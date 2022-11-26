Read full article on original website
Kait 8
2022 8-Man State Championship Preview: Rector vs. Izard County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - State football finals weekend in Little Rock will kick off with an all-Region 8 matchup. Rector faces Izard County for the 8-Man State Championship. Cougars guaranteed to win, we’ll find out which color Thursday at 7:00pm at War Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised statewide on Arkansas PBS.
pvpanthers.com
Men's Basketball Gives Valiant Effort in Loss to Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Prairie View A&M University men's basketball team fought a tough fight Sunday afternoon, hanging in throughout much of the game in a 78-53 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher – Iba Arena. The Panthers led majority of the first half as each...
Kait 8
Wynne football coach not returning
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in a meeting earlier Monday night. The Wynne head football coach, Van Paschal, announced in the meeting, he is not returning to the Wynne Yellowjacket football program. Paschal will be moved to the ALE building and this will be his final year at Wynne.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Kait 8
Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned dump truck forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a portion of a road in the city. The Jonesboro Police Department said the crash happened Monday afternoon at the Harrisburg Road and Crowley’s Ridge Road intersection.
5newsonline.com
Three people found shot to death in Arkansas home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
neareport.com
Burglars hit Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – A commercial burglary was reported this week in Jonesboro with numerous items stolen. At about 5:45 PM Sunday, Abilities Unlimited, 1334 W. Monroe Avenue, was the target of a burglary. A suspect broke a window and entered the building, a report made with the Jonesboro Police Department said. An interior motion alarm was set off inside the building.
1 child, 2 adults found shot to death at Arkansas home
MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
fox26houston.com
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
neareport.com
Several vehicle thefts reported over Thanksgiving weekend in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several people were victims of felony theft related to stolen vehicles as we rolled into the Thanksgiving weekend in Jonesboro. A report filed on Wednesday (November 23) stated that a black 2015 Kia Soul was stolen on November 18 from the 3300-block of East Nettleton Avenue.
Kait 8
City council candidate sues opponent over residency
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County judge will hear arguments in a lawsuit filed against a Jonesboro City Council candidate over his residency. City council Candidate, Janice Porter, is suing her opponent, Guy Pardew Jr. Porter claims that since Pardew failed to support his claims of residency in Ward...
neareport.com
Traffic stop leads to felony charges for wanted man
Jonesboro, Ark. – A traffic stop last week in Jonesboro resulted in a man with a warrant for his arrest facing a list of new charges including several felonies. Around 9:45 PM on Thursday, November 24, JPD Officer Evan Henry noticed a silver 2012 Chevy Equinox pull into an apartment complex in the area of Stratford Drive and W. Matthews. After a “very short period of time,” the vehicle pulled back out and left.
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway for a time, but has been reopened. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County. At least one commercial vehicle was involved...
New details released in weekend Southwest flight diverted to Little Rock
New details have been released about an airliner making an emergency landing in Little Rock on Saturday.
Kait 8
2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday. St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but...
KWTX
“Unruly” passenger forces Southwest flight to make emergency landing in Arkansas
HOUSTON, Texas (CBS DFW) - A Southwest Airlines flight bound from Houston, Texas, to Columbus, Ohio, was forced to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas, Saturday afternoon due to a passenger disturbance. Southwest Flight 192 landed at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport at about 3:30 p.m. local...
Kait 8
Shooting suspect on the run after walking away from court hearing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man charged with shooting a man in 2019 and killing a dog is on the run after he ‘walked away’ from a court hearing Tuesday. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, was in court for the 2019 shooting incident on State Street when he left the court proceedings.
