ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Patrick Mahomes has strong advice for one specific Rams player

It’s certainly safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs are going up against the bare-bones version of the Los Angeles Rams we have come to know over the last few years. As of Week 12, the Rams are nowhere near the team that won Super Bowl LVI. In fact, one could argue they are one of the NFL’s worst teams, instead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ superstar makes a ton of money during game

On Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, one Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar made himself some money, and no, that’s not a metaphor for how he played. He literally made a ton of money based on one play. I think it is safe to say that Chris Jones is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ latest disappointment should come at no surprise

Last week the Kansas City Chiefs were set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers with just Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Travis Kelce as the receiving options. Then, Toney left the game early with a hamstring injury. Toney’s health -or lack thereof- is big reason...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs contemplating change in order to find answer for one problem

The Kansas City Chiefs have the AFC’s best record at 8-2, but that certainly doesn’t mean the team is without weakness. For the Chiefs, one glaring weak spot is the special teams’ return unit. The Chiefs currently average just 7.6 yards per punt return, which ranks 20th out of 32 NFL teams. The kick return numbers don’t get any better, either, as the Chiefs average just 18.9 yards per kick return. That number is good for the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Latest news involving Aaron Rodgers is worse than we thought

Aaron Rodgers finally ended one of the bigger mysteries surrounding the Green Bay Packers when he confirmed earlier in the week that he has been playing with a broken thumb since the injury initially occurred against the New York Giants. But, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, the injury is...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Comment from Chicago QB Trevor Siemian says a lot about Bears’ culture

Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian made a comment on Sunday that says a lot about the culture that head coach Matt Eberflus has brought to the historic franchise. Siemian, who started Chicago’s game against the New York Jets due to an injury to Justin Fields, almost didn’t play on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Tennessee is 10-2, so what bowl game will they play in?

The Tennessee Volunteers steamrolled Vanderbilt 56-0 on Saturday night and finished a magical season with a 10-2 record. So, what does that mean for the postseason and what bowl game will the Vols end up playing in? Former Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton and I talked about all of the possibilities last night after the game. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Andy Reid’s recent comment totally explains why his team continues to dominate

It looked like Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was about to have a rough night against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Bolton was flagged with two really bad penalties in the first half of the game, the second being the boneheaded unnecessary roughness penalty on Justin Herbert that gave the Chargers a brand new set of downs instead of a fourth down. The Chargers then picked up three points a few plays later as they extended their lead, at the time, to 20-13.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets

Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

How the Bears’ loss to the Jets could change the team’s future

At this point in the season, losing is really winning for the Chicago Bears. On Sunday, the Bears (3-9) lost in a 31-10 blowout to the New York Jets (7-4). Though the result was an embarrassing one, especially considering the Jets, like the Bears, started its back-up quarterback, Week 12 couldn’t have gone much better for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Predicting the final score of the Vanderbilt-Tennessee game

We gave our full score predictions for the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game on the Big Orange Podcast this week. Check them out in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the A to Z Sports YouTube page and for an audio-only version of the podcast check out these links:
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One Eagles’ player is having a resurgence that may be unexpected

Two weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders. It came by way of a few costly errors, and the Eagles hurting themselves more than anything. The Eagles’ outstanding start was predicated on taking care of the ball,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

One move the Bills should make after unfortunate injury update

Injuries aren’t anything the Buffalo Bills haven’t already dealt with this season. After its Thanksgiving Day clash with the Detroit Lions, the Bills are once again relying upon its roster depth. The unit most impacted by injury has been Buffalo’s secondary. With TreDavious White making his long-awaited season...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy