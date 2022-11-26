DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Duke head football coach Mike Elko had plenty of good things to say after his Devils won their 8th game of the season on Saturday beating Wake Forest 34-31. Elko talked about the character of his team, the squad’s ability to not blink in tough situations while gushing about his quarterback Riley Leonard. Watch the video to hear what he had to say.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO