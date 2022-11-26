Cal Linebacker Trey Paster Is Committed To Lifting Up Those Around Him. This feature originally appeared in the 2022 Fall edition of the Cal Sports Quarterly. The Cal Athletics flagship magazine features long-form sports journalism at its finest and provides in-depth coverage of the scholar-athlete experience in Berkeley. Printed copies are mailed four times a year to Bear Backers who give annually at the Bear Club level (currently $600 or more). For more information on how you can receive a printed version of the Cal Sports Quarterly at home, send an email to CalAthleticsFund@berkeley.edu or call (510) 642-2427.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO