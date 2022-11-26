Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: Parkway gives new head boys coach first win in David Bryant Memorial Classic
When announcing the Player of the Game winners Saturday at the David Bryant Memorial Classic, Airline Head Coach Eddie Hamilton reminded everyone in the Airline gym that the award didn’t necessarily go the the highest scorer. They were awarded to the players from each team who represented the character...
2022 Independence Bowl Projections At End Of The Regular Season
The regular season has ended for the 2022 college football season, and we're really no closer to knowing who will be coming to Shreveport for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. The 2022 Indy Bowl game will be played on Friday, December 23rd at 2pm. Tickets for the game are available now, even if we don't know who will be playing in the game yet.
Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas
Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
magnoliareporter.com
Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening
Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
KLTV
WebXtra: City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass
3-year-old Canton girl named 2023 CMN hospitals “Miracle Child”. A three-year-old girl from Canton has been named the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals “Miracle Child.”. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. SFA Board...
q973radio.com
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport
Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
Gilmer Mirror
CHUY’S TEX-MEX GRAND OPENING IN LONGVIEW
NOVEMBER 28, 2022 – LONGVIEW: Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its authentic, fresh food and eclectic design, will officially open to the public on Tuesday, December 6. The restaurant, located at 208 E. Loop 281, will serve lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Patrons can also enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
New toy store opens in Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas — A new toy store is open in the Longview Mall just in time for the Christmas shopping season. Toy World opened near the mall's main entrance as a new venture by the owner of Quilt World, which has been in the mall since 2019. David Seaman...
Officials continue the search for runaway teen from Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen girl who runaway. Makayla Gail Mathis, 17, was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and has a white blanket, according to officers. Mathis is 4'11" tall and weights about 107 lbs. She is white, has...
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Apartment Building Catches Fire Early Thanksgiving Morning
Residents of a Dallas apartment complex had a rough start to Thanksgiving when their building caught on fire before sunrise Thursday. Flames erupted in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Holly Hill Drive at the Sunchase Square Apartments before dawn. An unconfirmed number of residents were forced out...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
Longview, TX Woman Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Gifts aren’t Right for People of Faith
A Longview, TX Woman said she didn't feel that 'Let's Go Brandon'-themed gifts aren't a good choice for people of faith. I gotta say, this is one brave lady to post about both religion AND politics in a Longview, Texas social media group. But she did. And boy, did people respond.
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
