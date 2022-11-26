ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Western Iowa Today

AHSTW girls basketball hungry for success

(Avoca) The AHSTW girls basketball team takes an 0-2 record into their game at Riverside on Tuesday. The game will air on 96.5 KSOM with live video HERE. The Lady Vikes suffered losses to Woodbine (65-53) and CAM (58-43) in the first week of the season. Despite the setbacks, coach Jill Vanderhoof saw some encouraging things. “One of the biggest things at the end of the week was when you walked into the locker room you could tell the girls were not happy. They made some mistakes, but the biggest thing we took away as a coaching staff was that last year they might have been okay with the scoring differential that we had, but now they want more. They want to win and they came in the next morning and they were doing everything they can to get back on the winning track.”
AVOCA, IA
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Deerfield girls basketball wins against Marshall; loses in overtime to Poynette

A goal this offseason from head coach Don Schindler was to see the Deerfield girls basketball team play well against its rivals. With a 35-34 road win over Marshall on Saturday, November 26, that goal is off to a good start. Senior Grace Brattlie went 1-2 from the free throw line to give the Demons a 35-32 lead with four seconds left. Up three, the Demons intentionally fouled to send...
DEERFIELD, WI
scorebooklive.com

Photos: Minnetonka boys hockey defeats Andover

The Minnetonka Skippers (2-0) defeated the Andover Huskies (1-1) 4-1 Saturday at Pagel Activity Center. Ben Doll scored for Andover late in the first period. Minnetonka answered with three goals in the second period. Ashton Schultz got on the board first, and Alex Lunski scored a short-handed goal after. Liam Hupka scored on a power play to give Minnetonka a 3-1 lead.
MINNETONKA, MN

