ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calbears.com

Bears Host Trojans To Open Pac-12 Play

BERKELEY – California will open Pac-12 Conference play on Wednesday night when it hosts USC at Haas Pavilion. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT and the conference contest will be televised on the Pac-12 Network with Roxy Bernstein and Bill Walton on the call. The Golden Bears (0-7)...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

No. 14 Bears To Race At Minnesota Invitational

The No. 14 Cal women's swimming & diving team will face some fast competition this week at the Minnesota Invitational at the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. Always one of the top events of the college season, this year's field includes three nationally ranked teams with the Bears, No. 1 Texas and No. 13 Wisconsin. Minnesota is the second team listed as "also receiving votes" in the latest CSCAA poll.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
calbears.com

Pillar Of The Community

Cal Linebacker Trey Paster Is Committed To Lifting Up Those Around Him. This feature originally appeared in the 2022 Fall edition of the Cal Sports Quarterly. The Cal Athletics flagship magazine features long-form sports journalism at its finest and provides in-depth coverage of the scholar-athlete experience in Berkeley. Printed copies are mailed four times a year to Bear Backers who give annually at the Bear Club level (currently $600 or more). For more information on how you can receive a printed version of the Cal Sports Quarterly at home, send an email to CalAthleticsFund@berkeley.edu or call (510) 642-2427.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy