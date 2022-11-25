ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fresyes.com

POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno

Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

In Three Rivers, Reimer’s Candies and Gifts offers Christmas magic year-round

If you’re in search of Christmas magic, an easy day trip to Reimer’s Candies and Gifts in Three Rivers may be just what Santa ordered. A map will tell you it’s about an 88-mile drive from Bakersfield to the Tulare County foothill town that’s a gateway to Sequoia National Park, but the last dozen or so miles are winding, so it’s a good idea to allow two hours each way.
THREE RIVERS, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?

The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
FRESNO, CA
natureworldnews.com

Freeze Warning in Effect Over Parts of California for Sub-Freezing Temperatures

Due to anticipated below-freezing temperatures, NWS has issued a Freeze Warning for parts of California. On Tuesday, November 29, at 11:57 AM PST, the National Weather Service in Hanford, California, announced that some areas would be under a Freeze Warning. Freeze Warning. This includes Palos, Mendota, Planada, Snelling, West Side...
HANFORD, CA
ABC10

Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
fresyes.com

Facts About Fresno County II

A little while ago we found this little pamphlet in the Library of Congress. We showed you just the cover and the first couple of pages in our last post, “Facts About Fresno County“. Let’s look at Page 4. Page 4 starts with what they’ve titled “The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno

Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Four Vehicles Involved in Madera County Injury Accident on Hwy 41

A frightening four-vehicle collision along Highway 41 in Madera County sent several people to the hospital Sunday morning. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on November 27, 2022 around 2:30 a.m. about 10 miles south of Chukchanski Casino. KFSN-TV reported the accident occurred near the intersection of Jewel...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
csufresno.edu

Family seeking justice for Fresno State student killed in hit-and-run one year ago

One year after a Fresno State criminology major was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 180, a police report confirmed the student was not drunk at the wheel. Devan Elayda’s death on Nov. 27, 2021, was covered by local and national news publications due to her popularity on social media. She was a popular online influencer for fashion, with a prominent fan base on TikTok and Instagram.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lockdown lifted at 2 Fresno schools after shots fired report

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two schools in Fresno which were placed on lockdown after reports of shots being fired in the area Tuesday morning are now no longer under police surveillance, according to the Fresno Police Department. Both Sequoia Elementary and Sanger West School near Armstrong and Jensen avenues received calls around 11:30 a.m. for […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How to get a permit to cut your own Christmas tree

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Many families enjoy the tradition of setting up their Christmas tree. The trees are sometimes bought at local Christmas tree pop-up shops or from a box that could be used over and over again. But there is one other classic method that is used less and less: cutting down your own […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
HANFORD, CA
KMJ

Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy