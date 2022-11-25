ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Fox 19

Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal

Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
gobearcats.com

Men's Basketball Signs Griffith, James in Early Period

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati head men's basketball coach Wes Miller has announced the signing of two four-star prospects in Rayvon Griffith (Cincinnati) and Jizzle James (Orlando, Fla.) during the fall period. Rayvon Griffith (SF, 6-7, 180, Cincinnati, Ohio, Compass Prep (Arizona)) Griffith was UC's first commit of the class. He originally...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Rick Chamberlin announces retirement as Dayton head coach

DAYTON — University of Dayton football coach Rick Chamberlin announced he is stepping down as head coach Tuesday morning. He spent 48-years in the football program that as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “After graduation, most UD students have to leave the school that they love,” Chamberlin...
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Program Targeting Luke Fickell

A prominent Big Ten program is targeting Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. And, no, it's not Ohio State. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Wisconsin Badgers are looking at hiring the Cincinnati head coach. "Wisconsin has targeted Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to be the school’s next head coach,"...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

College football world reacts to insane coaching news

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
Fox 19

Prices for Bengals-Chiefs tickets as high as $8,000

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single ticket for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Championship rematch at Paycor Stadium is getting pricey on the secondary market. The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) are on a roll, winning five of their last six games, as they go into their Week 13 matchup with the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).
CINCINNATI, OH
Sidney Daily News

Reds legends decorate Elmwood

NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen had the privilege of having the Cincinnati Reds Legends Remembered program bring “Trim a Tree” to the residents of Elmwood on Nov. 22. They brought decorations including popcorn, cracker jacks, baseballs, bats, eight bobble head players and more....
NEW BREMEN, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) -All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. Kenton County dispatch confirms at least one person was taken to...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
103GBF

One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky

I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -The Fourth Street exit ramp on I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
COVINGTON, KY

