Judge reprimands Trump Corp. lawyers for late night filings
Judge Juan Merchan reprimanded lawyers for the Trump Corporation for filing motions and new exhibits late Sunday night that they wanted to introduce Monday morning when they questioned Mazars accountant Donald Bender, telling them he will no longer accept any motions from the attorneys. Defense attorneys had submitted 18 exhibits...
What Is a Legal Separation?
Legal separation describes a state that you can think of as being somewhere between marriage and divorce. The partners’ union is not formally dissolved, although legal separation can be a step toward accomplishing just that. Nor is legally separating the same as simply deciding to live apart while staying married, since legal separation requires a judicial decree. In a legal separation, spouses generally live separately and conduct most of their affairs independently of each other. However, they can’t marry someone else. The details will be spelled out in a legal document called a separation agreement. A financial advisor can help you evaluate the financial effects of changing marital status.
