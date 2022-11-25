Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
fresyes.com
POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno
Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
Bakersfield Californian
In Three Rivers, Reimer’s Candies and Gifts offers Christmas magic year-round
If you’re in search of Christmas magic, an easy day trip to Reimer’s Candies and Gifts in Three Rivers may be just what Santa ordered. A map will tell you it’s about an 88-mile drive from Bakersfield to the Tulare County foothill town that’s a gateway to Sequoia National Park, but the last dozen or so miles are winding, so it’s a good idea to allow two hours each way.
earnthenecklace.com
Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?
The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
Fresno County Sheriff’s K9 patrol unit involved in crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Sheriff K9 and deputy were involved in a crash Monday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s office. Deputies say the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at Clovis and Shields avenues. The K9 and deputy were not injured. Offices say the deputy was responding code 3, going eastbound on […]
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Warning in Effect Over Parts of California for Sub-Freezing Temperatures
Due to anticipated below-freezing temperatures, NWS has issued a Freeze Warning for parts of California. On Tuesday, November 29, at 11:57 AM PST, the National Weather Service in Hanford, California, announced that some areas would be under a Freeze Warning. Freeze Warning. This includes Palos, Mendota, Planada, Snelling, West Side...
Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
fresyes.com
Facts About Fresno County II
A little while ago we found this little pamphlet in the Library of Congress. We showed you just the cover and the first couple of pages in our last post, “Facts About Fresno County“. Let’s look at Page 4. Page 4 starts with what they’ve titled “The...
New senior center unveiled in central Fresno
The Link at McKinley and Blackstone is now ready to open a new senior center, which will offer fitness and computer classes and a chance to make new friends.
GV Wire
Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno
Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
KMPH.com
Sheriff's office asking for help locating next of kin of Madera woman
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin of 72-year-old Peggy Cunha. She passed away on Friday, Nov. 18th in Madera County. Authorities don't know where Cunha comes from but was living in Madera...
Kings County Sheriff’s looking for truck associated with drive-by shooting
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two drive-by shootings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend killed one person and injured three others. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office believes the two shootings are gang-related and were targeted. The first shooting happened on the 9500 block of Garden Dr. just South of the city of Hanford on Saturday night […]
legalexaminer.com
Four Vehicles Involved in Madera County Injury Accident on Hwy 41
A frightening four-vehicle collision along Highway 41 in Madera County sent several people to the hospital Sunday morning. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on November 27, 2022 around 2:30 a.m. about 10 miles south of Chukchanski Casino. KFSN-TV reported the accident occurred near the intersection of Jewel...
Artist and Fresno Native Rae Dunn donates to Marjaree Mason Center
Excitement filled the Marjaree Mason Center as artist and Fresno native Rae Dunn unboxed items from her clothing line and gifted them to the families being served.
csufresno.edu
Family seeking justice for Fresno State student killed in hit-and-run one year ago
One year after a Fresno State criminology major was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 180, a police report confirmed the student was not drunk at the wheel. Devan Elayda’s death on Nov. 27, 2021, was covered by local and national news publications due to her popularity on social media. She was a popular online influencer for fashion, with a prominent fan base on TikTok and Instagram.
Lockdown lifted at 2 Fresno schools after shots fired report
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two schools in Fresno which were placed on lockdown after reports of shots being fired in the area Tuesday morning are now no longer under police surveillance, according to the Fresno Police Department. Both Sequoia Elementary and Sanger West School near Armstrong and Jensen avenues received calls around 11:30 a.m. for […]
How to get a permit to cut your own Christmas tree
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Many families enjoy the tradition of setting up their Christmas tree. The trees are sometimes bought at local Christmas tree pop-up shops or from a box that could be used over and over again. But there is one other classic method that is used less and less: cutting down your own […]
KMPH.com
Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
Why pets are being returned to this Fresno shelter, and what you can do for them
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Staff at the Valley Animal Center say a record number of cats and dogs have been returned to their shelter; they want anyone thinking about adding a new four-legged addition to their family this holiday season to be prepared for the long-term commitment. Echo the dog was adopted from the Valley […]
Kings County Sheriff's Office investigating second drive-by shooting in 24 hours
The Kings County Sheriff's Office is investigating its second drive-by shooting in 24 hours. It is unknown if the two shootings are connected.
KMJ
Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
