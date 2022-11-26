Read full article on original website
Gonzaga women cruise past Maine 62-43, despite losing two players to injury
For all the highs and the lows of the last 10 days, the Gonzaga women are doing a pretty good job of staying grounded. Not that they have much choice. Monday began with the Zags’ first appearance in the Top 25 since the spring of 2021 and ended with an easy 62-43 win over Maine.
Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday
Aside from the slick start, Tuesday starts off fairly quietly from a weather perspective, but by Tuesday night that is all going to change in a big way, as a MAJOR WINTER STORM gets ready to smack the Inland Northwest. And by the time it finally moves out on Thursday, some communities could be buried in a foot or more of snow!
Winter Storm Warning in place starting early Wednesday for Spokane, CdA
SPOKANE, Wash. - Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded into a Winter Storm Warning in the Spokane area that will officially go into place at midnight heading into Wednesday morning and last until 11 a.m. Thursday. Over that time an average of 6-10 inches of snow could fall in...
Chains required at Stevens Pass; other passes impacted by winter weather
As of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, chains were required at Stevens Pass. Oversize vehicles were prohibited, and traction tires advised at several other Cascade passes. You can follow the status of all mountain passes by clicking here.
BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week
A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
Power restored to 3,758 Avista customers in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage. Avista did not share what caused the outage. Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m. More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not yet...
Here's how to check snow plow progress in the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - As snow starts moving in, the City of Spokane has a webpage to show show progress when it comes to plowing roads. According to the City of Spokane, the snow response plan includes:. Plowing more quickly with the ability to remain flexible for changing weather conditions. Maximize...
1 dead, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on Trent and Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two vehicles collided off of Trent and Pines on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m., blocking the eastbound lanes and resulting in multiple injuries and one fatality. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driven by Michel Newcomb, a 69-year-old from Spokane Valley, was headed east on...
Giving Tuesday: NonStop Local KHQ, United Way partnering to get kids free books
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dolly Parton, NonStop Local KHQ and United Way are partnering together on Giving Tuesday to help Spokane kids get free books. Over the years, 2.1 million children have registered for Parton's "Imagination Library," from newborn through 5 years old, to get a free book each month. The only requirements to sign up are the child has to be 5 years old or younger and live in Spokane County.
Man arrested for high speed chase in Spokane Valley
28-year-old Dylan Cassotta has been arrested after a high speed chase in Spokane Valley. Cassotta is facing multiple charges and is on a $35,000 bond.
