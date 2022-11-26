ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Twelve Wake Forest Demon Deacons Earn All-ACC Honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Twelve Wake Forest football players earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon. This marks the sixth consecutive season the Demon Deacons have had seven or more players make the All-ACC teams. The Deacs 48 All-ACC honors over the last four...
Watch: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Ties ACC Record For Passing Touchdowns

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had another exquisite game, but the Demon Deacons came up just short inj the 34-31 loss to Duke. During the game Hartman, who finished with 347 yards and 3 touchdown passes, tied the ACC all-time record for touchdown passes in a career with 107. Watch the best plays from another one of Hartman's impressive outings right here.
Duke coach Mike Elko talks after big win over Wake Forest

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Duke head football coach Mike Elko had plenty of good things to say after his Devils won their 8th game of the season on Saturday beating Wake Forest 34-31. Elko talked about the character of his team, the squad’s ability to not blink in tough situations while gushing about his quarterback Riley Leonard. Watch the video to hear what he had to say.
Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge

After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25

North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
Injuries reported after vehicle hits tree in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in High Point on Monday when a vehicle hit a tree, according to the High Point Police Department. The driver was in the northbound lane on Johnson Street, veered off the road and hit a tree. The injuries reported are not life-threatening. Police, fire officials and […]
High Point Fire Department mourns loss of battalion chief

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Battalion Chief Randy Campbell died from cancer, according to a statement released by the HPFD on Monday. The fire department says he served as a chief mechanic and will be...
