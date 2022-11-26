(Avoca) The AHSTW girls basketball team takes an 0-2 record into their game at Riverside on Tuesday. The game will air on 96.5 KSOM with live video HERE. The Lady Vikes suffered losses to Woodbine (65-53) and CAM (58-43) in the first week of the season. Despite the setbacks, coach Jill Vanderhoof saw some encouraging things. “One of the biggest things at the end of the week was when you walked into the locker room you could tell the girls were not happy. They made some mistakes, but the biggest thing we took away as a coaching staff was that last year they might have been okay with the scoring differential that we had, but now they want more. They want to win and they came in the next morning and they were doing everything they can to get back on the winning track.”

AVOCA, IA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO