Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Braxton Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll

IRVING, Texas –– University of Tulsa quarterback Braylon Braxton was named to the American Athletic Conference's weekly football honor roll, the league announced today. A 6'3" redshirt freshman from Frisco, Texas, Braxton had his second consecutive 300-yard passing game when he completed 25-of-43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns in Tulsa's 37-30 road win over the Houston Cougars.
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Kayley Cassaday Named AAC First Team All-Conference

IRVING, Texas — Senior outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was named to the American Athletic Conference First Team All-Conference, the league announced this morning. It's the second consecutive all-conference first team honors for the senior from Overland Park, Kan. Cassaday, a five-time selection to The American's Weekly Honor Roll in...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Makes Change in Football Leadership

TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Golden Hurricane football program, it was announced today by Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Dickson. In eight seasons, Philip Montgomery compiled an overall 43-53 record for a .448...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Gets Comeback Win Over Houston 37-30

HOUSTON, Texas –– — Trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half, Tulsa mounted a 37-30 comeback victory over the Houston Cougars Saturday night in front of 21,785 fans at TDECU Stadium. Redshirt freshman Braylon Braxton threw for his second straight 300+ passing game...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Cassaday Named To American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll

IRVING, Texas — Senior outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, announced by the league Monday. Cassaday, from Overland Park, Kan., receives her fifth Weekly Honor Roll selection this year after a productive weekend as Tulsa's go-to hitter. She accumulated 112 total attacks over the week, and in the win over Memphis (18-15, 8-12 AAC) on Wednesday, she registered 26 kills and six errors in a whopping 70 total attacks for a .286 hitting percentage. She also chipped in 13 digs to earn her 11th double-double this year.
TULSA, OK
pokesreport.com

When It Rains, It Pours: Gundy Not Frustrated at Players but He's Frustrated

STILLWATER – If you’ve been a long time Oklahoma State fan or close observer then you’ve experienced the ins and outs of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy and his dealings with the media. This season, despite the hardships that have come upon Oklahoma State football in the form of injuries, Gundy has stayed positive and almost buoyant with the media.
STILLWATER, OK
Ponca City News

Game in Ponca City has rousing finish

Body Those high school football fans who attended Friday’s Class 6AII playoff game in Sullins Stadium were treated to a battle that went down to the wire. At least those who stayed to the finish saw a classic playoff game. The contest featured Stillwater vs. Deer Creek and the...
PONCA CITY, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Three Tulsa Volleyball Players Named To Academic All-District Team

Kayley Cassaday, Avery Kalsu and Marta Pecalli were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Volleyball Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators. This honor recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Cassaday, a senior outside hitter from Overland Park, Kan.,...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Harjo featured at Sapulpa Library’s “Oklahoma Author Showcase”

The Sapulpa Public Library hosted an Oklahoma author showcase featuring three Sapulpa authors. Librarian Debra Chandler was the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker was US Poet Laureate, author, musician and Oklahoma Hall of Fame Inductee, Joy Harjo. Ms. Harjo introduced herself as Joy Harjo-Sapulpa, explaining that she is married...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multiple homes burn near 81st and Delaware in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to multiple house fires near E. 81st and Delaware, according to Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). TFD said a home on the western corner of a cul-de-sac caught fire and then it spread to nearby homes. According to FOX23 Reporter John Asebes on scene, three...
TULSA, OK
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
TULSA, OK
People

Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.  Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

