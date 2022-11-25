ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

12 Days of Giving holiday celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 12 Days of Christmas made famous by the song don’t actually start until Christmas Day. But the 12 Days of Giving on Savannah’s riverfront get here much sooner. Plant Riverside District is introducing a new holiday event in partnership with other local merchants...
Holiday Events 2022: Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to get in the holiday spirit!. There are a lot of events happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry. We've created a list of all the holiday-related events in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Parades: Click here. Where...
Visiting Forrest Gump Bench Site in Savannah

Forrest Gump Sits On A Park Bench In Chippewa Square. Chippewa Square is one of the most beautiful squares in Savannah. The square was designed in 1815 as part of the War of 1812. The court commemorates the Battle of Chippewa, a battle fought by men from the Colony of Georgia. It also features a statue of General John Oglethorpe.
Limited free garage parking in downtown Savannah starts tomorrow

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Starting tomorrow, the city of Savannah will offer free parking in garages downtown on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m. Bryan Street Garage, 100 E. Bryan St. Liberty Street Garage, 401 W. Liberty St. Robinson Street Garage, 132 Montgomery St. State Street Garage, 100...
Statesboro man discusses being in new movie “Devotion”

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Moviegoers nationwide have flocked to theaters to see “Devotion”, a true-life military story filmed in Southeast Georgia. Hollywood movie magic brought an aircraft carrier to the Statesboro airport and plopped it down on the tarmac. Statesboro’s Jim Branch got a front row seat or maybe something even better.
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience

Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
Volunteers work to keep Little Lotts Creek clean

On Monday, November 21, the Little Lotts Creek Cleanup crew continued its mission to help keep Statesboro and its waterways beautiful. Little Lotts Creek Cleanup is a monthly clean-up crew made of volunteers who clean up the trash in Little Lotts Creek. This ongoing volunteer mission is possible thanks to a partnership between Ogeechee Riverkeeper, The City of Statesboro, and the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful initiative.
Mark A. Galo: Upright, faithful, authentic

In 2012, Mark Galo began serving as Student Ministry Pastor with the First Baptist Church Statesboro, specifically teaching students to become disciples. While there, he touched many lives and formed priceless bonds with students and their families. In the early fall of 2022, due to pain and difficulties swallowing, Mark had scans of his throat that revealed cancer. It had also metasticized to his blood. His doctors recommended immunotherapy, but sadly, Mark passed away on October 9, 2022, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
Filming on Tybee Island to cause traffic delays Tuesday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Filming will cause some traffic delays on Tybee Island on Tuesday. Drivers are told to expect three to five minute delays every ten minutes on US Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The City of Tybee Island said the Intermittent...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home. Demetria Watson, 42, left her residence at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday and did not return home. Police say that she has also not been in contact with family or friends since she left. […]
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says goodbye to K-9 Mac

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gathered on Tuesday to say their final goodbyes to K-9 Mac. He had been diagnosed with Lymphoma cancer. According to CCSO, before he was a deputy, K-9 Mac served in the U.S. Army as an MPC multi-purpose canine for the 3rd Batallion 75th Ranger Regiment. He […]
