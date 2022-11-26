Offer: Those looking to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with family and friends can enjoy a delicious turkey take away with all the trimmings from Delta Hotels by Marriott JB. Their succulent turkeys are between 5kg to 6kg and are served with roasted vegetables, potatoes, glazed brussels sprouts, broccoli, and a homemade brioche with raisin and sage stuffing. The turkey takeaway is the ideal way to relax and indulge during the festive period, leaving the cooking to the trusted chefs.

20 HOURS AGO