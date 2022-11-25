DELPHOS - The Jefferson boys basketball team out-battled Wapakoneta in the 2022-23 season opener for a 30-25 victory Friday night at The Stage of Jefferson Middle School. One of the biggest stats in this contest was the host Wildcats outrebounding the Redskins 25-22, 4-4 offensively, as Trent Teman led with six.

