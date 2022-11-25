Read full article on original website
Parkinson's: The distinctive shape of some proteins may aid early diagnosis
Testing for the disease is based on clinical examination of typical symptoms that can lead to misdiagnosis and delayed treatment. New research has found that some proteins in the cerebrospinal fluid of people with Parkinson’s disease are shaped differently when compared to the same proteins in the spinal fluid of people without the disease.
Sudden worsening of dementia symptoms
Dementia is a progressive, unpredictable group of diseases. Symptoms generally progress steadily. However, a person may experience a sudden worsening of dementia symptoms. This can be part of the disease progressing or a sign of a serious medical problem. A sudden change in thinking or behavior can be the result...
Does cholesterol matter? Here's what the research says
Cholesterol levels in the blood matter, as high cholesterol levels can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Foods that contain cholesterol may not have a significant effect on blood cholesterol in most people. However, saturated fats and trans fats may negatively affect cholesterol levels. This article looks at cholesterol and...
Signs of high cholesterol on the face
While rare, high cholesterol levels may present as yellowish patches or bumps on the mid-upper and lower eyelids just under the skin. A doctor may recommend minimally-invasive surgery, medication, or lifestyle modifications to treat the underlying cause. A person can also use lasers and other cosmetic treatments to minimize these...
Heart disease: Could your salt-shaking habits predict your risk?
A new study finds a link between how often you add salt to your food and cardiovascular health. The study suggests that tracking how regularly a person tips the salt shaker is a better indicator of overall salt consumption than other research methodologies. People who were least likely to add...
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
How much drinking causes fetal alcohol syndrome?
Health experts do not know of a set amount of drinking that causes fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS). Several factors influence the risk, including how much a person drinks and their overall health status, environment, and genetics. This information comes from the. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Because alcohol can affect...
6 exercises for arthritis in the lower back to relieve pain
People with lower back arthritis often find relief with exercises that stretch and strengthen the muscles around the joints, such as side stretches and knee rolls. These exercises may help reduce pain, improve range of motion, and increase back stability. Arthritis in the lower back can cause significant pain and...
Feeling tired in the morning? 4 factors are key to alertness levels
Individuals tend to experience different levels of alertness from one day to another, while also differing from other individuals in their average daily alertness levels. A recent longitudinal study suggests that the prior night’s sleep profile, physical activity during the previous day, and the nutritional composition of breakfast were linked to the daily variation in a person’s morning alertness levels.
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
Parents refuse use of vaccinated blood in life-saving surgery on baby
New Zealand’s health service has made a court application over the guardianship of a four-month-old baby whose parents are refusing to allow his life-saving heart surgery to go ahead unless non-vaccinated blood is used. The parents of the baby discussed their son’s health situation and their medical preferences in...
What does a dairy allergy rash look like in babies?
Babies often develop rashes, and finding a cause is often difficult. However, some rashes result from a cow milk allergy. A dairy allergy rash may be raised, discolored, and itchy. Rashes can appear suddenly or gradually. Additionally, they may worsen or improve over time. A cow milk allergy is one...
Surgery anxiety: Signs, management, and more
Many people feel uncomfortable about undergoing surgery and may experience anxiety about the unknown or what could happen during the surgery. Getting accurate information about an upcoming procedure, trying relaxation techniques, and certain medications can help to relieve such anxieties. According to older data from the World Health Organization (WHO),...
Yoga for stress-related insomnia
Yoga is a type of mind-body therapy that combines mindfulness, physical postures, and breath control. Research has shown it can improve sleep, particularly in older adults, during pregnancy, and during menopause. This information comes from the. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) Yoga can help reduce stress, which...
Almonds may improve appetite-regulating hormones, study shows
A recent study shows that snacking on almonds may improve appetite-regulating hormones compared to a high-carbohydrate snack. However, participants in both snack groups reported the same hunger levels and consumed the same amount of calories at a buffet afterward. While the study findings show that almonds did not have a...
Raw honey could help reduce blood sugar and cholesterol levels, study finds
A new study finds that honey, unlike other sweeteners, may actually be good for cardiometabolic health. The benefits of honey were revealed in studies of people who ate a heavy diet containing 10% or less sugar. The study suggests that honey — particularly raw, monofloral honey ‚ may be a...
