Las Vegas, NV

TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson: Imitating Tom Brady & Josh Allen, Ready for Browns at Texans?

Football - though often a chaotic game - tries its best to do things in an orderly fashion. So it is with the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson. The lowly Texans (1-8-1) have a Week 12 game to play, are shuffling QBs from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen, and are massive underdogs in it as they oppose the Miami Dolphins. The Browns are also occupied this week with a meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Giants Player's "Dirty" Play

During the Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving, linebacker Jaylon Smith showed off his version of "The People's Elbow." Smith legitimately jumped on top of a pileup while Ezekiel Elliott was clearly down. Some fans accused Smith of making a "dirty play." Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't believe that's a fair...
Yardbarker

Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Sporting News

NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13

Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Hall of Famer Says OBJ to Dallas Cowboys is the Obvious Choice

The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) beat the New York Giants (7-4) in what some called the Odell Beckham Bowl as well as the Battle for Beckham. With Odell Beckham Jr reportedly narrowing his decision down to his former team and America’s Team, with the Buffalo Bills still in play. The...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game Ever

The Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game broke viewership ratings.Photo byPedro Mexicano/UnsplashonUnsplash. While Thanksgiving is best known for turkey and the trimmings, the Dallas Cowboys take center state each Thanksgiving Day to deliver quite a show. This year they took on the New York Giants and set a new NFL regular season viewership record. According to Dallas News, Fox Sports drew in 42 million viewers for the game, becoming the most-watched regular season game on any television network. The previous record was 41.47 million viewers when the Giants faced off against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. The Dallas Cowboys ended up defeating the Giants 28-20. The viewership is a three percent increase from 2021's Thanksgiving game.
DALLAS, TX

