ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to sign Ligue 1 star to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are considering making a move for Lille forward Jonathan David as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated with immediate effect. Despite his lack of game time in the Premier League this season, signing a replacement will be necessary for Erik ten Hag due to a lack of cover up top.
Yardbarker

Manchester United reach agreement in principle for first January signing

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle to secure their first signing before the January transfer window opens. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated, Manchester United need to act fast to bring in reinforcements in attack. Even if Ronaldo was to stay at the club, there’s no doubt United need further competition up top.
ClutchPoints

The bonkers 9-figure contract Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered after Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo just went through a messy divorce with Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed the club in more ways than one. The two parties decided to mutually part ways and he’s already garnering interest from one team in particular, but it’s doubtful it will actually pique the interest of the Portuguese star, who is currently at the World Cup in Qatar.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Liverpool target two new midfielders

Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external. Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over...
Yardbarker

Rich club submits official bid for Cristiano Ronaldo with massive $225m offer

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a mega deal to join Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr as they look to sign the superstar on a three-year contract after the World Cup. Ronaldo is a free agent at present following the termination of his contract with Manchester United earlier this week, which was brought about as a result of his recent behaviour – such as the Piers Morgan interview.
Yardbarker

Man United interested in signing £60m Newcastle target during January window

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby in January after Newcastle attempted to sign the winger during the summer. The Magpies wanted to sign a winger during the last transfer window and the French star was Eddie Howe’s main target to address the issue but the Tyneside club failed to get the move done.
Yardbarker

Juventus on alert as Roma struggles to tie down exciting player

Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the players Juventus has targeted for a long time now and the Azzurri star could truly leave Rome for Turin. AS Roma knows they have a top player on their hands and have been trying to get him on a new deal. However, the attacker...
BBC

Paul Mullin: Wrexham striker wants Liverpool away in FA Cup

Wrexham's Paul Mullin says drawing Liverpool away in the FA Cup third round would fulfil a childhood ambition. Mullin scored a hat-trick in Wrexham's 4-1 second round win over Farnborough.. The Dragons, who have not reached the third round since 2015, will discover their opponents on Monday. When asked who...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s top midfield target amid fresh transfer speculation

Liverpool are still making Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their top transfer target in midfield, despite recent links with Ajax starlet Mohammed Kudus as well. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that Everton showed an interest in Kudus in the summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy