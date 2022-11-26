Legal separation describes a state that you can think of as being somewhere between marriage and divorce. The partners’ union is not formally dissolved, although legal separation can be a step toward accomplishing just that. Nor is legally separating the same as simply deciding to live apart while staying married, since legal separation requires a judicial decree. In a legal separation, spouses generally live separately and conduct most of their affairs independently of each other. However, they can’t marry someone else. The details will be spelled out in a legal document called a separation agreement. A financial advisor can help you evaluate the financial effects of changing marital status.

