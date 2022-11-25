Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Litecoin, rising 35.76%. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, or "CZ," and several deputies met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week to raise cash for a crypto industry recovery fund. CZ and his team held meetings with potential backers, including entities affiliated with UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, who oversees a large financial empire, according to an article published by Bloomberg.

14 HOURS AGO