A chalet girl at the world's most luxurious ski destination shares what the winter wonderland for the wealthy is like. Take a look around.
Courchevel 1850 is a ritzy ski resort in the French Alps with Gucci gondolas, 5-star chalets, and skiers toting designer shopping bags on chairlifts.
Marriott Introduces Apartments By Marriott, A Possible Competitor To Airbnb
A lot of organizations in the travel industry were forced to change their business model during and after the pandemic. Many businesses haven’t recovered but the ones that do can credit their existence to their ability to adapt to the times. One stand-out that comes to mind is the Marriott Hotels brand.
I've been visiting Mexico for 15 years and these are the best all-inclusive resorts I recommend for a holiday getaway
Mexico's resorts can match every travelers needs, whether you're wanting buzzy nightlife in Cancun or child-friendly beaches on the coast of Oaxaca.
Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States
Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!
All-Inclusive Resorts Are Having a Moment
It began in 1950, in a small fishing village on the Balearic island of Mallorca. World War II was in the recent past, the sun was shining, and entrepreneur Gérard Blitz decided to set up a village of tents for vacationers. The idea was for people to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with each other. Guests came in droves, the village’s population swelling to nearly 2,000, with everyone pitching in to work and enjoy a bounty of outdoor activities, food, and drink. This was the first modern all-inclusive resort, a harbinger of piña coladas to come: The original Club Med.
ANATOLIAN DREAMS AWAKEN AT THE NEW RÜYA DUBAI
Mayfair’s popular Anatolian cuisine, Rüya London, is coming to the shores of Palm Jumeirah this December with a new location at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. The London outpost, that translates to ‘dream’ in Turkish, is a true embodiment of its name with an enchanting, warmly lit atmosphere and enticing culinary offering, where traditional Anatolian cuisine is laced with modern nuances. Guests can expect to embark on a flavourful expedition through the bountiful terrains of Western Asia’s Anatolian region, from the shores of the Mediterranean to the banks of the Black Sea.
MARRIOTT BONVOY MOST ANTICIPATED HOTELS & RESORTS
We’ve rounded up a list of the most anticipated openings in 2023 across Asia Pacific. From the exciting opening of the first all-villa resort from Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Jiuzhaigou to the anticipated expansion of W Hotels in Sydney, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands sets out to bring more memorable and distinctive experiences to travellers.
Superyacht chef shows life at sea serving the world's richest is far from glamorous — from grueling 18-hour days to a guest who asked to 'heat the Adriatic'
In a tell-all book, Melanie White details the difficulties of life at sea, including the demands of the rich and famous and difficult crew dynamics.
Luxurious Fairmont Hotels And Resorts Are Offering 25 Percent Off Stays — How And When To Book
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Time to think about your next vacation! That should be easier — and cheaper — because Fairmont Hotels and Resorts is offering a 25 percent discount at many of its hotels in North America. Indeed, your dream vacation can be found in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, or selected Caribbean and Atlantic islands!
The 6 Best Hotels in Abu Dhabi
With glistening waters, towering skyscrapers, and a rich cultural history to be discovered around every corner, Abu Dhabi is nothing short of spectacular. In the UAE’s capital city, traditional dome structures stand alongside edgy glass buildings and new developments for a glamorous celebration of old meets new. But what really sets Abu Dhabi apart is its variety of outstanding hotels.
Thailand still wants Russian tourists – and direct flights are making it easy to get to Phuket
Russians may not be very welcome in many countries since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, but they can still get some winter sun in Thailand.
JÉRÉMIE LANNOY AS CLUSTER DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS IN DUBAI
Anantara has appointed Jérémie Lannoy as Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications for two of its luxury island resorts in Dubai. The expert marketeer with over two decades of experience in luxury hospitality joins the teams at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Resort. Jérémie’s...
You can buy an entire 100-island archipelago in Bali
Are you the kind of person who thinks owning just one island is just that bit too cliché? After all, every respectable billionaire has their own island. What you might be after is something a bit bigger – an entire archipelago, perhaps. If that sounds like you (and,...
A GLITTERING FESTIVE SEASON AWAITS AT DUBAI OPERA
The festive season is fast approaching and there’s no better way to celebrate this magical holiday than by making a Dubai Opera date with your family and friends. The ultimate entertainment destination has announced a glittering December line up of nine world-class performances that will ensure every taste and penchant is catered for.
Planning a Vacation? 13 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Travel Deals to Grab
If not, Cyber Monday will offer plenty of great opportunities and excellent deals to motivate you to get that beach, mountain or overseas vacation booked. Many companies have announced fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find. 13...
New Luxury Airline Promises Michelin-Star Dining To Maldives
There’s a new luxury airline ready to fly you to the Maldives next year from some of the top European and Asian destinations in the world. BeOnd, is a premium airline that promises to provide five star services to its upscale passengers. With plans to fly to about 60 global destinations in the works. BeOnd has plans to start in early 2023, with flights going from the Maldives to Paris, Vienna, Zurich, Milan, Dubai, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Singapore.
DELIVEROO AND COUQLEY KICKOFF BBQ SEASON WITH THE ULTIMATE DESERT DELIVERY
With wintertime rolling in, getting drawn to the vast sandy desert is not uncommon in the UAE. To welcome the long-awaited BBQ season, Deliveroo and Couqley are set to satiate the hunger for adventure with an unmissable foodie experience – The BBQ Anywhere Kit!. To celebrate this launch, the...
FESTIVE SEASON OFFERINGS AT DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT JUMEIRAH BEACH
Offer: Those looking to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with family and friends can enjoy a delicious turkey take away with all the trimmings from Delta Hotels by Marriott JB. Their succulent turkeys are between 5kg to 6kg and are served with roasted vegetables, potatoes, glazed brussels sprouts, broccoli, and a homemade brioche with raisin and sage stuffing. The turkey takeaway is the ideal way to relax and indulge during the festive period, leaving the cooking to the trusted chefs.
Inexcusable Debauchery At The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok
Debauchery is an excessive indulgence in sensual pleasures like partying, alcohol, and drugs. A wild party inside the pricey Waldorf Astoria hotel in Bangkok may have been fun for the youth who attended, but when it came at the expense of hotel guests, how could the hotel in good conscience allow the shindig to continue?
