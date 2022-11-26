Read full article on original website
friars.com
Providence College Women’s Hockey Moves Up To No. 9 In Latest National Poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team claimed the No. 9 position in the most recent USCHO Division I National Poll, as announced on Monday, Nov. 28. Since the last USCHO Poll, the Friars defeated Brown University, 4-3, on Saturday, Nov. 26 in the 27th Mayor's Cup game. The Friars improved their overall record against Brown to 14-10-3 with Saturday's win. Sara Hjalmarsson (Bankeryd, Sweden) achieved 100 career points by scoring one goal and earning an assist.
friars.com
Janai Crooms Named To BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Preseason All-BIG EAST selection Janai Crooms was named to the league's weekly honor roll on Nov. 28. It marked the second-consecutive week that the Providence College senior guard earned conference recognition. Crooms was named Most Outstanding Player of the Friar Thanksgiving Classic after averaging a double-double...
friars.com
No. 8 Men's Hockey Edged by Brown, 3-2, In 36th Mayor's Cup
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A three-goal outburst for Brown University early in the second period was enough as the Bears held off the No. 8 Providence College men's hockey team, 3-2, in the 36th Mayor's Cup on Saturday night at Schneider Arena. Providence's unbeaten streak was snapped at nine games (6-0-3). RECORDS.
friars.com
The Nate Leaman Radio Show To Air On Tuesday, November 29
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The next episode of the Nate Leaman Radio Show will air on Tuesday, November 29 from 6-7 p.m, on NewsRadio 104.7 FM. Mike Logan, in his 28th season as the voice of the Friars, will host the show beginning at 6 p.m. The show can also be heard online on the Varsity Network App.
Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange
A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Providence 2022
Dubbed as the Creative Capital for its mind-blowing street art installations and buildings featuring impressive graffiti art, Providence is one of the best cities to experience the beauty and old-world charm of Rhode Island. For centuries, Providence has been the hub of New England’s architectural and industrial legacy, offering travelers...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Why We Love Jeremy Peña - He Is the American Dream
Part of the American Dream is that a young boy or girl could come to America and accomplish anything. Jeremy Peña is a reminder that the American Dream is alive and well in Rhode Island. So much of the narrative in America is the loss of the core attribute of our nation.
GoLocalProv
One of Providence’s Ultimate Neighborhood Bars Has New Owners
Brenden Oates can recall going to his family’s bar on Chalkstone Avenue for as long as he can remember. His father Terry Oates had bought Gilligan’s Pub in 1992, in a space that has served as a neighborhood watering hole dating back to 1933. According to Brenden Oates,...
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
Holiday Lights Spectacular canceled for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled tonight’s showing of the Holiday Lights Spectacular. The Zoo is saying they are canceling the event due to predicted inclement weather. If anyone has pre-purchased tickets for tonight, they can be used for any remaining night, or you can request a reimbursement at visitorservices@rwpzoo.org.
UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence
The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022
Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Small Business Saturday returns to Crowne Plaza
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Diversification was a point of emphasis at the 6th annual Small Business Saturday Shop RI event. Over 150 local small businesses gathered at the Crowne Plaza this year, and roughly 23% of those businesses are owned by people with a developmental disability. “When we started this event 6 years ago the […]
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
GoLocalProv
This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.
Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
WMUR.com
University community reacting after Barrington student killed Portsmouth crash
NEWPORT, R.I. — The Salve Regina University community is reacting after a former softball player and student from Barrington died in a crash early Thanksgiving morning. New Hampshire State Police said the crash happened early Thursday morning at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South. Five hours...
rinewstoday.com
Smithfield motel leased for $1.44M for new homeless shelter approach – Richard Asinof
With the weather deteriorating, with hospitals exceeding their capacity, here are the facts: The Community Care Alliance of Rhode Island, a nonprofit agency based in Woonsocket, has received a six-month state contract, in the form a purchase order for $1.44 million, to lease a building on the site of the Sure Stay Hotel in Smithfield, just down the road from Bryant University, to serve as a homeless shelter facility.
