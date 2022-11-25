Match 33 - vs. No. 16 Marquette. Notes Ball State | Marquette | Georgia Tech | Wright State. UP THIS WEEK: The Ball State women's volleyball team is heading back to the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship for the third time in the last four seasons ... The Cardinals earned an at-large bid into the event and will play at No. 4 seed and 16th-ranked Marquette in the opening round Thursday at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT ... The winner will face either No. 5 seed and 13th-ranked Georgia Tech or Wright State in second round action at the Al McGuire Center Friday at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT.

