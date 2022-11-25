Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
wtoc.com
12 Days of Giving holiday celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 12 Days of Christmas made famous by the song don’t actually start until Christmas Day. But the 12 Days of Giving on Savannah’s riverfront get here much sooner. Plant Riverside District is introducing a new holiday event in partnership with other local merchants...
WJCL
Holiday Events 2022: Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to get in the holiday spirit!. There are a lot of events happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry. We've created a list of all the holiday-related events in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Parades: Click here. Where...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Forrest Gump Bench Site in Savannah
Forrest Gump Sits On A Park Bench In Chippewa Square. Chippewa Square is one of the most beautiful squares in Savannah. The square was designed in 1815 as part of the War of 1812. The court commemorates the Battle of Chippewa, a battle fought by men from the Colony of Georgia. It also features a statue of General John Oglethorpe.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill holding first ever Winter Wonderland Festival, tree lighting ceremony
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill will be holding their first ever tree lighting ceremony on Saturday. The Inaugural Winter Wonderland Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place in J.F. Gregory Park directly after the Christmas parade. The Winter Wonderland Festival will include a holiday market, food trucks,...
WJCL
Limited free garage parking in downtown Savannah starts tomorrow
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Starting tomorrow, the city of Savannah will offer free parking in garages downtown on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m. Bryan Street Garage, 100 E. Bryan St. Liberty Street Garage, 401 W. Liberty St. Robinson Street Garage, 132 Montgomery St. State Street Garage, 100...
wtoc.com
‘I tried for probably 30 minutes:’ Chatham County 911 Center wait times increasing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do, if you were in an emergency situation and couldn’t get ahold of anyone by calling 911?. Many people in Chatham County are telling us it isn’t just a question, it’s exactly what happened to them. While looking into this...
wtoc.com
Statesboro man discusses being in new movie “Devotion”
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Moviegoers nationwide have flocked to theaters to see “Devotion”, a true-life military story filmed in Southeast Georgia. Hollywood movie magic brought an aircraft carrier to the Statesboro airport and plopped it down on the tarmac. Statesboro’s Jim Branch got a front row seat or maybe something even better.
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
wtoc.com
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
wtoc.com
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
Volunteers work to keep Little Lotts Creek clean
On Monday, November 21, the Little Lotts Creek Cleanup crew continued its mission to help keep Statesboro and its waterways beautiful. Little Lotts Creek Cleanup is a monthly clean-up crew made of volunteers who clean up the trash in Little Lotts Creek. This ongoing volunteer mission is possible thanks to a partnership between Ogeechee Riverkeeper, The City of Statesboro, and the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful initiative.
Mark A. Galo: Upright, faithful, authentic
In 2012, Mark Galo began serving as Student Ministry Pastor with the First Baptist Church Statesboro, specifically teaching students to become disciples. While there, he touched many lives and formed priceless bonds with students and their families. In the early fall of 2022, due to pain and difficulties swallowing, Mark had scans of his throat that revealed cancer. It had also metasticized to his blood. His doctors recommended immunotherapy, but sadly, Mark passed away on October 9, 2022, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
WJCL
Filming on Tybee Island to cause traffic delays Tuesday
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Filming will cause some traffic delays on Tybee Island on Tuesday. Drivers are told to expect three to five minute delays every ten minutes on US Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The City of Tybee Island said the Intermittent...
Ready to shop for the holidays? 3 of the best Christmas markets can be found in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — For those looking for a Christmas adventure, the Georgia Christmas markets are the place to go. Inspired by European tradition, Christmas markets have begun to have their roots in the United States. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Trips to...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wbtw.com
Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
WJCL
Small business Saturday: Two Effingham county small businesses making major impacts
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — If you are ever driving down Highway 21 in Effingham county, you will come across a handful of small businesses owned and operated by residents of the area. On a journey to seek out all small businesses in the area, WJCL came across two small...
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home. Demetria Watson, 42, left her residence at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday and did not return home. Police say that she has also not been in contact with family or friends since she left. […]
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says goodbye to K-9 Mac
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gathered on Tuesday to say their final goodbyes to K-9 Mac. He had been diagnosed with Lymphoma cancer. According to CCSO, before he was a deputy, K-9 Mac served in the U.S. Army as an MPC multi-purpose canine for the 3rd Batallion 75th Ranger Regiment. He […]
