Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Euro zone yields rise as markets weigh impact of China protests
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were higher on Monday after rare protests in China over the country's strict zero-COVID policies clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. Hundreds of demonstrators in Shanghai and other major cities shouted and jostled with police on Sunday evening as...
kitco.com
Yen, Swiss franc gain on China concerns, dollar drops
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen gained on Monday, while the Aussie dollar and Chinese yuan underperformed as protests against COVID restrictions in China knocked market sentiment. The U.S. dollar dipped, meanwhile, which analysts said was unusual as it ran counter to its...
kitco.com
Wall Street ends down sharply, hit by Apple and China worries
Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Monday after protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth, while Apple Inc (AAPL.O) slid on worries about a hit to iPhone production. Shares of the Cupertino, California tech giant lost 2.6% and weighed...
kitco.com
Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,741.35 per ounce by 1:47 p.m. ET (1847...
kitco.com
Big banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession
Nov 28 (Reuters) - The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times. The U.S. Federal Reserve has increased interest rates...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 28 daily chart alert - Quieter cryptos amid geopolitical uncertainty
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. While the BC bulls...
kitco.com
Gold slips from 1-week peak as dollar, yields cut losses
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields edged up from session lows, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week for clues on the rate-hike path. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,749.54...
kitco.com
Investors focus on China and Fed comments which pressured gold lower
Today gold futures are trading under pressure as market participants react to multiple events including comments by several Federal Reserve officials, protests in China, Chairman Powell's upcoming speech, and Friday's jobs report. As of 4:48 PM EST gold futures basis of the December 2022 Comex contract is fixed at $1740...
kitco.com
Bitcoin pulls back to support at $16,200 as unrest in China rattles global markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Coming off the long holiday weekend in the U.S., the major market indices trended down throughout the trading...
kitco.com
Ghana readies to buy oil with gold, part of 'wider trend' of de-dollarization - E.B. Tucker
(Kitco News) - The global oil market, usually transacted with U.S. dollars, had a surprise last week as Ghana announced it would buy oil with gold. This is part of a "wider trend" of de-dollarization as the world moves towards multipolar "zones" of influence, said E.B. Tucker, Director of Metalla Royalty.
House price ‘correction’ fears after UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 – business live
Rising interest rates have hit demand for mortgages, as economists predict prices will fall in 2023
kitco.com
LME had regulatory obligation to be able to cancel nickel trades in March - filings
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange, battling a combined $472 million lawsuit from U.S. hedge funds Elliott Associates and Jane Street Global Trading, said it had a regulatory obligation to be able to cancel nickel trades in March. The world's oldest metals forum said the decision, taken...
kitco.com
India, UAE central banks discuss rupee-dirham trade prospects -official
NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The central banks of India and the United Arab Emirates are discussing a potential mechanism to trade in their respective local currencies, India's ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said on Friday. Rupee-dirham trade will help reduce transactional costs, Sudhir told reporters in New Delhi,...
kitco.com
Gold, silver sell off as USDX rebounds from overnight low
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower and nearer their daily lows in midday U.S. trading...
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Cathie Wood has scooped up 1.3 million shares of Coinbase this month.
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Litecoin, rising 35.76%. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, or "CZ," and several deputies met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week to raise cash for a crypto industry recovery fund. CZ and his team held meetings with potential backers, including entities affiliated with UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, who oversees a large financial empire, according to an article published by Bloomberg.
kitco.com
China tightens security after rare protests against COVID curbs
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Police on Monday stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against stringent COVID-19 measures disrupting lives three years into the pandemic. From the streets of several Chinese cities to...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: UBS identifies three structural reasons in favor of gold
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 2.02% largely on improved sentiment across the precious metals space, except for palladium, with the Fed Minutes indicating a more moderate interest rate path ahead. This week, UBS identified three structural reasons in favor of gold:. Long-term investors and...
kitco.com
Singapore state investor Temasek to open Paris office in 2023
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL) will open an office in Paris next year as it seeks to focus on investments in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, it said on Tuesday. "Our decision to open a new European office reflects the continuing...
kitco.com
How Filo Mining advances its big copper project by 'piggybacking' on another
(Kitco News) - Filo Del Sol copper project has synergies with another project 12 kilometers away, said Filo Mining President & CEO Jamie Beck. Beck spoke to Kitco Mining earlier this month at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Canadian-based Filo Mining (TSX:FIL) is advancing its Filo del Sol project, a high-sulphidation...
kitco.com
Why Ghana wants to barter gold for fuel
(Kitco News) Large mining companies in Ghana will have to sell 20% of their refined gold to the country's central bank starting on January 1, 2023, according to Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia. This is part of a larger plan by the government to trade gold for fuel. The message was posted...
Comments / 0