tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Braxton Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll
IRVING, Texas –– University of Tulsa quarterback Braylon Braxton was named to the American Athletic Conference's weekly football honor roll, the league announced today. A 6'3" redshirt freshman from Frisco, Texas, Braxton had his second consecutive 300-yard passing game when he completed 25-of-43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns in Tulsa's 37-30 road win over the Houston Cougars.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Kayley Cassaday Named AAC First Team All-Conference
IRVING, Texas — Senior outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was named to the American Athletic Conference First Team All-Conference, the league announced this morning. It's the second consecutive all-conference first team honors for the senior from Overland Park, Kan. Cassaday, a five-time selection to The American's Weekly Honor Roll in...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Makes Change in Football Leadership
TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Golden Hurricane football program, it was announced today by Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Dickson. In eight seasons, Philip Montgomery compiled an overall 43-53 record for a .448...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Gets Comeback Win Over Houston 37-30
HOUSTON, Texas –– — Trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half, Tulsa mounted a 37-30 comeback victory over the Houston Cougars Saturday night in front of 21,785 fans at TDECU Stadium. Redshirt freshman Braylon Braxton threw for his second straight 300+ passing game...
saturdaytradition.com
College football program fires underperforming HC after 8 seasons, per report
Philip Montgomery is among the latest head coaches to be fired after the conclusion of Week 13. Montgomery had been the head coach of the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes for the past 8 seasons before being let go Sunday afternoon, per Bruce Feldman. This year, Tulsa finished the 2022 season with...
tulsahurricane.com
Cassaday Named To American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll
IRVING, Texas — Senior outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, announced by the league Monday. Cassaday, from Overland Park, Kan., receives her fifth Weekly Honor Roll selection this year after a productive weekend as Tulsa's go-to hitter. She accumulated 112 total attacks over the week, and in the win over Memphis (18-15, 8-12 AAC) on Wednesday, she registered 26 kills and six errors in a whopping 70 total attacks for a .286 hitting percentage. She also chipped in 13 digs to earn her 11th double-double this year.
pokesreport.com
When It Rains, It Pours: Gundy Not Frustrated at Players but He's Frustrated
STILLWATER – If you’ve been a long time Oklahoma State fan or close observer then you’ve experienced the ins and outs of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy and his dealings with the media. This season, despite the hardships that have come upon Oklahoma State football in the form of injuries, Gundy has stayed positive and almost buoyant with the media.
Ponca City News
Game in Ponca City has rousing finish
Body Those high school football fans who attended Friday’s Class 6AII playoff game in Sullins Stadium were treated to a battle that went down to the wire. At least those who stayed to the finish saw a classic playoff game. The contest featured Stillwater vs. Deer Creek and the...
tulsahurricane.com
Three Tulsa Volleyball Players Named To Academic All-District Team
Kayley Cassaday, Avery Kalsu and Marta Pecalli were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Volleyball Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators. This honor recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Cassaday, a senior outside hitter from Overland Park, Kan.,...
KFC’s Funnel Cake Fries coming to 1 Oklahoma location
Tested in Kansas City, KFC expands Funnel Cake Fries to dozens of locations in St. Louis as well as parts of Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
High School Football 6A-I State Championship Preview
News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb previews the 6A-I state championship as Bixby takes on Owasso. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
Famous Oklahoma Native American ballerinas to be on $1 coin
The U.S. Mint will release a new line of $1 coins in 2023 featuring recognition of Oklahoma's famed "Five Moons" Native American ballerinas.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
sapulpatimes.com
Harjo featured at Sapulpa Library’s “Oklahoma Author Showcase”
The Sapulpa Public Library hosted an Oklahoma author showcase featuring three Sapulpa authors. Librarian Debra Chandler was the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker was US Poet Laureate, author, musician and Oklahoma Hall of Fame Inductee, Joy Harjo. Ms. Harjo introduced herself as Joy Harjo-Sapulpa, explaining that she is married...
Multiple homes burn near 81st and Delaware in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to multiple house fires near E. 81st and Delaware, according to Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). TFD said a home on the western corner of a cul-de-sac caught fire and then it spread to nearby homes. According to FOX23 Reporter John Asebes on scene, three...
This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
