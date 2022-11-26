Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 deals: The best sales on consoles, games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If Nintendo is famous for anything (aside from great games), it's that their products barely ever go on sale. But among the deals available this Black Friday, we're seeing some great discounts on both the Nintendo Switch console...
Business Insider
Black Friday PlayStation deals: The best discounts on PS5 bundles, games, and accessories
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is technically over, but there are still a ton of deals on games for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as discounts on PS5 accessories. PS5 consoles remain hard to find, but stores have been restocking bundles with hit games like God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
CNET
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals and Bundles
The Nintendo Switch remains a popular system for all sorts of gamers, especially for families. For Cyber Monday shopping, it's even more so. Whether you're a seasoned player or a casual first-timer, this handheld console has pretty universal appeal, and comes in a variety of styles and prices. Even though the Switch platform is now over 5 years old, it still boasts an impressive library of games and a wide array of peripherals and accessories.
The Verge
The best Black Friday gaming deals
It doesn’t matter which console you play on, there are tons of great discounts being served up over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While finding a discount on a PlayStation 5 is still wishful thinking, you can actually get a Nintendo Switch bundle or Xbox Series S for less than retail price this year, which is pretty cool. Everything from consoles to gaming headsets is receiving some sort of discount, so whether you’re looking for discounts on games or accessories, our roundup of the best Black Friday gaming deals has got you covered.
Polygon
Cyber Monday board game deals: Amazon cuts hundreds of titles up to 75%
Amazon sells a lot of board games, but it saves its very best deals for Cyber Monday. This year is no exception, with nearly 200 games at the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. We’ve gathered up all of the deals we could find — including Descent: Legends of the Dark, all three seasons of Pandemic Legacy, modern classics like Blood Rage, and brand-new titles like Unfathomable and Jabba’s Palace: A Love Letter Game.
Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year
Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
The Verge
Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase
As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
Digital Trends
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
CNET
The Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $25 After Black Friday
Cyber Monday sales are already starting to surface and many Black Friday deals are sticking around with the online sale officially starting tomorrow. If you're aiming to make your budget stretch further this year or you just want to nab some stocking stuffers on Cyber Monday, these are the best under-$25 deals available right now.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
The company could bolster its market position, but will consumers revolt?
Amazon is handing out free money for Black Friday 2022
If you check out BGR’s big guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, you’ll find so many great offers. In fact, you can score more than $200 in free money from Amazon right now if you take advantage of all those great promos. But in addition to those deals, there are also some special Black Friday gift card deals available this week.
Finally! The Nintendo Switch OLED gets a record-breaking US discount
Update: This deal has now sold out, but we've found the same price on a refurbished model from a reputable seller – get a refurbished Switch at Gamestop for $319.99 (opens in new tab). Hurrah! The US has been short-changed on Switch OLED deals so far, but we finally...
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
The Best Target Cyber Monday Deals 2022
Save big on Apple AirPods, a Vitamix blender, Theragun massage gun and other top-rated items.
CNET
Take $40 Off this 2TB Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card for Black Friday
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Black Friday is just as much about pricey accessories as it is about air fryers. Any console gamer will tell you that the amount of storage included on their console just isn't enough. Xbox Series X and S owners looking to expand their storage capacity, listen up: Right now you can grab this 2TB NVMe solid-state drive for $360. That's a savings of $40 and matches an all-time Amazon low.
Comments / 0