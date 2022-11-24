Cowboys vs. Bears: stare online, dwell movement info, recreation time, TV channel | Week 8

Read full article on original website
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cowboys Killer Aaron Rodgers: Ready to Quit?
Cowboys killer Aaron Rodgers and his Packers are 4-8 and essentially out of the playoff hunt. So, Mister Rodgers …
Eagles Win - But 'We're Dangerous,' Cowboys Say, for 1 Main Reason
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has highlighted the team's selfless football as a reason for the flipping the script after halftime against the New York Giants.
Will Justin Fields start at QB for Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers? ‘It’s about mobility and strength in his left arm.’
The Chicago Bears already had declared Justin Fields inactive because of a left shoulder injury when more quarterback uncertainty popped up Sunday morning. Trevor Siemian, who prepared all week to start if Fields couldn’t play against the New York Jets, also was injured. During initial warmups on the field at MetLife Stadium about 90 minutes before the game, Siemian could tell “something ...
Cowboys Locked in NFC East Dogfight
Two years after the entire division had a losing record, all four teams currently hold playoff positions.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Aaron Rodgers hurt
The Packers ran out of time against Hurts, who seems poised to take the torch from Rodgers as the next MVP.
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
'Zeke Will Do Anything!' Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Keys Team-First Approach
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reminded everyone of his best qualities in the 28-20 Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants. With Tony Pollard getting so much attention during his breakout season, Elliott has taken a back seat of sorts. But on Thursday, Zeke was back to his old self.
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game Ever
The Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game broke viewership ratings.Photo byPedro Mexicano/UnsplashonUnsplash. While Thanksgiving is best known for turkey and the trimmings, the Dallas Cowboys take center state each Thanksgiving Day to deliver quite a show. This year they took on the New York Giants and set a new NFL regular season viewership record. According to Dallas News, Fox Sports drew in 42 million viewers for the game, becoming the most-watched regular season game on any television network. The previous record was 41.47 million viewers when the Giants faced off against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. The Dallas Cowboys ended up defeating the Giants 28-20. The viewership is a three percent increase from 2021's Thanksgiving game.
