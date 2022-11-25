Read full article on original website
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63
One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CT
It’s December and all the holiday markets and events in lower Fairfield County are in full swing. And here in Connecticut there are plenty of merry events taking place for the entire month.
womanaroundtown.com
Comedian in Temple Talking About Comedy
About 20 feet away from me was Jerry Seinfeld on a temple stage explaining how he had to learn to walk and talk during his live shows so that when he got to the punchline, he’d be center stage. “That’s the most powerful place, you don’t give them your best lines while on the right or left side of the stage” was his explanation.” This was just one of many glimpses into being a comedian that Seinfeld shared in last week’s interview with journalist Brian Williams at the Temple Emanu-El Streiker Cultural Center on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Rather than shell out over a few hundred for one of his Beacon Theatre multi-night performances coming up this month, I opted to see him live and in-person for less than $50. He spoke about comedy, his early beginnings, and his new book, The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, to celebrate the show’s tenth anniversary. And that since part of the ticket price included a copy of the weighty coffee table book was validation that I’d made the right choice.
trumbulltimes.com
New Trumbull Center eatery features self-pour, 'adult kids' favorites
TRUMBULL — Pat Fahy knows that the menu at his new restaurant Emma's has a certain youthful vibe. It's peppered with some of the restaurant owner's favorites — crustless grilled cheese, pasta with butter and parmesan and pigs 'n' blankets among them. "It's like an adult kids' menu,"...
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
theexaminernews.com
Antisemitic Symbol Found in Classroom at White Plains High School
A swastika was found earlier this month drawn on a desk in a classroom at White Plains High School. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca and High School Principal Emerly Martinez notified high school families about the incident prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, mentioning that White Plains High School has been designated as a No Place for Hate school since 2017.
eastoncourier.news
Holiday Gift Giving, Buying and Events in Easton
Donate toys to the Easton Police Department during its Stuff-a-Cruiser event at the Easton Library’s parking lot at 691 Morehouse Road on Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon. Drop off donated diapers at Christ Church through Dec. 24. The diapers will go to nOURish, a non-profit organization at the United Congregational Church in Bridgeport which offers support to food-insecure families. Donations can be dropped off in a bin outside the church front door at 59 Church Road. Diapers of any size and wipes are accepted. More info about Christ Church holiday events can be found here.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shelton, CT
Picture beautiful skies, quaint shops, and cozy farms within the shining city of Shelton, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Incorporated in 1915, Sheldon’s rich history features varied tales of growth, decline, and community redevelopment. It thrived as a manufacturing town but declined because of a colossal arson fire. Then,...
eastoncourier.news
Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Brings the Community Together Sunday, Dec. 4
The Friends of the Easton Public Library are again inviting everyone in town to join them for an afternoon of fun, food, and merriment at the Library next Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4 from 2:30-6 p.m. Friends’ organizers have been busy lining up wonderful local artisan, arranging for Santa and Ms. Claus to visit, and being sure the Barlow Singers are available.
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
eastoncourier.news
Holiday Happenings at Christ Church
Christ Church Easton is holding a variety of holiday events in which all are welcome to participate. The annual Tree Lighting, Bonfire and Caroling will be held on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. This year will feature a steel drums accompaniment. Hot chocolate will be provided by the Boy Scouts and a bake sale to benefit a small school in Haiti will be offered for a free-will donation. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly, wear boots, and bring a flashlight. Easton Arborists installed the tree lights.
University of Connecticut
Huskies Fall Short in Nutmeg Classic Championship
Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team fell to Quinnipiac University by a score of 1-0 in the Nutmeg Classic Championship Saturday night. Period 1: Both teams carried out a strategic gameplan, but neither team could break through to get a score up in the first period. UConn and Quinnipiac (QU) would look to take advantage of the power plays but both teams were held scoreless. The Huskies had three power plays and QU had one. Additionally, both teams would create chances offensively as the Bobcats managed to strike seven shots on goal whereas the Huskies had five. However, the score would stay scoreless at the end of the first period.
hk-now.com
Sunday Morning Sights in the Skies Over Higganum
(November 27, 2022) — Frequent contributor Phil Devlin captured these images on the morning of November 27, 2022 at 6:50 a.m., taken from Christian Hill Road and the Methodist Church on Route 154. He contacted WFSB-TV and learned that these are an unusual formation of mammatus clouds, which are...
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage
DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
newcanaanite.com
1840-Built Old Stamford Home Sells for $955,000
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Nov. 18.
Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury
(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
granbydrummer.com
Holcomb Farm preserved
Last month, we took a break from reporting on the usual activities of the Friends of Holcomb Farm to share the news of the Town’s decision to permanently preserve 277 of the Farm’s acreage as open space and enter into a long-term agreement with the Friends to “lease and use” the land for agriculture, education and passive recreation, for the benefit of all of Granby. Today, it’s back to work; doing what we have done for 30 years—with your support—stewarding the “jewel of Granby.” Happy holidays to all, and here’s to a healthy and fruitful 2023!
Doug Edert Slaps Back: NJ Star Baller Ejected After On-Court Brawl At 'Cuse (VIDEO)
The Bryant University guard — who made headlines during Saint Pete's run to the Elite 8 — was ejected from the Saturday, Nov. 26 game at Syracuse University apparently after being slapped by and then slapping an Orange player. It began with with 7:35 left in the first...
