IRVING, Texas — Senior outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, announced by the league Monday. Cassaday, from Overland Park, Kan., receives her fifth Weekly Honor Roll selection this year after a productive weekend as Tulsa's go-to hitter. She accumulated 112 total attacks over the week, and in the win over Memphis (18-15, 8-12 AAC) on Wednesday, she registered 26 kills and six errors in a whopping 70 total attacks for a .286 hitting percentage. She also chipped in 13 digs to earn her 11th double-double this year.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO