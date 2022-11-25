Read full article on original website
Related
aircargonews.net
Groupe BBL acquires Share Logistics Group
France-based logistics service provider Groupe BBL has acquired South Holland-headquartered Share Logistics Group. The companies said that Share Logistics Group data, based on the estimated results for 2022, show a combined revenue for the Group subsidiaries that is close to €230m. This data also shows “around 50,000 overseas transport...
aircargonews.net
K-Mile Asia to provide freighter flights for SF
Bangkok-based K-Mile Asia will provide charter flights between Thailand and China on behalf of express giant SF Express. The carrier said that starting in mid-November it would operate two flights per week between Shenzhen Bao’an (SZX) from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) using a dedicated B737-400 freighter. K-Mile’s managing director, Pansith...
aircargonews.net
Air cargo rates continue to decline in November
Air cargo pricing on some of the world’s major trade lanes continued to decline in November, bucking usual seasonal trends. The latest statistics from the Baltic Exchange Airfreight Index (BAI) show that spot and contract rates paid by forwarders on services from Hong Kong to North America slipped to an average of $6.49 per kg, compared with $6.74 per kg in October.
aircargonews.net
Natilus partners with Janicki for autonomous aircraft composite manufacturing
US autonomous cargo aircraft developer Natilus has partnered with engineering and manufacturing company Janicki for composite part design and fabrication for its 3.8T prototype long-term short-haul air cargo feeder. Scheduled to fly in 2024, the 3.8T is a mostly composite, blended-wing body, autonomous aircraft. The company aims to provide customers...
aircargonews.net
DB Schenker set for reorganisation
Freight forwarding giant DB Schenker is planning to restructure in order to “simplify” and “reduce administration costs”, according to Air Cargo News sister title DVZ. Following up on reports in the Loadstar, sources confirmed to the German publication that the move would streamline management at individual country level, replacing them with clusters made up of several countries.
aircargonews.net
IAG Cargo flies charity sports equipment for Pakistan schools hit by flooding
IAG Cargo is transporting 1.2 tonnes of donated cricket equipment into Pakistan that are destined for schools affected by recent flooding. The cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG) is working with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Lord’s Taverners, Football for Peace and the Sarwar Foundation to transport nearly 3,000 pieces of cricket equipment into Islamabad.
aircargonews.net
Westbound Logistics continues to expand in China
Westbound Logistics has opened a new office in Qingdao as part of its ongoing expansion in China. The new facility is the company’s fifth office in the country, following Shenzhen, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Ningbo. Westbound China director Michael Lee commented: “We are very pleased to be expanding our...
Comments / 0