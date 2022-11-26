Read full article on original website
Related
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Erases 17-Point Deficit, Wins Phil Knight Invitational Title
At least one UNC basketball team had a happy holiday weekend. The No. 8 UNC women’s basketball team claimed the Phil Knight Invitational title Sunday night, defeating No. 5 Iowa State 73-64. The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half. The result is...
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County family maintains son’s legacy with flag football game
6-year-old Cameron Robertson died in a car crash in 2021. His family launched a sports academy to help keep his name alive.
wfmynews2.com
Twelve Wake Forest Demon Deacons Earn All-ACC Honors
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Twelve Wake Forest football players earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon. This marks the sixth consecutive season the Demon Deacons have had seven or more players make the All-ACC teams. The Deacs 48 All-ACC honors over the last four...
Yardbarker
Watch: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Ties ACC Record For Passing Touchdowns
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had another exquisite game, but the Demon Deacons came up just short inj the 34-31 loss to Duke. During the game Hartman, who finished with 347 yards and 3 touchdown passes, tied the ACC all-time record for touchdown passes in a career with 107. Watch the best plays from another one of Hartman's impressive outings right here.
cbs17
Duke coach Mike Elko talks after big win over Wake Forest
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Duke head football coach Mike Elko had plenty of good things to say after his Devils won their 8th game of the season on Saturday beating Wake Forest 34-31. Elko talked about the character of his team, the squad’s ability to not blink in tough situations while gushing about his quarterback Riley Leonard. Watch the video to hear what he had to say.
Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge
After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
WXII 12
Ground breaking initiative to build more than 400 affordable homes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The housing authority of Winston-Salem announced the groundbreaking of new affordable homes in town on Monday. The event will take place at the site of the former Brown Elementary School, located at Highland Avenue and Eleventh Street, on Dec. 6 starting at 3 p.m. Choice Neighborhood...
WXII 12
'I was screaming': Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million thanks to low fuel light
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has a lot to be thankful for, including a full tank of gas and one very lucky lottery ticket. Laura Keen won $1 million after stopping with her boyfriend to get gas at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville after a day of Christmas shopping.
249 churches disaffiliate from the North Carolina United Methodist Conference
While the United Methodist Church practices welcoming LGBTQ+ communities into their congregations, the church does not celebrate same-sex marriage.
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
North Carolina man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look," Matthew Huber said. "It’s phenomenal -- the best Thanksgiving.”
Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
Crash with injuries in Greensboro closes North Church Street between Field Street, Bond Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Church Street is closed between Field Street and Bond Street in Greensboro after a crash, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. Police have not said when the road will reopen. Drivers are asked […]
Troopers investigating hit-and-run in Randleman on Old Greensboro Road, New Salem Road
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Randleman on Monday night. FOX8 is told the hit-and-run happened on Old Greensboro Road near New Salem Road. A 46-year-old man was pulling a wagon behind him when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital with a […]
Injuries reported after vehicle hits tree in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in High Point on Monday when a vehicle hit a tree, according to the High Point Police Department. The driver was in the northbound lane on Johnson Street, veered off the road and hit a tree. The injuries reported are not life-threatening. Police, fire officials and […]
WLOS.com
Grab the camera! Submissions being accepted for North Carolina wildlife photo contest
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Whether you're a professional with the latest equipment or an amateur with a phone, photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to enter a wildlife photography contest happening in North Carolina. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife...
My Fox 8
High Point Fire Department mourns loss of battalion chief
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Battalion Chief Randy Campbell died from cancer, according to a statement released by the HPFD on Monday. The fire department says he served as a chief mechanic and will be...
Smoke, ashes in for 4th day as North Carolina landfill fire continues; fire did not appear to begin as ‘controlled burn’
A call about a blaze in the area was first noted around 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to the Raleigh Fire Department website.
Royal Farms to open 6+ stores in North Carolina
Baltimore's homegrown convenience-store chain is headed farther south. Royal Farms recently announced that it plans to open at least six stores in eastern North Carolina in early 2023
Comments / 0