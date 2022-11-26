Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
MARRIOTT BONVOY MOST ANTICIPATED HOTELS & RESORTS
We’ve rounded up a list of the most anticipated openings in 2023 across Asia Pacific. From the exciting opening of the first all-villa resort from Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Jiuzhaigou to the anticipated expansion of W Hotels in Sydney, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands sets out to bring more memorable and distinctive experiences to travellers.
hotelnewsme.com
ALOFT PALM JUMEIRAH PROMOTES MOHAMED SAEED TO DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS
“Always moving forward” Aloft’s foundation roots redefining the face of hospitality whilst staying true to the belief that a great design experience should be for everyone- guests and team members alike. We take pride and great confidence in sharing the advancement of Mohamed Saeed from his position as...
hotelnewsme.com
MEHDI ZAANOUN NEW GM FOUR SEASONS RESORT & RESIDENCES PEARL-QATAR
Mehdi Zaanoun has always loved hotels and resorts, and now, as General Manager of Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar, he is bringing that service-oriented lifestyle to a unique residential setting. This dynamic beachfront address offers a new level of resort-style luxury living in one of Doha’s most prestigious locations.
hotelnewsme.com
JÉRÉMIE LANNOY AS CLUSTER DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS IN DUBAI
Anantara has appointed Jérémie Lannoy as Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications for two of its luxury island resorts in Dubai. The expert marketeer with over two decades of experience in luxury hospitality joins the teams at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Resort. Jérémie’s...
hotelnewsme.com
FESTIVE SEASON OFFERINGS AT DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT JUMEIRAH BEACH
Offer: Those looking to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with family and friends can enjoy a delicious turkey take away with all the trimmings from Delta Hotels by Marriott JB. Their succulent turkeys are between 5kg to 6kg and are served with roasted vegetables, potatoes, glazed brussels sprouts, broccoli, and a homemade brioche with raisin and sage stuffing. The turkey takeaway is the ideal way to relax and indulge during the festive period, leaving the cooking to the trusted chefs.
hotelnewsme.com
THE UAE’S FIRST ‘DOOR LADY’, EMIRATI YOUTH JOIN THE WORLD LEADING HOSPITALITY BRAND
As the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City prepares to open its doors, key roles are being filled at the hotel, and a number of top positions have been filled by women. Emirati’s will also play a key part in building the team with women leading in this area too.
hotelnewsme.com
MARRIOTT RESORT PALM JUMEIRAH IS SET TO BRING NEW DINING CONCEPTS AND VIBRANT HOTSPOTS TO ITS BEACHSIDE ADDRESS
Slated to open this December, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai is set to bring an eclectic mix of new-to-the-region global dining brands, born-in-the-UAE concepts and signature offerings to its idyllic beachside location on the Palm Jumeriah. 10 distinct concepts have been thoughtfully selected to offer original flavours, new culinary experiences and endless family options to the UAE’s restaurant landscape, making the resort a highly anticipated dining destination for residents and global travellers alike on the famed West Palm Beach.
hotelnewsme.com
FOOTBALL FRENZY ESCAPE AT THE COVE ROTANA RESORT
Experience a luxurious staycation at The Cove Rotana Resort with exclusive benefits and enjoy the most anticipated sporting event of the year!. Catch all the action live from the big screen at Breeze Bar and the resort’s terrace overlooking the stunning sea. The staycation includes:. – 15% discount on...
Comments / 0