign over San Francisco social media giant Twitter has lasted only a month so far, but it has felt like a lifetime. He shows no signs of slowing down the chaos. While tweeting about “psy ops,” Ron DeSantis and his Diet Coke-littered bedside setup, Musk has waged war not only with advertisers but also with Apple — the Silicon Valley tech company that, in addition to changing how ads work online in 2022, was apparently a key advertiser on Twitter. He has now threatened to make an iPhone killer and is reportedly threatening CEOs at different companies.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO