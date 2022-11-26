ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, AR

1130 AM: The Tiger

2022 Independence Bowl Projections At End Of The Regular Season

The regular season has ended for the 2022 college football season, and we're really no closer to knowing who will be coming to Shreveport for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. The 2022 Indy Bowl game will be played on Friday, December 23rd at 2pm. Tickets for the game are available now, even if we don't know who will be playing in the game yet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas

Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
TYLER, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening

Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport

Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
Gilmer Mirror

CHUY’S TEX-MEX GRAND OPENING IN LONGVIEW

NOVEMBER 28, 2022 – LONGVIEW: Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its authentic, fresh food and eclectic design, will officially open to the public on Tuesday, December 6. The restaurant, located at 208 E. Loop 281, will serve lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Patrons can also enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

New toy store opens in Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas — A new toy store is open in the Longview Mall just in time for the Christmas shopping season. Toy World opened near the mall's main entrance as a new venture by the owner of Quilt World, which has been in the mall since 2019. David Seaman...
LONGVIEW, TX
WEHT/WTVW

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Apartment Building Catches Fire Early Thanksgiving Morning

Residents of a Dallas apartment complex had a rough start to Thanksgiving when their building caught on fire before sunrise Thursday. Flames erupted in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Holly Hill Drive at the Sunchase Square Apartments before dawn. An unconfirmed number of residents were forced out...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing. 
HALTOM CITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX

