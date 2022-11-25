Read full article on original website
Archives: UC football seek new coach after Watson Brown bolts for Rice
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati football program finds itself in a familiar place: In search of a new head coach in late November. Sunday, news broke that Luke Fickell, who had helmed the Bearcats for six seasons, was heading to Madison, Wisconsin to become the head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers.
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal
Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
Men's Basketball Signs Griffith, James in Early Period
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati head men's basketball coach Wes Miller has announced the signing of two four-star prospects in Rayvon Griffith (Cincinnati) and Jizzle James (Orlando, Fla.) during the fall period. Rayvon Griffith (SF, 6-7, 180, Cincinnati, Ohio, Compass Prep (Arizona)) Griffith was UC's first commit of the class. He originally...
UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23
UC is facing plenty of turnover in the wake of Luke Fickell accepting the Wisconsin job.
Covington native Charley Wolf died at 96, made a mark in basketball and as patriarch of a sports family
Yes, there once was a professional basketball team in Cincinnati. And it was coached by Charley Wolf, a native of Covington. Wolf died at the age of 96 Saturday – but not before he made quite a mark – not only in basketball – but as the patriarch to one this area’s top sports families.
Rick Chamberlin announces retirement as Dayton head coach
DAYTON — University of Dayton football coach Rick Chamberlin announced he is stepping down as head coach Tuesday morning. He spent 48-years in the football program that as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “After graduation, most UD students have to leave the school that they love,” Chamberlin...
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell
Cincinnati is entering the coaching wilderness this offseason.
Breaking: Big Ten Program Targeting Luke Fickell
A prominent Big Ten program is targeting Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. And, no, it's not Ohio State. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Wisconsin Badgers are looking at hiring the Cincinnati head coach. "Wisconsin has targeted Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to be the school’s next head coach,"...
Conflicting Reports Surface On Major Coach's Interest In UC Job
The Bearcats are beginning their search for the next person to lead the football program.
College football world reacts to insane coaching news
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Prices for Bengals-Chiefs tickets as high as $8,000
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single ticket for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Championship rematch at Paycor Stadium is getting pricey on the secondary market. The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) are on a roll, winning five of their last six games, as they go into their Week 13 matchup with the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).
Reds legends decorate Elmwood
NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen had the privilege of having the Cincinnati Reds Legends Remembered program bring “Trim a Tree” to the residents of Elmwood on Nov. 22. They brought decorations including popcorn, cracker jacks, baseballs, bats, eight bobble head players and more....
Notre Dame Academy names Trish Miller fourth president, effective July 1, 2023
The Notre Dame Academy (NDA) Board of Directors has appointed Trish Miller as the fourth president of Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills. The appointment is effective July 1, 2023. The search for a new president was necessitated by the resignation of Dr. Laura Koehl in February 2021. In April...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) -All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. Kenton County dispatch confirms at least one person was taken to...
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -The Fourth Street exit ramp on I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
