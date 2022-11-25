Read full article on original website
UH wide receiver caught on camera slapping Tulsa player after Cougars 30-37 loss on Saturday
The redshirted freshman walked up to the defensive back, who was talking with another UH player before it happened.
KWTX
Central Texas communities quickly ramped up support for a family fighting a tough battle more than 1,000 miles away from home
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas communities started arranging fundraisers and donations on Thanksgiving Day, hours after hearing a West middle schooler was rushed to a hospital for an infection over 1,000 miles away from home. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled from West to Florida Tuesday to visit...
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
Happy Holidays Temple, Texas: Christmas Parade To Be Held Dec. 5th
(Temple, Texas) - It's finally and for some of us, officially, the holiday season. Celebrations are well underway all over the state of Texas. Previous data even shows that Texas is more festive during the season. Central Texas is in full swing of celebrations of course. Lights, Christmas inflatables, and...
WacoTrib.com
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
fox26houston.com
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
WacoTrib.com
Woodway's Carleen Bright Arboretum reopens after yearslong renovation
The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is open again after an extended sewer line project caused its closure in 2019. With some finishing touches still to be added around the park, including a kid’s area with a splash pad, directional signs and furniture, a grand opening is set for this spring, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.
Middle school student struck by car in Harker Heights, city employee says
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Nolan Middle School student received minor injuries after they were reportedly hit by a car Monday morning. Harker Heights Assistant City Manager, Jerry Bark, said the accident happened Pima Trail and Indian Trail Drive. The child was taken to McLane's Children's Hospital as a precaution, Bark added.
Come Jingle And Mingle At The CTC Bell Tower in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) - Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? Christmas is finally coming, and there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday season than to enjoy a lighting ceremony with your family complete with fun, food, and opportunities to create memories. If that sounds good to you, Central Texas college has an event coming up you simply must attend.
coveleaderpress.com
Central Texas College holds press conference about preparations for upcoming solar eclipse
On April 8, 2024, locals will be treated to a truly spectacular, once in a lifetime event, a total solar eclipse in which the Central Texas area will be in the path of totality. The moon will completely block out the sun, the temperature will drop, and birds will fall silent.
Vehicle fire reported on I-35 between Lorena and Hewitt
Witnesses said the incident took place around 685 Enterprise Boulevard in Hewitt, Texas.
spacecityweather.com
One more period of heavy rain and possible street flooding for Houston late today and tonight, before clearing Saturday
Thanksgiving’s rains were very impressive. In fact, for Hobby Airport it was a new Thanksgiving record, with 1.53″ of rain, breaking last year’s 0.59″ (set on Nov 25 last year) for wettest Thanksgiving since records began in 1930. But it was areas just east of Hobby Airport that really took home the stuffing.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
Calling All Killeen, Texas Chefs – Here’s How to Help a Fellow Small Business Owner After Devastating Fire
(Killeen, Texas) - While the rest of us were enjoying Thanksgiving last week local restaurant owner Arthur Lee Scott was dealing with a fire that devastated his beloved restaurant. Never the sort of man to give up, Arthur's going to be rebuilding, and one Central Texas' top event organizers is hoping the community will come together for a special event aimed at helping him do that.
KWTX
Temple police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified 19-year-old Christopher Wayne Johnson as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Nov. 22, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck involving the motorcycle and a vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.
Killeen, Texas Is One of 8 Top Cities In the State Headed Toward A Housing Crisis
OK, let’s be real honest here: the current housing market conditions in Killeen, Texas have been quite fluid. I know firsthand, because we were on the hunt when we first got here and things have taken a turn. Folks right now aren't selling because they want to and are going to make a huge profit. They are selling because they can't afford to live anymore.
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
fox26houston.com
Missing man Delano Burkes' body found in Port of Houston, family confirms
HOUSTON - The case of a missing Houston man last seen in the Heights in mid-November has taken a tragic turn. BACKGROUND: Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar. According to family members, a body found in the water Friday at the Port...
Houston under flood watch as torrential rain continues in southeast Texas
A slow-moving system has triggered a flood alert in Harris County and the surrounding area.
