Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to sign Ligue 1 star to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United are considering making a move for Lille forward Jonathan David as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated with immediate effect. Despite his lack of game time in the Premier League this season, signing a replacement will be necessary for Erik ten Hag due to a lack of cover up top.
Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham
Manchester United are now said to 'barely have a chance' in signing Jude Bellingham next summer.
Yardbarker
Manchester United reach agreement in principle for first January signing
Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle to secure their first signing before the January transfer window opens. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated, Manchester United need to act fast to bring in reinforcements in attack. Even if Ronaldo was to stay at the club, there’s no doubt United need further competition up top.
The bonkers 9-figure contract Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo just went through a messy divorce with Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed the club in more ways than one. The two parties decided to mutually part ways and he’s already garnering interest from one team in particular, but it’s doubtful it will actually pique the interest of the Portuguese star, who is currently at the World Cup in Qatar.
Herve Renard’s poor English might have cost then teenage goalkeeper John Ruddy a move from Cambridge to Manchester United in 2004
Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard spent a short spell as Cambridge manager – but didn't have a good grasp on the lingo
fourfourtwo.com
"He's not answered my calls…" Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his criticism to heart
Gary Neville has joked that Cristiano Ronaldo is not answering his calls following their fallout during the end of CR7's time at Manchester United. Ronaldo snubbed his former team-mate before United's win against West Ham at Old Trafford, days after Neville claimed the forward was heading for a "messy end" at the club.
Report: Manchester United Interested In Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest
Manchester United have interest in Rafael Leao amid interest from Chelsea.
BBC
Transfer news: Liverpool target two new midfielders
Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external. Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over...
Yardbarker
Rich club submits official bid for Cristiano Ronaldo with massive $225m offer
Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a mega deal to join Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr as they look to sign the superstar on a three-year contract after the World Cup. Ronaldo is a free agent at present following the termination of his contract with Manchester United earlier this week, which was brought about as a result of his recent behaviour – such as the Piers Morgan interview.
Yardbarker
Man United interested in signing £60m Newcastle target during January window
Manchester United are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby in January after Newcastle attempted to sign the winger during the summer. The Magpies wanted to sign a winger during the last transfer window and the French star was Eddie Howe’s main target to address the issue but the Tyneside club failed to get the move done.
Jude Bellingham Transfer Price Revealed For Liverpool As Real Madrid Rule Themselves Out
Reports reveal how much Borussia Dortmund want for their star Jude Bellingham, amid discussion around a move to Liverpool becoming more prominent.
Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — English soccer’s two most storied teams are suddenly in play. Manchester United has joined great rival Liverpool in opening its doors to a potential buyout that could be the biggest in sporting history. Following the sale of Chelsea in May, it sets up the...
Yardbarker
Juventus on alert as Roma struggles to tie down exciting player
Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the players Juventus has targeted for a long time now and the Azzurri star could truly leave Rome for Turin. AS Roma knows they have a top player on their hands and have been trying to get him on a new deal. However, the attacker...
BBC
Paul Mullin: Wrexham striker wants Liverpool away in FA Cup
Wrexham's Paul Mullin says drawing Liverpool away in the FA Cup third round would fulfil a childhood ambition. Mullin scored a hat-trick in Wrexham's 4-1 second round win over Farnborough.. The Dragons, who have not reached the third round since 2015, will discover their opponents on Monday. When asked who...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s top midfield target amid fresh transfer speculation
Liverpool are still making Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their top transfer target in midfield, despite recent links with Ajax starlet Mohammed Kudus as well. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that Everton showed an interest in Kudus in the summer.
Report: Pulisic Could Move From Chelsea to Manchester United
The USMNT star is expected to be made available during the January transfer window.
