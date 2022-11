SOUTH BEND — A St. Joseph County patrol officer was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly driving a marked police cruiser while intoxicated. Officer Coty Hoffman's vehicle struck a mailbox near the intersection of Hickory Road and Ethel Avenue. His "speech was slowed" at the time of the accident, officials said. Indiana State Police officers were called in to process the scene and arrest Hoffman, 30. He was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO