Homes for the holidays: St. Paul's Episcopal Church to host 21st annual Christmas Homes Tour

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s 21st annual Christmas Homes Tour to benefit Community Crossroads Center will feature five homes including a sorority house decorated for the holidays.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are $25 and are available online at stpaulsepiscopal.com or Lautares Jewelers, It’s So Wright, Coffman’s Men’s Wear, Jefferson’s, Monkee’s or Fabric and Home Furnishings. On Dec. 3, tickets may be purchased with cash or check at the door of any of the homes on the tour.

Following is a description of each of the homes on the tour provided by St. Paul’s and the hosts:

Tim and Noelle Dismukes, 613 Ontario Drive

The Dismukes had a 5-year-old and twin 3-year-olds when Cherry Construction began building the family’s home in 2008. “Tim and I wanted a house our children would love to grow up in and call ‘home,’” Noelle said.

With an open floor plan for entertaining, comfortable and livable rooms and a family room or hearth room that extends from the kitchen, this one fit the bill. It also boasts a mudroom with space dedicated to each child and their belongings in order to minimize clutter.

Another consideration was where the family would put the Christmas tree. The Dismukes love celebrating the season with lots of lights and decorations, so this was a priority. The double glass front entry doors provided the perfect view from the road to see their Christmas tree and help spread the light of the holiday season.

Perhaps their most treasured family tradition began when Noelle’s mother and father gave their first son a Christopher Radko Christmas ornament when he was born. As the years went by, every Thanksgiving was marked by Nana and Daddy Dunn gathering their six grandchildren around them and handing out beautifully wrapped Radko ornaments. These ornaments were carefully chosen by their Nana to represent each child’s interests and personality from that particular year. With each ornament, documented with the child’s initials and the date given, these ornaments adorn the tree and reflect more than 20 years of memories that the family treasures.

Another family tradition the Dismukes embraced was The Elf on the Shelf. Their children quickly decided that Harold, their first elf, needed a family, so they added Clara and Theodore. Elf dolls Harold and Clara began a “romance” that over the years resulted in a wedding and eventually children. The Dismukes look forward to passing the three treasured elves down to their children so they may eventually begin their own family traditions.

Christmas and all it represents is a favorite time of year for the family. It is a time of reflection, gratitude, and joy. Mostly, the Dismukes are grateful for the true meaning of Christmas and the hope it promises.

John and Lisa Collie, 4224 Dunhagan Road

The Collie family moved into the neighborhood in late 2004 to raise their son, Jackson, and be close to friends. Five years ago, they remodeled their home to match their lifestyle.

On the tour, they will be showcasing their living room, kitchen, dining room and master bedroom. Upon entry, visitors will notice the dark hardwood floors accompanied by an antique heart pine mantel, antique heart pine beam and vintage Silas Lucas brick. John sourced the architectural elements locally that can be found throughout.

The home showcases the vintage industrial style the Collies love, the creativity of the local craftsman, artists and shops that helped make their home special. The abstract art pieces that are found in the master, dining room and kitchen were painted by family friend Betsy Hooper.

The Collies have wonderful memories of celebrating the holidays with their friends and family on Dunhagan and are excited to welcome visitors into their home this Christmas season.

Helen Harmon and Glen Ballard, 3757 Ashford Place in Greenbrier

Completed in 2019 by Joey and Lee Cherry, this is the couple’s third house in Greenville and their first custom-built home.

Their son, Joshua, is an only child, and, as they aged, they realized they needed to downsize. As a retired rheumatologist, Helen knew how to build a home that would allow the two to age in place. The home boasts three master bedroom suites, two of which are downstairs with wheelchair-accessible showers with safety bars and walk-in closets. The upstairs master suite is for a caregiver and is currently used as Glen’s man cave, but can accommodate a bed, sitting area and desk and has a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Helen’s study doubles as an extra guest bedroom with a sleeper sofa, or it could be used as a formal dining room.

Over the years, the two have collected souvenirs while traveling in Germany, where Helen was born, as well as Ireland, Scotland, Iceland, Hungary, Netherlands, Jerusalem, Jordan and numerous places in the United States. These souvenirs are now used as Christmas decorations.

This year will be a special Christmas for the family as their son and daughter-in-law, Isabella Stollenmaier, will spend Christmas with them. There are items on the white tree in the family room and a single ornament at the top of the lime-green Grinch Christmas tree in Helen’s study. Throughout the home, there will be poinsettias and other live plants or flower arrangements specifically for the Christmas tour.

The tour will provide a look at Helen’s handmade commemorative COVID pillows. In addition, visitors will be invited to identify a pair of items seen in Michael Glenn’s St. Paul’s Christmas tour home on at least two occasions. Correct answers will be entered into a prize drawing.

Rho Zeta Chapter of Chi Omega sorority, 1501 E. Fifth St.

This chapter home was built in 1947, across from the East Carolina University campus. The home was purchased by Rho Zeta Building Association of Chi Omega in 1964 from David A. Evans and his wife, Myrtis H. Evans. It serves as a home-away-from-home for the 21 members living in the house while attending ECU.

The house is managed by the Rho Zeta Building Association of Chi Omega. This includes everything it takes to manage a normal home but more than usual due to 22 women calling it home. A director, or house mom, lives in the home and handles the day-to-day operations. There also is a chef who prepares lunch and dinner for the residents four days a week with brunch on Fridays. He also serves two meals a week each semester to 40 out-of-house members and two meals each semester for the entire chapter.

An original feature of the home is the crystal chandelier in the living room. The artwork over the living room mantle was painted by a Greenville artist and was donated by an alumna. The artwork in the living room front walls was painted by Rho Zeta alumna Kat Martin. The artwork in the back hall was painted by current member Caroline Blandford. The inside of the home is filled with photos of members and awards for the chapter from ECU and the national Chi Omega headquarters.

Residents of the house kick off the holiday season with “Friendsgiving” before the Thanksgiving break. In 2018, the chapter began a tradition of hosting a holiday meal and decorating the house for residents who participate in secret Santa or white elephant games.

Kristen Springer Dreyfus, 3000 S. Elm St.

Wade and Peaches Jordan lived in this home on Elm Street for more than 40 years. They were not the original owners when it was built but bought it in 1974 and sold it in 2018. Ollie Harrington built the traditional red brick house which was painted the current off-white color in 2014. The sunroom and patio were added during that time.

The family has shared with the new owners memories of many years of holiday celebrations that were hosted in the home. Kristen and her sons, Tyler and Bryce, have only celebrated one Christmas here, but they look forward to many more and creating wonderful and meaningful memories each year. They recently renovated the kitchen, so this holiday season will be one where friends and family can gather together. Kristen, who adores Christmastime and decorating, would eventually like to have a tree in every room.