Harker Heights, TX

WacoTrib.com

Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco

Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
WACO, TX
fox26houston.com

School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area

HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
HOUSTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woodway's Carleen Bright Arboretum reopens after yearslong renovation

The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is open again after an extended sewer line project caused its closure in 2019. With some finishing touches still to be added around the park, including a kid’s area with a splash pad, directional signs and furniture, a grand opening is set for this spring, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.
WOODWAY, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Come Jingle And Mingle At The CTC Bell Tower in Killeen, Texas

(Killeen, Texas) - Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? Christmas is finally coming, and there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday season than to enjoy a lighting ceremony with your family complete with fun, food, and opportunities to create memories. If that sounds good to you, Central Texas college has an event coming up you simply must attend.
KILLEEN, TX
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Calling All Killeen, Texas Chefs – Here’s How to Help a Fellow Small Business Owner After Devastating Fire

(Killeen, Texas) - While the rest of us were enjoying Thanksgiving last week local restaurant owner Arthur Lee Scott was dealing with a fire that devastated his beloved restaurant. Never the sort of man to give up, Arthur's going to be rebuilding, and one Central Texas' top event organizers is hoping the community will come together for a special event aimed at helping him do that.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified 19-year-old Christopher Wayne Johnson as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Nov. 22, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck involving the motorcycle and a vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

