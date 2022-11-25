ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

ballstatesports.com

WVB Travels To Marquette To Open NCAA Tournament Play

Match 33 - vs. No. 16 Marquette. Notes Ball State | Marquette | Georgia Tech | Wright State. UP THIS WEEK: The Ball State women's volleyball team is heading back to the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship for the third time in the last four seasons ... The Cardinals earned an at-large bid into the event and will play at No. 4 seed and 16th-ranked Marquette in the opening round Thursday at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT ... The winner will face either No. 5 seed and 13th-ranked Georgia Tech or Wright State in second round action at the Al McGuire Center Friday at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT.
MUNCIE, IN
vermontcatholic.org

Stunt Nite 22 results

The Rice Memorial High School Senior Class took first place for Best Overall Class Performance for their skit titled “The Reunion” at this year’s 92nd Annual Stunt Nite at the Flynn Theatre Nov. 22. The Junior Class were runners up with “KIB-Knights in Black.”. Other awards...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington

Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington sees record number of stolen vehicles

Vt. man accused of recklessly firing gun in home appears in court. A Shaftsbury man appeared in court on Monday after police said he recklessly fired a gun inside his home while others-- including a child-- were inside. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce. Updated: 3 hours ago. Each jar...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Vermont governor promotes new economic recovery grants during St. Johnsbury visit

Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on rural economic revitalization grants during his weekly briefing today. The Republican visited the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury where construction is underway on a 6,000-square foot, three story science annex. More than $400,000 in funding for the $4.7 million project came from the state’s Capital Investment Program, which has allocated over $10 million for projects using American Rescue Plan Act funds to support economic recovery.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
NORTH HERO, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Sunday, November 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Putney Craft Tour continues today from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Studios are opening their doors to the public for in-person tours and special deals. You can visit painters, jewelers, potters, weavers, glass blowers, cheese makers, and more. Organizers say it’s the perfect time to find a one-of-a-kind gift while supporting local creators. You can find a list of participating establishments here.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Retired Plattsburgh firefighter honored for service

The City of Plattsburgh said goodbye to one of its own, a retired firefighter, whose life was cut short due to cancer. The illness is believed to be linked to his work at Ground Zero immediately following 9/11. Scott LaFlesh served over twenty years in the Plattsburgh Fire Department, and in the days after the September 11th terrorist attacks, LaFlesh helped with the recovery efforts.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?

Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

