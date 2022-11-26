Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic 'Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building' was constructed in 1925 and merged with Wilson Sporting GoodsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's developmentCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Related
atozsports.com
Andy Reid’s latest comment is going to make Patrick Mahomes really happy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing two of his top-three targets in Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but no one would’ve ever guessed based on how Mahomes played. Granted, a lot of that is because Travis Kelce caught over...
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes has strong advice for one specific Rams player
It’s certainly safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs are going up against the bare-bones version of the Los Angeles Rams we have come to know over the last few years. As of Week 12, the Rams are nowhere near the team that won Super Bowl LVI. In fact, one could argue they are one of the NFL’s worst teams, instead.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ superstar makes a ton of money during game
On Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, one Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar made himself some money, and no, that’s not a metaphor for how he played. He literally made a ton of money based on one play. I think it is safe to say that Chris Jones is...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ latest disappointment should come at no surprise
Last week the Kansas City Chiefs were set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers with just Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Travis Kelce as the receiving options. Then, Toney left the game early with a hamstring injury. Toney’s health -or lack thereof- is big reason...
atozsports.com
Chiefs contemplating change in order to find answer for one problem
The Kansas City Chiefs have the AFC’s best record at 8-2, but that certainly doesn’t mean the team is without weakness. For the Chiefs, one glaring weak spot is the special teams’ return unit. The Chiefs currently average just 7.6 yards per punt return, which ranks 20th out of 32 NFL teams. The kick return numbers don’t get any better, either, as the Chiefs average just 18.9 yards per kick return. That number is good for the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.
atozsports.com
Latest news involving Aaron Rodgers is worse than we thought
Aaron Rodgers finally ended one of the bigger mysteries surrounding the Green Bay Packers when he confirmed earlier in the week that he has been playing with a broken thumb since the injury initially occurred against the New York Giants. But, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, the injury is...
atozsports.com
Comment from Chicago QB Trevor Siemian says a lot about Bears’ culture
Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian made a comment on Sunday that says a lot about the culture that head coach Matt Eberflus has brought to the historic franchise. Siemian, who started Chicago’s game against the New York Jets due to an injury to Justin Fields, almost didn’t play on Sunday.
atozsports.com
Tennessee is 10-2, so what bowl game will they play in?
The Tennessee Volunteers steamrolled Vanderbilt 56-0 on Saturday night and finished a magical season with a 10-2 record. So, what does that mean for the postseason and what bowl game will the Vols end up playing in? Former Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton and I talked about all of the possibilities last night after the game. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s recent comment totally explains why his team continues to dominate
It looked like Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was about to have a rough night against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Bolton was flagged with two really bad penalties in the first half of the game, the second being the boneheaded unnecessary roughness penalty on Justin Herbert that gave the Chargers a brand new set of downs instead of a fourth down. The Chargers then picked up three points a few plays later as they extended their lead, at the time, to 20-13.
atozsports.com
Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets
Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Rams, Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Former All-Pro is going through something he’s never experienced before
Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, got some news he hasn’t ever experienced before: He is inactive for the first time in his NFL career. Meaning, Thuney won’t play in the Chiefs’ Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. This snaps a streak of 107...
atozsports.com
Joe Burrow explains why Steelers are going to be tough for years to come
Most of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ season moving forward will be all about figuring out who Kenny Pickett really is. With the Steelers expected to pick in the Top 15 of next year’s NFL Draft, they could be in the range of picking one of the many talented quarterbacks slated to be available.
atozsports.com
Saints’ rookie receives the best news he’s heard in a very long time
The New Orleans Saints have had a couple breakout rookies this season. Wide receiver Chris Olave and defensive back Alontae Taylor have been really solid for New Orleans. Olave was not their only first-round pick, though. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning was also selected in the first round by the Saints.
atozsports.com
How the Bears’ loss to the Jets could change the team’s future
At this point in the season, losing is really winning for the Chicago Bears. On Sunday, the Bears (3-9) lost in a 31-10 blowout to the New York Jets (7-4). Though the result was an embarrassing one, especially considering the Jets, like the Bears, started its back-up quarterback, Week 12 couldn’t have gone much better for Chicago.
atozsports.com
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident could ruin the party for the Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. has been heavily linked to the Dallas Cowboys as of late. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver is set to visit the Cowboys in the near future, and a deal could potentially get done before too long. The Cowboys see Beckham as a player that can put their...
atozsports.com
Predicting the final score of the Vanderbilt-Tennessee game
We gave our full score predictions for the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game on the Big Orange Podcast this week. Check them out in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the A to Z Sports YouTube page and for an audio-only version of the podcast check out these links:
atozsports.com
Aaron Rodgers receives the best compliment a player can get from Packers head coach Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers received one of the best compliments a football player can receive this week. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur praised Rodgers’ toughness this week, calling him “old school tough” for the way he’s played through the thumb injury he suffered earlier this season.
atozsports.com
One Eagles’ player is having a resurgence that may be unexpected
Two weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders. It came by way of a few costly errors, and the Eagles hurting themselves more than anything. The Eagles’ outstanding start was predicated on taking care of the ball,...
atozsports.com
One move the Bills should make after unfortunate injury update
Injuries aren’t anything the Buffalo Bills haven’t already dealt with this season. After its Thanksgiving Day clash with the Detroit Lions, the Bills are once again relying upon its roster depth. The unit most impacted by injury has been Buffalo’s secondary. With TreDavious White making his long-awaited season...
Comments / 1