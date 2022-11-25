Read full article on original website
Heartland 4-H Club helps local family
The members of the Heartland 4-H Club donated food and toiletry items to be given to a family in the Huron Community who is going through a difficult time.
Propane explosion rocks neighborhood
At approximately 6:24 p.m. Saturday night, several 911 calls were made for a garage explosion at Seventh Street and Utah Avenue Southeast. Upon fire crew’s arrival they found a large fire burning in a garage spreading to other structures. Huron Police Department was conducting an evacuation of neighboring homes due to fire spread. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and cleared the scene around 9:35 p.m. The reports of explosions were from propane tanks stored in both garages along with some ammunition.
