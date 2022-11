UW–Madison alumni J. Leigh Garcia and Ericka Walker have been honored with 2023 awards from the Southern Graphics Council International (SGCI) for excellence in printmaking. Garcia is the recipient of the Emerging Printmaker Award. Originally from Texas, Garcia earned her MFA from the School of Education’s Art Department in 2018. She now lives in Ohio and is an assistant professor of print media and photography at Kent State University. Garcia’s artist statement notes she is inspired by her “biracial identity and familial history” as well as major events in Texas’ history.

