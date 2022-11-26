ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path

I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

'We'll see what happens': Quarterback Alex Padilla focusing on future

The Iowa quarterback situation has been a hot button topic throughout the 2022 season. After a tough start for Spencer Petras, many fans and outsiders were calling for backup Alex Padilla to get some quality snaps. The Hawkeyes stuck with Petras, but after he went down with a first quarter injury against Nebraska, Padilla was thrust into action.
IOWA CITY, IA
Corn Nation

Volleyball: #5 Nebraska and #9 Minnesota Face off on an Emotional Senior Night in Devaney

#5 Nebraska (24-4, B1G 16-3) vs #9 Minnesota (19-8, B1G 14-5) When: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 8 pm. #5 Nebraska (24-4, B1G 16-3) #9 Minnesota (19-8, B1G 14-5) It is senior night in Devaney and Kenzie Knuckles is not on the court to play against Minnesota. This is going to be emotional. Coach Cook thought his team played in a frenzy last night against Wisconsin in an effort to make up for Knuckles not on the court. The effort was there but execution took a dive as hitters sent balls out of bounds and communication errors left balls falling between two players.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

'Black Friday' plagues Hawkeyes' dreams of Indianapolis, what's next might be Ferentz's biggest test

The sun shining was supposed to be a microcosm of what Black Friday was supposed to entail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. A struggling three-win Nebraska without an identity coming into Kinnick Stadium with no motivation to win other than pride. The men decorated with the black and gold trotted onto Duke Slater Field one more time this season looking to return to Indianapolis for a potential Big Ten West Title.
IOWA CITY, IA
Volante

Volleyball Heads Back to Omaha, this Time for NCAA Tournament

On Saturday, the No. 1 South Dakota Coyotes took on the No. 2 Omaha Mavericks for the Summit League Tournament Title and a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. In the first set, it was back and forth between the two teams until the Coyotes went on a 5-0 run and got up 12-6 early on.
VERMILLION, SD
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
WHO 13

Hawkeye men and women both win

The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
IOWA CITY, IA
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Nebraska volleyball senior suffers season-ending injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during practice this week. Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for the Huskers this season, averaging 1.97 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.
LINCOLN, NE
footballscoop.com

Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field. After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

How a former college football coach solved Omaha's snow plow problem

Omaha Public Safety Training Center — The former college football coach in charge of recruiting and training Omaha snow plow drivers says you may notice streets plowed more efficiently this winter. After only having 42 of 96 jobs filled in late October of 2021, Jake Behrns says the city...
OMAHA, NE
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE

It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse

The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Cool and breezy today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moved through overnight sweeping away some rain showers that had been falling across southern Nebraska and Iowa. That rain staying mainly south of I-80, but not providing much relief from the ongoing drought conditions. Partly to mostly cloudy skies along with those gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of the morning, warming into the middle 40s this afternoon. More than 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but actually close to average for this time of year. Winds will die down this evening, but it will stay chilly with temperatures falling into the low 30s by 7pm.
NEBRASKA STATE

