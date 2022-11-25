Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delphos Herald
Wildcats hold down Redskins
DELPHOS - The Jefferson boys basketball team out-battled Wapakoneta in the 2022-23 season opener for a 30-25 victory Friday night at The Stage of Jefferson Middle School. One of the biggest stats in this contest was the host Wildcats outrebounding the Redskins 25-22, 4-4 offensively, as Trent Teman led with six.
Lady Raiders win game of runs over St. John’s
DELPHOS – In a game that featured runs from both teams, it was visiting Wayne Trace that made the last run to pull away for a 40-31 win over Delphos St. John’s Saturday morning in girls basketball non-league action. The Lady Raiders, who entered the fourth quarter trailing...
