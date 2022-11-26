Read full article on original website
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Julius Randle
NBA superstar Luka Doncic may seem superhuman, but he’s a person like you or me. Like any person, he needs some help. His Dallas Mavericks record tells you all that you need to know. At 9-10, they are below .500. When your team rosters a player like Doncic, that’s not a good thing.
Lakers News: LeBron James Once Again Uses An Off Day To Thirst After An Elite Shooter
This time, it's a Brooklyn Nets marksman.
The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams interested in trading for disgruntled Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Shaquille O'Neal: Charles Barkley Does NOT Owe Klay Thompson an Apology
Shaq needs to see more from Klay and the Golden State Warriors before it's apology time
LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs
LeBron James set another NBA record after his spectacular performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
NBA fans loved Kysre Gondrezick's picture from when she attended a Houston Rockets game as they showered her with praise.
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well.
Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal
Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
Isiah Thomas opens up about a surprising phone call he received from Karl Malone - "He almost started crying on the phone"
Isiah Thomas shares what happened when he got a surprising call from Karl Malone, who wanted to apologize for an incident that happened 30 years ago between the two legends
Klay Thompson Gives His Take On Warriors' Dominant Win Against Timberwolves: "Simple Basketball, It's A Thing Of Beauty."
The Warriors absolutely destroyed the Timberwolves.
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name A Surprising Piece That Could Improve Brooklyn Nets' Game
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce offered a name to the Brooklyn Nets to increase their chance of winning.
